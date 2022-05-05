The election of the school board members and voting on the proposed 2022-23 school budgets for Scarsdale and Edgemont will be held Tuesday, May 17.
To be qualified to register to vote, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and have continuously resided in the school district for at least 30 days immediately preceding the date of the election. To register, visit https://on.ny.gov/3yiVlRw, or download the form at https://bit.ly/3kJz9bn.
Absentee ballot applications are available in school district offices during business hours, or downloadable at https://bit.ly/3es3TtV. Anyone who is registered and will not be in Westchester County to vote on May 17, or is concerned about the potential of contracting or spreading a disease (COVID-19) that may cause illness to the voter or to the other members of the public, may apply for an absentee ballot.
SCARSDALE — Vote at Scarsdale Middle School, 134 Mamaroneck Road from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The proposed budget for $173,291,393 reflects a 3.85% increase over the prior year, with a tax rate increase of 2.43% for Scarsdale and 3.68% for residents of the Mamaroneck strip. Details are available at scarsdaleschools.org/Page/29253. Voters can select candidates from a field of three candidates to fill three seats on the board of education.
Voter registration deadlines
Thursday, May 12: Last day to complete and sign the school election voter registration form, https://bit.ly/3OT5CKh, in person with district clerk, Honore Adams, at 2 Brewster Road by 5 p.m. and by appointment only. Voter registration forms must be signed in person.
Absentee ballot deadlines
Tuesday, May 10: Last day for the district clerk to receive a completed absentee ballot application, if the voter requests that the absentee ballot be sent to the voter via mail.
Completed absentee ballots will be accepted via email at hadams@scarsdaleschools.org or by regular mail or in person by appointment with Honore Adams, District Clerk, 2 Brewster Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
Monday, May 16: Last day for the voter to appear in person before the district clerk (by 5 p.m. by appointment only; call 914-721-2410) to submit a completed absentee ballot application and be provided the actual absentee ballot.
Tuesday, May 17: Last day for the district clerk to receive completed absentee ballots by mail or in person by 5 p.m.
For additional information, visit scarsdaleschools.org/Page/26407 or https://bit.ly/3LNCdin or contact lwvsvoterservice@gmail.com.
EDGEMONT — The budget vote and the school board election will take place in person at EHS on White Oak Lane in the Jim San Marco gymnasium from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details about the proposed $67 million budget, which is set to increase 2.72% over last year’s budget, can be found at https://bit.ly/38Rh888. Three candidates are running for three seats on the school board.
Absentee ballot deadlines
Tuesday, May 10: If a voter wants the application mailed, the request by email to rdevito@edgemont.org must be received by the Edgemont district office no later than 5 p.m.
Monday, May 16: If an absentee ballot application is to be picked up by the voter at the district office on White Oak Lane, it must be no later than 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17: All executed absentee ballots must be received in the district office no later than 5 p.m.
More information on voting and voter registration is available at https://bit.ly/3v3rvyz.
