Who painted “Las Meninas”? Which is the smallest mammal: the bumblebee bat or the Tuscan shrew? Who founded The Scarsdale Inquirer?
Eight teams scrambled to answer these questions and more at Scarsdale Public Library’s trivia night on Aug. 17. While being tested on topics ranging from science to pop culture to local history, strangers became teammates, joined in a pursuit of winning the evening’s prizes.
Programming librarian David Sadoff hosted the event, reading each question to the crowd and providing comical commentary. To craft questions for the game, he used a variety of resources.
“I asked for help from all of my colleagues … I consulted a bunch of our reference books. We have a whole bunch of books, encyclopedias, including … the World Reference Book 2023.” He said he also asked for suggestions on ChatGPT.
Trivia night was part of the library’s Summer Reading Program, which ran from June 20 to Aug. 19 with opportunities for children, teens and adults. The adult program rewarded participants with raffle tickets for every book they read and then reviewed in writing. At the end of the program, three winners were drawn and won prize baskets. Besides writing reviews, participants could also earn raffle tickets by attending two events held at the library, which included a movie night in July and last week’s trivia night.
Food and refreshments — pie, sandwiches, chips — were available, plus beer for the adult trivia contestants. The teams assembled at the beginning of the night, teenagers pairing with seniors, families and friends pairing with people they had never met before. The teams chose names and the game began. Heads huddled together as the teams deliberated over the rapid fire questions. While a clock on a smartboard counted down from 30 seconds, the teams shared their knowledge and made their guesses.
The night’s first prize went to “Quiz on Your Face,” comprised of a mother-daughter duo and a mother-daughter trio: Jessica Rubio and her teenage daughter Jessica Louise, and Melissa Eisenberg and her teenage daughters, Elliot and Lucy. The team met for the first time that night, and combined their unique expertise in order to secure their prize of one $50 gift card per person to redeem at Scarsdale’s Bronx River Books.
According to Melissa Eisenberg: “It was good that we paired up because I knew M*A*S*H, we knew Marvel, we knew art … And [they] knew animals and royalty, monarchy.”
Second place went to “Rainbow Unicorn,” which included three Scarsdale moms: Liza King, Jessica Eisenberg and Ilana Josset, whose daughters attended nursery school together. They each earned a $30 gift card to Bronx River Books. They teamed up with a couple whom they met that night. This was the friends’ second trivia night, and they expressed excitement for future events at the library.
“I’m always in for trivia”,” said Josset; King added, “And we like to support the library.”
Stealing the show were James and Mia Wilson, a pair of siblings who came in third place with their team “Mamma Mia.” Nine-year-old James earned the group a bonus point when he proved he knew where the Atacama Desert is (it’s in Argentina and Chile). When asked how he knew so much, he referred to his frequent visits to the library.
“I read a lot,” he said. “We borrow like 20 [books] every time.”
His older sister, 12-year-old Mia, who also loves to read explained why she and her brother wanted to participate in the event. “We wanted to try it out. It was a new thing and we thought it was fun,” she said.
The siblings were accompanied by their parents, Jeff and Moli Wilson. Their team also included two women the family met that night, including retired nurse Barbara Wisdom.
“I’m a member here at the library. I come for chair yoga on Tuesdays, which I enjoy very much,” Wisdom said. “I like the atmosphere and I thought it would be very intriguing to do trivia and I was very fortunate to sit with a lovely family.”
“Mamma Mia” members each won a $15 gift card to Bronx River Books. Another prize went to the group with the best name, which was voted on via applause from those at the event. “50 Shades of Gray Matter” won, earning each of the team members a gift card to Häagen-Dazs in Scarsdale Village.
Melissa Eisenberg, one of the first-place team members, expressed how glad she is that the library offers programs like trivia night.
“We love the library, and I’m excited that they do things like this because I feel like this is such a resource,” she said. “I’m thrilled that we have these sorts of things available.”
