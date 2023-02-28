P3-Caitlin-Higgins-S.A.Y.-at-CADCA_IMG_3888-.jpg

Scarsdale High School junior Caitlin Higgins is a SAY member and student ambassador.

 Contributed Photo

Scarsdale High School junior Caitlin Higgins has a lot to say, and she’s learning how to say it as a member of Scarsdale Action for Youth — or SAY — the rebranded version of the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force (DATF), which was established in 1984.

When she’s not playing volleyball, directing the SHS Shakespeare Club or working with the French and Latin clubs, Higgins works with SAY to promote a healthy lifestyle, including when it comes to drugs and alcohol, for students. In that regard she’s following in the footsteps of her older sister, Caroline, a 2020 SHS graduate who worked with DATF.

p3-Caitlin-image5.jpg

Students participated in a campaign to put stickers with informative facts about marijuana usage on pizza boxes in advance of the Super Bowl.
3_KNOW Scarsdale Stickers 6x6

