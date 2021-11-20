To limit or not to limit? That is the question that faces the Scarsdale Board of Education as it considers amending its policies on public participation during business meetings.
The current format for public comment is one 90-minute period with a three-minute limit per speaker early in the meeting and a second public comment period with only a three-minute per-speaker limit. The board’s main objectives are to decide 1) if there should be a per-speaker time limit and if so, how long, and 2) if the first comment period should be without an overall time limit.
The subcommittee of board members leading the way on this issue, Ron Schulhof and Jessica Resnick-Ault and board president Karen Ceske, met Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 to work on some minor wording changes and account for remote public comment for five impacted policies, but came back to the board without concrete suggestions on 1) what the per-speaker time limit should be if any (they do believe there should be one) and 2) if there should be an overall time limit on the first public comment period. They brought these changes and questions back to the full board at a business meeting Nov. 15.
“We left this open,” Ceske said. “We did not have a suggestion for the time because we wanted to bring it back to the full board to discuss.”
The rationale behind having the 90-minute limit for the first public comment period has been to allow the board to hear the community and then return to finish its agenda and then allow the community to speak again later.
“My personal view is that I don’t think we need a prescribed number of minutes for public comment for either period,” Schulhof said. “I have seen this year it’s not an issue that we typically face. It was something we faced last year in extreme circumstances.”
Schulhof said that if that many people have something to say “that’s telling us something and we should be aware of it … My general view is it’s not an issue most of the time, and it’s not something that we need to necessarily solve for.”
Board member Carl Finger said he doesn’t like rules to change on the fly because then residents “don’t know what to expect,” but he and school board member Bob Klein both said that if it ever has to happen again, it should be accounted for in a policy.
Board vice president Amber Yusuf said it was hard to have a discussion on overall time limits without discussing if each community member would have a time limit or unlimited time, because without time limits, “We could be here forever.”
Klein said he thinks three minutes is enough for each speaker and said, “I think the operative issue here is making sure we have the energy and the time to do what we need to do from a board point of view. I personally think we should have both [limits], to be honest ... ”
Yusuf also supported a per-speaker time limit. “I think just in the spirit of trying to hear from anybody who comes who wants to speak, I like the idea of having some kind of limit so that everybody gets an opportunity, and not letting one or two people dominate a public comment period,” she said.
Finger said he would stick with the current three-minute limit per speaker for both comment periods and 90 minutes for the first period overall.
Schulhof said part of the board’s “very important business” is “to be there to listen to the community.” He added, “And I think a public venue to do that is extremely important.”
Schulhof is “not a fan of limiting people.” He’d rather come up with better solutions or offer more time, on a given day or another day, devoted to listening to residents when they show up en masse rather than cutting them off or making them wait.
Making residents wait potentially hours for the second public comment period is troublesome to some board members. Resnick-Ault said with the ability to comment remotely and not be sitting in the board room the board is “mitigating some of that challenge.” Said Klein, “I don’t think it’s unreasonable if you feel passionate about something to have to sit and watch and deal with the logistics of the meeting.”
Board member Jim Dugan said he’s “torn.” He said having limits is “just good governance,” but noted that he was “deeply embedded” in the contested election for this school year “where people were not happy with the way the board was listening or not listening.” Dugan said the community’s “belief” was that, to the board, “policies are more important than people.”
Ceske reminded the board members that they needed to be “mindful” of the Jan. 15 date at which time New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s order is set to expire and that the board “committed” to completing its own policy changes by then. Ceske said she agrees with Schulhof that “we are here to listen,” but said “it’s important we set expectations,” agreeing that it was “problematic when we changed the route last year, because people had an expectation of how long they could speak.”
The permanent remote option is a positive in Ceske’s eyes, part of being “much more mindful” of the public’s ability to “participate and communicate with us.”
Another point the subcommittee discussed was putting in wording that would give the board the “flexibility” to amend the policy during a meeting based on the circumstances. Schulhof supports moving from a majority vote to a super-majority vote in order to make such a decision on the spot. He said that “suspending a policy is a major step” and for it “to be done with no notice” has proven to be problematic.
Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman weighed in and said “the counterpoint” is that it has “rarely ever” been done and “it would be in a highly unusual and potentially emergency situation,” so the board should give itself the ability to pivot, noting he “would just be really cautious about tying the board’s hands to be able to make decisions because of certain policies in place.”
Other key points of the discussion were how the comment period is not a period of response, though Hagerman has taken time after the second comment period to address some of the concerns or questions from the community. When a resident has many questions, Hagerman often asks that person to email the questions to him so he can respond properly.
Last year in the height of the pandemic there was a response period after the first comment period. “That was supposed to be a short-term, or it was a short-term suggestion,” Ceske said. “We have returned to the way we have functioned in the past, which is to have response to public comment after the second public comment period. So again, something to think about. Should there be a response to public comment after the first public comment period and after the second or just one at the end of the meeting?”
Finger suggested keeping response time at the end of the second period in order to prevent people from responding in the second period and having it become a “dialogue.”
Schulhof said the board needs to “encourage engagement,” not “hurt engagement.”
“I just think we respond after the first one,” he said. “And … when they come back on the second one, I say great. I think let them come back and have an opportunity rather than let them wait for weeks, three weeks till the next meeting.”
Schulhof said he appreciates the follow-up not just from Hagerman, but the community as well.
Finger also likes the response format and wondered if the “timing is significant.” He said perhaps one public comment period would be enough, since most of the time the second period is either light or there are no comments. He added that communication goes beyond board meetings and the community is encouraged to reach out at any time by email and phone calls.
Resnick-Ault said people commenting are often “frustrated or feeling disenfranchised,” and that “an immediate response to those concerns could go a long way.” She supports two response periods “to address those sort of low-hanging fruit issues.”
Hagerman offered “a historical” perspective going back to last year when the board restructured its meetings to put the return-to-school updates at the beginning in an effort to give information up front that would eliminate some of the questions. Hagerman called it “a very strategic move” as that information was most important to residents at the time.
“And obviously that’s something that we’re going to be fading out over time, hopefully as soon as these [COVID-19] risk mitigation efforts go away,” he said. “So I just want to remind folks about this — that was a response to a specific situation ...”
Schulhof noted the purpose of the response period was to quickly correct any factual errors and to clarify information. “It was never a detailed period of response,” he said.
Yusuf said having a response after each public comment period allows for “flexibility.”
Ceske urged all board members to firm up their thoughts on all of the public comment options for further discussion at a future meeting.
During that night’s public comment, Irin Israel spoke via Zoom and thanked the board for announcing it intends to bring back the public “coffee” sessions with the board of education members that had “disappeared.” He said it was “one of the most successful things” from last spring.
Israel, who had run for the school board in the last election, said he “definitely” supports time limits for speakers, but said “there should never be a cap on the time limit of public comment.” He said it was not right to make 20 parents “wait until almost midnight” to speak, which happened last year. He said that making them wait doesn’t change the overall length of the meeting unless parents are “deterred” by having to wait.
“It’s your duty as the board to hear from the community,” Israel said. “It’s not the community’s duty to have to wait three hours to speak later, or to hear your responses three hours later. Ron mentioned that hearing is part of your job as the board — I would take it even further, I would say community input is the crux of your job and if you don’t believe me, you can read it in the bylaws.”
And if there is a topic that’s so important that so many speakers want to voice their opinion, Israel said, “there are surely other [agenda] items that can wait two weeks to be discussed.”
Resident Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, also a former school board candidate speaking via Zoom, said she opposes the three-minute time limit. She suggested four or five minutes per speaker. “The village does do five minutes … and that seems to work quite well,” she said, adding, “Also, I concur with some of the board members who said the two periods of comments are critical.”
She also wondered why subcommittee meetings, which are open to the public, do not permit public comment.
“I’m only perplexed because those subcommittee meetings are held at times that over 90% of the residents absolutely cannot attend,” she said. “And so the likelihood that you’re going to be bombarded with tons of people with tons of comments and questions, again, a very low probability. I certainly respect the fact that you have work to do with the subcommittees, and I find value in listening to what you all have to say, but I think that for people who manage to get to those subcommittee meetings, just like in the village working sessions, there is value in a lot of public comment.”
