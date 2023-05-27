Elementary school PTAs gifting money for courtyard construction/renovations for outdoor class space options caused a bit of a stir at the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting Monday, May 22. While board members support the projects in terms of their value to the schools, there was question about the large financial commitments some PTAs were making and the concern about creating spaces that would not be seen as equitable across the five elementary schools.
With the Fox Meadow Elementary School PTA offering a gift of $32,450 for an outdoor classroom in the rear of the building and $14,925 for an outdoor recreational space on the back blacktop area of the building, school board member Colleen Brown began the discussion by circling back on gifting, bringing up Edgewood’s gift of $20,000 for cafeteria tables and Heathcote’s gift of $46,000 for an outdoor space renovation, both of which were approved last year. Brown said each time another PTA makes a large gift, it puts the contribution amount way above other PTAs’ gifts while other PTAs have yet to announce some of their upcoming gifts.
“In terms of equitability among all the elementary schools my concern is the PTAs’ gifts getting larger and larger and larger, how that then affects the PTAs’ role in our community,” Brown said. “The role was always to enhance programming for our students. These gifts feel more like facility upgrades and my concern is that not every PTA can raise $50,000 or $47,000 to give gifts like this. And then how does that affect the PTAs that can’t or don’t have this type of money? Those schools then don’t have upgraded courtyards.”
Brown noted early on that she supports the projects and will approve the donations since the district has already set a precedent and encouraged the PTAs to do the work to put the funds toward these important projects under a previous leadership team. For her, it was just time to have a conversation about PTAs and gifting.
First-year superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said when Greenacres was renovating and new construction was done, the courtyard wasn’t included in the project. A broader conversation about outdoor learning spaces at the elementaries took place and the PTAs expressed interest in helping out.
What varies is the level of work that needs to be done at each school based on current conditions. Whereas one school could achieve the desired result for $10,000, another might need to spend $50,000 or even $100,000. The Scarsdale Schools Education Foundation was brought into the conversation in case additional support is needed.
Patrick said the goal is to have “equally commensurate outdoor learning spaces,” and doing these as separate and independent projects is what worries Brown.
“My concern is, are they really equitable? Who is making sure they’re equitable? Who’s taking the time to design equitable spaces?” Brown asked, adding, “They don’t sound similar.”
Board member Jessica Resnick-Ault said that, in addition to changes in district administration PTAs often have new leadership, in addition to changes in the amount of funds available. And some PTAs have more money and more fundraising capability than others, which was noted by several board members.
Patrick said he is willing to view the courtyard donations as separate from the more typical PTA gifts, but he noted “there’s a norming moment we’re in” by accepting such large gifts.
“There’s money that has been donated that hasn’t necessarily come through the gift procedure, so there’s a lot to get our arms around here,” Patrick said, adding, “You’re going to see a proposal from Greenacres next that’s about a hundred thousand dollars. This isn’t an act of one-ups. The space requires demolition and components of reconstruction that are not required necessarily in other spaces. It’s not like the outcome is going to look substantially more wonderful at one space vs. the others. There’s just more grunt work to be done in that space.”
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti said PTAs aren’t typically in the business of raising money for capital projects, and sees this as a major shift. Board president Amber Yusuf later explained that PTAs used to be capped at $10,000 for gifts, but the cap was lifted as other organizations, such as the education foundation and Maroon & White, were permitted to offer much larger gifts and the PTAs wanted to have similar flexibility.
“If we’re all not all at the same space at the end of this process, then I have a real concern with it,” Yusuf said.
Resnick-Ault said that while stylistic differences are OK in the spaces as long as the functionality is consistent, the school board should take responsibility for any school or project that can’t achieve that goal through future budgets or capital improvements.
Board member Bob Klein, an architect, suggested an analysis of the five elementary schools and their facility equity and an assessment of their “aspirations” for spaces. He was also concerned about gifting for capital improvements.
Resnick-Ault suggested the formation of a subcommittee to study the gifting issue.
Yusuf admitted the board is in a “tough spot” in approving gifts based on past precedent and future proposals that have essentially been given the go-ahead to proceed.
Board vice president Ron Schulhof also agreed that “pausing” to assess the situation would “send a very wrong message.”
The gift for the $32,450 was approved 6-1, with Klein voting against the measure. The gift for $14,925 passed 6-0-1 with Klein abstaining.
During the second public comment period following the votes, Edgewood resident Christine Weston thanked Brown for sparking the conversation, noting “gifts are getting out of control.” She recalled the Edgewood PTA redoing the faculty lounge for less than $5,000 one year and had to “scrimp and save” for the project, with the PTA board members working hands-on with cleaning, painting and hanging curtains.
Weston said that while the PTA could have pushed to raise more money, they would not have been able to raise the kind of money the other elementary schools would have been able to, supporting the notion that inequity exists within the district’s elementary school borders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.