Mark Bezos, a Scarsdale resident and volunteer firefighter who is also the younger brother of Jeff Bezos (the founder of Amazon.com and probably the richest man in the world) took a roundtrip journey to space July 20 aboard a 60-foot-tall reusable rocket developed by Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin.
The approximately 10-minute mission, which hit a maximum ascending velocity of 2,233 mph, brought the Bezos brothers and Wally Funk, 82, and Oliver Daemen, 18, past the Kármán line — the internationally recognized demarcation for the beginning of space — at 330,000 feet. The successful mission made Funk the oldest person ever to fly in space and Daemen the youngest.
The flight launched the four passengers up 351,210 feet in Blue Origin’s New Shephard rocket from a launch site in the desert tundra of Van Horn, Texas. The passengers were able to unbuckle for a few minutes while in space to experience zero gravity before buckling back in and briefly hitting five times the force of gravity, or 5G’s while descending back to Earth.
Mark Bezos described the the G-forces on the way up as “incredibly exhilarating.”
“My expectations were high, and they were dramatically exceeded,” said Jeff Bezos about the entire experience.
After the booster separated from the passenger capsule and successfully landed back on Earth, three parachutes deployed on the passenger capsule which brought it back down to Earth, making its final landing at a measly 1 mile per hour.
Once the capsule doors were opened, the four passengers shared hugs and congratulations with family and friends and popped bottles of champagne to celebrate the safe return home.
“Our families have been extremely supportive through all of this. I know my wife was an absolute rock leading up to this, which made the adventure much easier for me,” said Mark Bezos. “I know that when we came down, it was time to let those emotions out a little bit.”
Though he’s one of a handful of so-called space tourists, Mark Bezos is not the first Scarsdale resident to head to space. That honor goes to Scarsdale High School graduate and former NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman, who participated in five Space Shuttle flights between 1985 and 1996 and logged more than 1,200 hours in space.
In an interview with CNN after the flight, Jeff Bezos said the view of earth was “more profound” than he expected.
“We see this giant atmosphere that we live in. We think it’s big when we’re here on the ground. You get up there and it’s so tiny,” said Jeff Bezos. “It’s a small little thing and it is fragile and it kind of drives home that point that we know theoretically that we have to be careful with the Earth’s atmosphere, but it really makes it very powerful and real.”
The July 20 Blue Origin round trip flight to space comes on the heels of a similar flight taken on July 11 by business mogul Richard Branson on the Virgin Galactic, which soared approximately 282,480 feet into Earth’s atmosphere. Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are seen as competitors in the new frontier of what will eventually become commercial space travel, which is currently only an option for those who wish to pay a hefty price to see the stars.
In a press conference after the flight, Jeff Bezos said Blue Origin was already approaching $100 million in private sales, as demand to take a ride to space has skyrocketed.
Though many have shared in Jeff Bezos’ excitement for the possibilities of space travel, the flights have drawn criticism for being wealthy-focused distractions while much of the world continues to grapple with a devastating pandemic and Earth is fraught with dramatic environmental issues.
“I really wish we could end poverty before we travel into space,” U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who represents District 16 including Scarsdale, told the Inquirer. “Obviously everyone has a right to do whatever they want with the resources they earn, but a lot of space research and travel is federally subsidized, and what I’m trying to do is push the federal government to do a lot more to end poverty [rather] than to send people into space.”
Jeff Bezos said he wanted Blue Origin to build a road to space so that polluting industries on Earth could be transitioned to space, though he admitted that sort of venture would take “many decades.”
“We’ve sent robotic probes to every planet in this solar system. This is the good one,” said Jeff Bezos. “There aren’t any other good ones. So we should protect this one.”
An advocate for the proposed Green New Deal, a far-reaching climate policy plan, Bowman said there were more practical climate-crisis solutions the government hadn’t invested in, such as geothermal energy, battery storage, and solar and wind energy.
“This is just another example of the inequality in our country. Children in my district who live in the poverty-stricken areas of Yonkers, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle and the Bronx don’t even have the cognitive space to think about those ideas, because they’re struggling day to day to find food clothing and shelter,” said Bowman. “Those are the issues that I’m dealing with, and Congress needs to deal with [that] before we figure out innovative technologies in space travel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.