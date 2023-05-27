Gift ribbon image

Elementary school PTAs gifting money for courtyard construction/renovations for outdoor class space options caused a bit of a stir at the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting Monday, May 22. While board members support the projects in terms of their value to the schools, there was question about the large financial commitments some PTAs were making and the concern about creating spaces that would not be seen as equitable across the five elementary schools.

With the Fox Meadow Elementary School PTA offering a gift of $32,450 for an outdoor classroom in the rear of the building and $14,925 for an outdoor recreational space on the back blacktop area of the building, school board member Colleen Brown began the discussion by circling back on gifting, bringing up Edgewood’s gift of $20,000 for cafeteria tables and Heathcote’s gift of $46,000 for an outdoor space renovation, both of which were approved last year. Brown said each time another PTA makes a large gift, it puts the contribution amount way above other PTAs’ gifts while other PTAs have yet to announce some of their upcoming gifts.

