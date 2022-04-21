After a nearly two-hour executive session at a special meeting Wednesday, April 20, Scarsdale Board of Education members voted unanimously to hire Albany-based lawyer Anthony J. Brock to investigate the district’s IRS troubles — $1.7 million owed in fines due to multiple payroll tax reporting issues.
Following the vote, board members finally spoke freely about the matter, the first time they did so since making the issue public on March 30, just five days after being made aware of it themselves.
In an email the following morning, the board of education said Brock would begin the investigation Monday, April 25.
“As part of his practice, Mr. Brock regularly conducts internal investigations on a wide variety of school related issues,” the board wrote. “His experience includes serving as labor relations and general counsel to school districts, labor relations specialist with Capital Region BOCES, and Senior Counsel at the NYSUT Office of General Counsel, in addition to serving as a litigator and hearing officer.
“The Board is committed to confirming the facts of the IRS payroll tax matter and discovering any additional pertinent information. The scope of this investigation will focus on timeline and communication. This investigation will also assist the Board in determining appropriate next steps.”
At the April 20 meeting, board member Jessica Resnick-Ault kicked off the short comment period during the roughly 11-minute public portion of the meeting. Resnick-Ault spoke about the “diligence” that the seven board members have shown since March 25.
“While I realize that some members of the community want us to address this with more alacrity than we have, be assured we have,” she said. “I have seen people working through vacations, around difficult jobs to address these issues with the seriousness that is required to serve the students of this community, the faculty of this community and the stakeholders with all of the care that you deserve.”
She credited her fellow board members with showing “calm in the face of extraordinarily challenging situations” as they are “committed to a thorough investigative process to assess the facts and subtleties that resulted in the IRS penalties.”
The unanimous support to investigate the matter with an “impartial, outside figure” who has not conducted business with the district before and “who will be able to come in and address these issues and identify any missteps that occurred and recommend more robust actions we can take to address them” was key for Resnick-Ault.
Resnick-Ault said the board was acting with “utmost urgency,” which can’t always “be done in the public eye.”
“There are certain matters that by statute do need to be conducted behind closed doors, but I assure you, our community members, that we have been taking those measures,” she said.
Board member Jim Duggan said he had nothing to add to that statement and Ron Schulhof opened by saying he agreed with what Resnick-Ault said, but was then the lone board member to react with emotion, referring to the “last few weeks” as “incredibly upsetting and troublesome.”
Schulhof reiterated what facts the board does know, among them being that the IRS issue goes back to 2020, with notices to the district from the IRS going back at least to June 2021. One major point was that this was withheld from the board until late last month.
“As a board member I am elected to represent this community and that is who I am accountable to and I take this obligation very seriously,” Schulhof said. “I believe we are going to get to the bottom of things and make sure this can never happen again. I understand the community’s frustration because I am also a parent and I share this frustration.
“And I want to express to the community that we have been working very hard to address this issue from the moment we found out about it. We are continuing to work on it and I believe this investigation is the key next step to discover what happened. I look forward to receiving the findings from this investigation and addressing the situation.”
Bob Klein echoed his fellow board members’ statements and said, “I think the teamwork and diligence has been impressive for me and, like Jessica and Ron, I feel very comfortable with the direction we’re taking and I want the community to understand we have taken this incredibly seriously and are trying our best to be as transparent as possible under difficult circumstances.”
Board vice president Amber Yusuf also agreed with her colleagues and noted that school board members take at least six hours of accountability and oversight training.
“In accordance with our responsibilities as financial stewards of the district, I am committed to the process outlined in this independent investigation,” Yusuf said. “I look forward to better understanding the timeline of events of the IRS issues and identifying any potential communication failures that may have happened related to this issue with the ultimate goal of correcting and improving our district’s processes to ensure accountability and accuracy for the future.”
Board member Carl Finger, participating remotely, said the last 25 days have been extremely busy for the board with public meetings and executive sessions, including one that lasted several hours on Monday, April 18. He credited the board with making “concerted efforts to proceed diligently to determine what the appropriate steps are” so when the board is ready to take action they will “do so with full information and understanding of what happened.”
“Although it may feel like we are not taking action, I would say that we are not being hasty in taking action and [hiring an investigator] is an important step that will inform us and allow us to take a proper, educated and appropriate action if necessary,” Finger said. “I ask people to have some confidence. I see this board working incredibly hard and putting in an incredible amount of time, so I hope people will give us the opportunity to do the proper job, not just to do that reactionary job, and that’s what we strive for. In the end of the day this is the right step in the right direction …”
Board president Karen Ceske, before calling for the vote, said, “I, too, echo that the board takes this matter seriously and I support the appointment of an investigator and really echo the sentiments of my board members here this evening.”
Ceske said the contract between the board and Brock will be available on the district website once it is signed. The board then moved back into executive session.
