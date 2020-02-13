Scarsdale isn’t known for having a large ninja population, but that could start trending upward if Quaker Ridge Elementary School fifth-grader Taylor Anfang has anything to say about it. The 10-year-old gymnast-turned-ninja warrior hopes to show her grit when she competes in the National Ninja League World Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, Feb. 21 to 23.
“I did gymnastics since I was really young and I decided it wasn’t enough for me … I started to watch American Ninja Warrior and I just fell in love with it,” Taylor said.
In many ways, going from beam, bars, vault and floor to a ninja warrior obstacle course is a natural transition.
“In gymnastics you can’t be scared of doing stuff and in ninja warrior you can’t be scared of doing stuff,” Taylor said. “I liked bars because I got to swing and hang, just like ninja warrior.”
It took time for Taylor’s parents not only to warm up to the idea of their daughter switching from a traditional sport to one that is less mainstream, but it also took a lot of research that eventually landed the Anfangs in Pleasantville soon after The Grit Ninja opened up 13 months ago.
From there it was full ninja ahead. Taylor went from watching ninja obstacle videos on YouTube and yearning to compete to being an active, enthusiastic participant.
“It’s amazing,” mom Jess Anfang said. “I love that she found something that is her own and that she’s not just following other people.”
Taylor’s parents have allowed her to attend one competition each month and for the most part they aren’t exactly local. She’s competed at one “home” meet at Grit, and also traveled throughout the tri-state area and New England. Taylor qualified for Greensboro by placing in the top three in the 9- to 10-year-old girls age group, also known as “mature kids,” at a meet at the Brooklyn Zoo.
When Grit held a qualifying event in November there were nearly 300 competitors, making it a top 5 qualifier in the country.
Taylor spent several months training before her first competition in September. “I thought I did well, but I learned a lot from that competition,” she said. “I thought I needed to go faster. In that competition there were some things I fell on because I was scared to do them. Some were things I’d never seen before, but there was also the nerves from competing because you’re going against other people and you’re getting challenged.”
The fear and anxiety are gone — Taylor is all about confidence.
“I’m not scared of doing stuff so I just go for it,” she said. “If I miss I fall and I just get back up.”
In addition to the physical portion of competing — notably strength and balance — and the confidence she needs to remain positive no matter what, Taylor is also working on her strategic approach, especially when it comes to new obstacles or courses as the competitors aren’t permitted a trial run when competing on the road. They are shown the course and are allowed to ask certain questions.
“It’s an advantage to go last to watch how they do it and succeed and fail,” Taylor said. “I usually just go for the obstacle, but I try to think first about how I’m going to do it.”
Taylor also has to use the tools she was given. “I’m kind of small, so other people I compete against can reach stuff and do things if they’re taller,” she said. “Sometimes it’s harder for me to get to that stuff and I have to not be scared to jump to stuff. But sometimes my height can be an advantage because some things are really low and other people have to lift their legs up to do it, but I don’t have to.”
Grit coaches Henry Ferrarin, Yancey Quezada, Lucio Battista, Luis Moco and Maura Sherman have all competed on American Ninja Warrior. Taylor has worked most closely with Ferrarin. “He’s done a lot of competitions and been on the show,” she said. “He tells me to not be scared and how to do the obstacles. It’s cool getting trained by someone who was on the show.”
Moco estimated there were close to 2,000 competitors and spectators at last year’s NLL finals, which includes the youngest competitors ages 6 to 8 up to masters, which is 40-plus. The event came about because experienced ninjas were looking to compete in the offseason.
The NLL finals will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in the east wing of the special events center, where all seven age groups will compete in the same venue together for the second time.
“There’s going to be a lot of people there,” Taylor said. “I hope I can place well, but not get last. I don’t get mad when I get last. I just tell myself I need to work harder.”
A place to play
Grit owners Allison and Eric Meltzer are aspiring ninjas, not pros like their staff. They started the business because obstacle-based fitness was something their three active boys became obsessed with.
“As we learned more about it we just loved it,” Allison Meltzer said. “We loved the mission behind it, we loved the active lifestyle, we loved being on your own personal journey where you’re trying to be the best version of yourself today, the positive community that comes along with it. It’s just as much about being physically active as it is being mentally strong.”
To become an NNL-affiliated gym, there are five categories a facility must attain certain standards in: equipment structure and maintenance; obstacle variety; event history; safety and padding; and overall professionalism. Westchester Ninja Warriors in Elmsford is another local NLL facility.
Meltzer is inspired by the kids who come to Grit, whether they are participating in the popular after-school programs, open gyms or competitions. Adults can also overcome some of their fears to make great strides.
“They are so fearless and so determined and they really celebrate each other,” Meltzer said of the youngsters. “You have a kid like Taylor, who is so focused and always wanting to try to be her best, so it’s been so fun to see the journey, to see them grow as a team. They push us to be better, to be better coaches.”
Like any sport, every athlete brings his or her own strengths to the table. At Grit, it then becomes a collaborative effort, as there are many opportunities to interact, observe and learn.
“The result is always important because that’s how you measure, but just picking yourself back up and learning from every experience and maybe not doing it perfectly, maybe doing it different from the kid next to you because you have different strengths, that’s one of the fun things about ninja,” Meltzer said. “It’s always you against the obstacles, not something else. It’s you against the course.”
For every apparatus — including Moco’s signature ring of fire pegboard for advanced ninjas — breaking it down into pieces is the key to successful navigation over time. No matter what your age or experience, “You can’t help but be successful,” Meltzer said.
Moco is in charge of designing the ever-changing obstacles at Grit. Some are from the television show, some inspired by other gyms, some are Grit’s own mastermind creations. All of the obstacles can be scaled up and down for any age group, so families can train together and so can the up-and-comers alongside the pros.
“I am totally jealous that these kids get a facility like this with these kinds of obstacles to play on,” Moco said. “Not that I was deprived as a child — I’d make this all up with trees and whatever I had to climb on — but I think me and a lot of the veteran coaches and ninjas all agree that when we look at these kids we’re like, if we had the opportunity to train like these kids now when we were their age we’d be incredibly stronger now. It’s a huge advantage for them and I think it’s fun. It’s diverse, it’s different and we change up the obstacles as often as we possibly can.”
“If you saw the gym on the day we opened it looks totally different today,” Meltzer said. “And it looks totally different today than it did last week.”
As Grit has transformed, so has Taylor Anfang on and off the ninja warrior obstacle course.
“Taylor is an extremely strong, extremely talented young athlete,” Moco said. “The skills that gymnasts, rock climbers and parkour athletes have transition well into ninja, just as ninja training transitions well into those sports.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.