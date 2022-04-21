Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 47F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 47F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.