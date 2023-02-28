Scarsdale High School junior Caitlin Higgins has a lot to say, and she’s learning how to say it as a member of Scarsdale Action for Youth — or SAY — the rebranded version of the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force (DATF), which was established in 1984.
When she’s not playing volleyball, directing the SHS Shakespeare Club or working with the French and Latin clubs, Higgins works with SAY to promote a healthy lifestyle, including when it comes to drugs and alcohol, for students. In that regard she’s following in the footsteps of her older sister, Caroline, a 2020 SHS graduate who worked with DATF.
“I think it has been getting better, but COVID has had a huge impact on student life,” Higgins said. “Everyone was isolated, so there was not much to do. I think that set us back a lot not just in substance abuse, but in mental health there’s a huge crisis from 2020 and 2021. We’re trying to get people back to where they used to be, I guess.”
Higgins was SAY’s youth representative at the 33rd Annual National Leadership Forum of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. More than 3,000 attendees from community anti-drug coalitions, government leaders, youth, addiction treatment professionals, researchers, educators, law enforcement professionals, youth and faith-based leaders gathered for workshops, speaker presentations and networking. According to SAY, the event included “multiple adult and youth-oriented opportunities to learn the latest science in prevention and strategies to fight substance use and misuse among youth. There is also an opportunity to meet senators and congressmen on Capitol Hill Day to share the work being done in the Scarsdale community.”
While the adult CADCA attendees from SAY had their perspectives from the conference, they appreciated hearing what Higgins took away as a young person.
“One thing that resonated with all the adults on the board was that to go to a forum that’s national and to meet so many — literally hundreds and hundreds of — kids from all over the country who think like she does and value what she does, and who want to help others like she does, she said it was the first time she’s felt like she wasn’t completely alone in her mindset,” SAY coordinator Lisa Tomeny said. “We want to help foster that because I think that mindset is prevalent even within the Scarsdale community.”
Higgins soaked in the four-day CADCA learning experience to better equip herself to help show her peers there are healthy alternatives and also to better address others.
“What I like the most is being able to meet other people and learning their perspective,” Higgins said. “I know I don’t know everything, so I like to learn about what other people have experienced and hear their ideas and be able to share things with others. I like to give the lens of my peers because usually it’s not a lot of young people who are speaking.”
Higgins continues to improve as a public speaker and in late 2021 when the Scarsdale Village Board was discussing whether or not to opt out of permitting cannabis businesses in Scarsdale, she addressed the trustees and urged them not to allow such businesses to set up shops in the village.
“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking because all these people are very well spoken and they’ve been in the field for many years and they’re professional people, so I sometimes feel a little intimidated before I go up to talk, but a lot of times, like when I was at CADCA, there were a lot of young people, so I felt like I was in a community of people who understood how it can be scary sometimes, but you’re doing it for the good of other people,” Higgins said.
Higgins appreciates the support given to her by Tomeny and the volunteers from SAY.
“They always let me talk to them beforehand and formulate what I want to say and [they] guide me,” Higgins said. “They also have filled me with so much information because the last thing I want to be is unknowledgeable before I talk about something; having the right information is the most important thing.”
Substance abuse and addiction are heavy topics for anyone to handle and in the worst case scenarios can involve sickness and death.
“It’s sad to see substance abuse,” Higgins said. “As my generation is growing up, someone has to take control of what’s happening in the future, so after going to a few conventions with other people, I do see a lot of other younger people who want to change their communities for the better and they want to help other people. I feel the same way. We want to be able to make a change in order to make our communities safer in the future. If we won’t, then no one else will.”
Higgins is trying to start a SAY Club at the high school, which would add another layer with an official presence for students on the campus.
“When it’s with the school it’s even less intimidating because rather than being with the majority of people being adults you’re in a school with other students and your peers,” Higgins said. “It’s less daunting. It’s also important to have a school connection rather than just being connected outside. You can connect to students easier and you can have a place to meet that’s more accessible for younger people.”
The goal is to expand the message and have a monthly event for students. “A lot of my friends are also involved in it and it’s a lot bigger than people think it is,” Higgins said. “It’s just that not everyone speaks often about it.”
Higgins would like to see Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids, training for students 17 and over.
Tomeny, from Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS), which is the lead agent of SAY, knows how important it is to have students on the forefront of the movement to educate and promote a healthy lifestyle.
“There are a lot of kids out there who want to be involved in this kind of work, so to have someone willing to step forward and say, ‘Come with me, we’ll do it together,’ really means a lot,” Tomeny said of Higgins. “At the end of the day it’s all about youth engagement. We can’t do things for them without them.
“The first step is developing some sort of a vehicle for kids to attach themselves to if they so choose. And then giving them the training and the knowledge that they are not alone, that there are students all over the nation trying to accomplish the same things that they are, and really giving them the tools to do that.”
Tomeny believes in evidence-based strategies and strategic prevention. “To have the youth involved in that whole process is key,” she said.
Higgins, along with Scarsdale senior Eiji Tsukamoto, juniors Maya Regenstreif, Yeonsoo Go, Tayt Rompala and Randee Smith, and Edgemont eighth grader Haarrathi Kanna, put stickers promoting keeping children safe from the harmful effects of marijuana on more than 300 Italian Village Pizzeria pizza boxes in advance of the Super Bowl.
“It was to spread awareness, not to try to scare people because when you scare a lot of people, they kind of shun that information,” Higgins said. “The main thing we focus on is trying to dispel false information because there have been a lot of lies spread.”
SAY board member Sharon Higgins, Caitlin and Caroline’s mom, said it was an “excellent example of working together with students, local businesses and parents to help youth and families make informed decisions surrounding marijuana.” SAY co-chair Amy Rompala said, “Research shows that teens are less likely to drink alcohol or use drugs if parents set clear expectations. It’s never too early to talk to your kids and we encourage parents to talk early and talk often.”
Between coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a major government grant and the rebrand (http://bit.ly/3Ssddle), SAY is ready to take its mission, which “utilizes a research-based prevention framework to assess issues impacting our youth and implements evidence-based strategies, informed by science, to generate population level change,” to a new level.
“We’re heading full force into the year with a lot of activities planned that we hope — if the club gets off the ground — would give us a place to bring youth into the work that we’re doing and really involve them in reaching their own peers,” Tomeny said. “We also have other strategies aimed at the community overall, not just students. We’re excited to bring everything together finally in person.”
With Higgins and her peers at the forefront and behind the scenes.
