Scarsdale trivia photo

Residents take part in the library’s trivia night Aug. 17.

 Erika Heinzelman Photo

Who painted “Las Meninas”? Which is the smallest mammal: the bumblebee bat or the Tuscan shrew? Who founded The Scarsdale Inquirer?

Eight teams scrambled to answer these questions and more at Scarsdale Public Library’s trivia night on Aug. 17. While being tested on topics ranging from science to pop culture to local history, strangers became teammates, joined in a pursuit of winning the evening’s prizes.

