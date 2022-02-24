Longtime Scarsdale resident Harry Wilson announced Tuesday, Feb. 22, he was throwing his hat in the ring in the Republican race to unseat Democrat Kathy Hochul from the governor’s office on Election Day in November.
With a reported initial commitment of $12 million of his own money, he’s joining a crowded field of candidates at the 11th hour as the State Republican Committee is set to meet next week. If he can’t garner 25% of the committee’s weighted vote as required to get on the primary ballot, Wilson will have to go through the petition process, which includes collecting GOP voter signatures.
Wilson, 50, joins former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli, podcaster Derrick Gibson, Andrew Giuliani (Rudy’s son) and four-term Congressman Lee Zeldin in the Republican gubernatorial field to challenge Hochul.
Hochul replaced disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo, who officially stepped down Aug. 24, 2021, facing accusations of sexual misconduct. Both Cuomo and Hochul have been unpopular with Republicans, notably with their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release announcing the run, Wilson was referred as an “outsider and turnaround expert” based on his history of helping major companies with financial concerns, and he vowed to tackle “rising crime, out of control taxes, skyrocketing cost of living, closed schools, corrupt politicians” in New York State.
“As governor, I’ll repeal the Cuomo/Hochul tax increases, tackle the high cost of living, end cashless bail, fire rogue district attorneys who don’t enforce the law, and clean up the corruption in Albany,” Wilson said in the release. “And if the politicians don’t like it, they won’t get paid.”
Although he has never held an office, Wilson is seen as a rising star within the Republican Party. In 2010, at age 39, he made a splash by being the most competitive Republican in a New York State comptroller race in recent history, earning more than 2 million votes and winning 53 of 62 counties. Wilson narrowly lost to incumbent Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat who had been appointed comptroller after Alan Hevesi was charged with corruption.
In 2018 the Republicans wanted him to challenge Cuomo in the gubernatorial race, but he declined, choosing instead to focus on his family. This week he called out “career politicians and insiders” for running New York State “into the ground.” He said now is the “last, best chance” to turn the state around. “That’s what I’ve spent my life doing, and, for the sake of 20 million New Yorkers, this is the most important turnaround yet,” Wilson said.
Not much has changed in Wilson’s outlook now as compared to his 2010 campaign when he highlighted his “background in acquisition, restructuring, and rehabilitation of distressed companies combined with his fresh perspective as a political newcomer makes him an ideal candidate for the state’s chief fiscal officer,” the Inquirer wrote, with Wilson quoted as saying, “I think it’s important to have outside expertise. We need to be looking at our problems objectively, seeking to drive change. It’s something that is overdue and critically necessary.”
The Inquirer, in an editorial prior to the comptroller election titled “An honest broker,” endorsed Wilson following an interview with him, calling him “a breath — no, a gust! — of fresh air.”
“We were impressed by Wilson’s keen intelligence, inspired by his common sense and invigorated by his honesty,” the Inquirer wrote in the endorsement. “His dispassionate analysis of the problems facing Albany is right-on and his ideas to fix them are sound.”
The recently launched gubernatorial campaign believes Wilson gives the Republicans the best shot at ousting the Democrats. “Harry Wilson’s 2010 State Comptroller campaign was the most successful statewide Republican campaign in the last 20 years, 23 points better than the average statewide Republican candidate,” Wilson’s press release said. “No other statewide Republican candidate has come even close to Harry’s appeal to New York voters over the last two decades.” He is looking to “attract conservatives, independents and disaffected Democrats who have been turned off by the failures of career politicians of both parties and particularly the failed Cuomo/Hochul regime in Albany.”
The campaign’s initial investment included $12 million in television ads, and campaign stops in 10 cities between Wednesday and Friday of this week. On Feb. 28 and March 1, Wilson will attend the New York State Republican State Committee convention in Nassau County in order to “signal” party unity heading into and beyond the primary in June. According to the press release, “Because another candidate announced he has secured nearly 100% of the weighted vote before Wilson entered the race, Wilson will get on the primary ballot via the petition process.”
A website was also launched at harrywilsonforgovernor.com.
Wilson learned “the value of hard work” from his working class parents. His dad, the son of Greek immigrants, was a bartender, his mom, a Greek immigrant, a worker in a sewing factory. Wilson graduated from Johnstown High School in 1989. He was valedictorian, class president and a United States Presidential Scholar. Working his way through college, he cleaned toilets and tended bar, in addition to using scholarships and financial aid to earn an undergraduate degree from Harvard and later an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Wilson has worked for Goldman Sachs, the Blackstone Group and Silver Point Capital, not only assessing and managing investments, but also restructuring distressed companies. One of the reasons the Inquirer was impressed with Wilson was that he, according to the paper in 2010, “earned his nonpartisan bona fides as the only Republican to volunteer for President Barack Obama’s Auto Task Force, where he argued against saving Chrysler and helped restructure General Motors” in 2009. He was also a senior advisor in the U.S. Treasury Department.
In 2011, Wilson was appointed to the Advisory Committee of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation by the Obama administration. That was the same year he founded and become CEO of MAEVE Group, LLC, described as a “merchant bank,” and he and his wife of almost 25 years, Eva Romas Wilson, founded MAEVA Social Capital to support nonprofits that help at-risk young kids with social, emotional and intellectual development.
Wilson also serves on the boards of Sotheby’s, Visteon and Horizon Global and nonprofits Youth, INC and The Hellenic Initiative.
Eva grew up in Scarsdale and her mother, Serene Romas, was a PTA president. The Wilsons have lived in Scarsdale for 20 years and have four daughters ranging in age from 20 to 13, Alexandra, Victoria, Arianna and Madeline. Wilson has coached his daughters in Scarsdale youth sports over the years.
