The Scarsdale School District concluded, and the board unanimously approved, three collective bargaining agreements June 21 that extended the Scarsdale Teachers Association (STA) and Scarsdale Principals Association (SPA) contracts by three years and the Scarsdale Association of Educational Secretaries (SAES) contract by four years.
Last year, the district and its teachers inked a one-year agreement that increased the salary schedule for teachers on all steps by $750. Unlike previous contracts, which usually span three or five years, the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic limited the teachers’ contract time frame.
According to Assistant Superintendent Drew Patrick, the board started negotiations in January and worked in both larger, more formalized “at the table” negotiations and smaller subcommittees to review specific contractual issues to compose a three-year contract for the STA’s 468 represented teachers and school nurses.
The 30-page memorandum of agreement for the STA includes an increase in teacher salaries by 1.7% in Year 1 and a subsequent 1.25% to 1.75% increase in Years 2 and 3. The percentage increase in Years 2 and 3 will be based upon a negotiated salary range adjustment model of the consumer price index (CPI) and the Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS).
Nurses’ salaries will increase by the same 1.7% as teachers’ in 2021-22 and will increase all steps in the following years of the agreement to be in line with whatever increase is given to teachers based on CPI and TRS.
Nurses will also have two new steps added to their payroll schedule. Effective in 2022, a new Step 11 will be added, which is 1.5% higher than Step 10. A new Step 12 will be added in 2023, which is 1.5% higher than the new Step 11.
Occupational therapists will also see a 1.7% increase in salary effective September 2021 and will also increase in line with the teachers’ percentage increase in the remaining years of the contract.
According to the agreement, at the start of the 2021-22 school year, current high school coaches whose previous stipend exceeds Tier F, the highest salary class available, will receive a one-time 3% increase on that stipend.
High school sports coaches’ salaries are determined per sport on a tiered salary chart from Tier A at the lowest to Tier F at the highest. The salaries can range from the lowest Tier A at $3,988 for an assistant crew coach, to a Tier F salary of $12,572 for the head coach of the indoor track team and head coach of the varsity football team. Newly employed coaches in 2021-22 will need to negotiate with Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Drew Patrick to figure out the salary tier in which they should be placed.
STA members’ share of the premiums for health insurance are also set to increase in the contract. Members’ share will increase by 0.5% to 9.5%. Effective July 1, 2022, there will also be an increase of $3 to the minimum for retail generic drugs from $22 to $25, an increase of $5 in the minimum for retail brand name drugs from $55 to $60, an increase of $10 to the co-insurance maximum for all generic and brand name drugs from $165 to $175 and an increase of $10 to the co-insurance maximum for all retail and mail specialty drugs from $175 to $185.
“This contract between the board of ed and the Scarsdale Teachers Association reflects the commitments we have made to one another over time in support of our common purpose, which is to educate the district’s students,” said School Board President Pam Fuehrer. “Negotiations were conducted in the spirit of partnership from our very first session in January 2021 and that spirit continued throughout the entire process.”
Like the STA, the SPA also agreed to a three-year contract, which covers 17 principals and assistant principals in the district at a salary pool of approximately $3.4 million.
SPA salaries will also increase by 1.7% in 2021-22 and will thereafter increase based upon CPI and TRS as explained in a salary range adjustment model. The same will be done in 2023-24.
The slimmer four-page contract also increases the salary ranges for elementary school principals by $250 and restructures the longevity increment, which adds a new increment at 20 years.
To recognize school leaders for completing extra duties during the pandemic, principals and assistant principals will be paid a one-time, nonrecurring $4,500 bonus in July 2021.
Each principal and assistant principal will also have a one-time allowance to designate five accrued and unused vacation days from 2020-21. The days will be added to their accumulated unused vacation days for a maximum of 25 paid days.
Also effective in July, unit members’ share of health insurance premiums will increase by 0.5% to 12%. In 2023-24, the member contribution will be at least 12.5% and at most 13.5%.
The eight-page, four-year agreement for SAES, which represents 47 secretaries and whose salaries total approximately $3 million, was formulated over the spring and includes increasing all steps on the salary schedules in 2021-22 by 1.7%. In 2022-23, salaries will again increase by 1.7%; in 2023-24, salaries will increase for all steps by 1.6%; and in 2024-25, salaries will increase for all steps by 1.5%.
The agreement also includes the same salary percentage increases for the district’s 13 10-month, part-time clerks.
Longevity amounts will also be increased by $25 in the first year, $25 in the second year, $50 in the third year and $50 in the fourth year.
SAES members will have Juneteenth as a paid holiday and a committee will be established to study and develop a policy regarding school closures and work-from-home opportunities for SAES members during weather emergencies.
Health insurance premiums will also increase by 0.5% to 6% in July 2021. In 2023-24 and 2024-25, the agreement stipulates those premium contributions won’t increase by more than 1% above the prior year’s contribution rate.
All three contracts with the STA, SPA and SAES were set to expire on June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.