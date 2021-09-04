If a person wants to travel abroad — without traveling abroad — that person goes to New Orleans. A vibrant and eccentric cultural mecca that sometimes appears more like the set of a Wes Anderson film than a real-life city, the “Big Easy” is not for the faint of heart. Nor is it for the storm averse. After all, there’s a reason New Orleans’ signature drink is called the “Hurricane” and the city’s cemeteries are decorated with above-ground, flood-proof tombs.
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina barreled into New Orleans. Many of the storm’s wounds have yet to heal and can be readily viewed in areas like the Lower Ninth Ward. Others have scarred over, but they can still be seen on the pained but resilient faces of New Orleans natives.
Now, exactly 16 years later, the city that boasts mouth-watering Creole cuisine, soul-reviving jazz music, and, of course, Mardi Gras, is reeling from yet another major storm — Hurricane Ida.
Ida smashed into New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 29 as a Category 4 hurricane, forcing Louisiana residents and Tulane University students alike to either evacuate or hunker down and hope for the best.
Zoe Berg, a 2014 SHS graduate and first-year law student at Tulane, had been on campus for about a week and a half when Ida showed her wrath.
“I went to Whole Foods Thursday night … and there was no water left. People were filling up these massive jugs and the line was swirling around the store … I was like, this feels like the pandemic all over again,” said Berg.
Ida sprang up so quickly that Tulane and the city of New Orleans didn’t have much time to prepare. In fact, around midday Friday, Aug. 27, Tulane sent out an email stating that while classes would be canceled on Sunday and Monday, Friday and Saturday’s classes would be held as usual. However, Ida gained significant strength throughout the day on Friday and by early evening, the forecast was looking pretty ominous.
It was at this point that Berg decided to leave.
“My friend texted me who literally said, ‘The National Guard’s going to have to drag me out before I leave’ … and he texted me and he was like, ‘I think we should evacuate,’” recalled Berg.
But there was a problem; Berg’s car only had half a tank of fuel in it and every gas station in the area was out of gas. Furthermore, she had her 70-pound Old English Sheepdog Violet with her, which meant she couldn’t leave by airplane.
Luckily, a friend came to the rescue and drove both Berg and Violet to Houston late Friday night in a “20-year-old car that had duct tape all over it,” said Berg. Once in Houston, Berg and her friend split up and she was forced to rent a car for $1,400 to travel home to Scarsdale, dog-in-tow.
After Ida’s damage was assessed, Tulane announced that all classes would be canceled until Sept. 12, at which point they would start back up remotely, with in-person learning resuming on Oct. 12.
“Honestly, I’m at the point in my life, after COVID, and after all these disasters [that] I’m sort of now much more flexible and go with the flow,” said Berg. She continued, “We can’t just stop moving forward. It’s disappointing that I won’t be able to have a more traditional law school experience … but honestly, I’m just grateful to be getting my law degree and I’m grateful that everyone is OK. I know a lot of other people are seriously disappointed, but I’m just trying to roll with the punches here and see the silver lining in it all.”
Suzy Davis, a 2019 SHS graduate and current junior in Tulane’s business school, is rolling with the punches as well. However, she acknowledged how upset she was after learning that classes would be remote for an entire month.
“It’s a very lonely feeling because everyone that says, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry,’ they’re thinking in their heads, ‘Oh, it’s like COVID … but at least you know how to deal with it,’ said Davis. “But the difference is that all of my friends are at school and everyone’s posting on Instagram about all the fun they’re having, and for us, it’s like no one can literally relate to the feeling of being sent home a second time.”
Davis and her friends took turns driving 14 hours to Austin, Texas, a trip that usually takes just eight. After a few days, Davis flew back to the East Coast, landing in Newark Airport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
“I started hearing rumors that we were going to be online for another few days … but I didn’t think that it would be like ‘going home,’ I thought we would just spend a few extra days in Texas,” recalled Davis. She continued, “My friends and I joke about how we have none of the necessities, but we have the most random stuff … one of my friends has six pairs of shoes with her. I have two hairbrushes, I have my spin shoes, random things that I don’t need … my friend, he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t have a laptop, I had to buy an iPad.’”
Davis and her friends plan to return to their off-campus apartment as soon as power is restored. Like Berg, Davis is trying to stay in good spirits by reminding herself that “things could’ve been so much worse” and that her friends are all safe.
Hayden Seidman, a 2019 SHS graduate studying finance at Tulane, flew to South Carolina with friends Friday, Aug. 27, before heading down to Florida Sept. 2 to stay at a friend’s place.
“We just took a shot at the best option and left immediately,” said Seidman, who plans to return to New Orleans once power is restored to his off-campus apartment.
Like Davis and Berg, Seidman shares the sentiment that Ida “sprung up out of nowhere.” He also worries that midterms may coincide with the reinstatement of in-person classes, though he needs to double-check his syllabi to verify this.
In terms of what he is most looking forward to upon returning to NOLA (short for New Orleans), Seidman said he is eager to truly experience off-campus living for the first time and to reconnect with friends.
On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Tulane alerted students that they were barred from remaining on campus after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 1, any students remaining on campus would be evacuated to Houston via Tulane buses, after which they would need to make their own travel arrangements.
This is surely not the grand “welcome back” that most Tulanians were expecting, but nonetheless, Scarsdale’s own are going with the flow, staying grateful, and looking toward to the future.
And anyone who knows New Orleans knows the city will be up and running again in no time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.