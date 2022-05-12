Given the choice between quickly hiring the district’s current internal auditor to conduct an audit of the business department and the processes that led to improper filing of payroll taxes — and subsequently $1.7 million in IRS fines and a lien against the district — or waiting to get an auditing firm without prior dealings with the district, the Scarsdale Board of Education at a May 9 meeting voted 5-2 in favor of “best practices” vs. a speedy result.
The board instructed assistant superintendent for business Stuart Mattey to put out a request for proposals (RFP) with a May 20 deadline for firms to respond, with hopes that the board will have a firm in place by June 15 to potentially have a report done as early in the summer as possible.
At the board’s request, the district’s internal auditor, Cullen & Danowski, had submitted a proposal in April and would have been ready to begin May 10 with a proposed wrap-up date of June 30, if the board had voted that way. Though Cullen & Danowski had not audited the payroll department in several years, the board, after appearing to be leaning toward working with them, had a change of heart and/or took community feedback and reversed its course.
Board member Carl Finger called the audit an “important step” and “the first step into a deeper inquiry” and said he believed using the current auditor “the most expeditious way to get some immediate feedback and efficient because they’re familiar with the district.”
Board member Jim Dugan said he is not concerned that Cullen & Danowski, which has worked with the district for close to a decade, missed something since they had not looked into payroll, but he was the first to use the “best practices” argument, noting that when someone works with a client for a long time they can get too familiar and relaxed and although he was “not suggesting anything nefarious,” he was “more comfortable” with an outside firm.
Board member Ron Schulhof said he appreciated both arguments, but leaned toward going with a new auditor despite the trade-off of taking more time.
Board member Bob Klein said due to the “limited scope” of the audit, he was in favor of the quicker result so the district can get the information it needs to “move forward.” He said one month is “critical” and he was “not comfortable waiting.” Klein said the board could later revisit its overall auditing operations to see if any changes should be made.
Board vice president Amber Yusuf said she wanted to move quickly on the matter. She noted that board president Karen Ceske and Finger will no longer be on the board as of July 1.
Mattey told the board that any audit is positive for his department. He said audits help the business office identify “things that we could do better.”
“For me not only any glaring mistakes we want to know about, but how can we do things better so this doesn’t happen again? Give us the best practices. What are we missing? That’s what I would want to get out of this audit and every audit,” he said.
Ceske wondered who from Cullen & Danowski would be conducting the audit. Mattey said Donald J. Hoffman, who presented to the board in April, and another auditor would start with interviews with the staff and then proceed from there if hired. They had already sent Mattey a “list of items” they wanted to get started.
Schulhof said if it could be done in a week or so he would go with Cullen & Danowski, but since it will take nearly two months anyway it would be best to wait.
Board member Jessica Resnick-Ault was “extremely on the fence,” and agreed with Schulhof. She decided it made “sense to avoid conflict” and get the “most unimpeachable results” with an outside firm.
Mattey then recommended going with an outside firm. “I take Jim’s comments and I agree … that it is important to change up and to get a different set of eyes on things to see how things operate,” he said. “They bring experiences from other districts, as do our auditors, but our auditors, they do get to know you. I think that is important.”
Mattey reiterated that he looks forward to any feedback from auditors.
After more discussion, Yusuf and Klein voted in favor of a speedy start to the audit by hiring Cullen & Danowski, while Finger, Schulhof, Resnick-Ault, Dugan and Ceske voted to go with an outside firm.
Fund balance update
Mattey assured the community the additional $843,000 paid to the IRS on April 6 does not impact the 2022-23 budget that will be voted on May 17, though it does impact the fund balance as that’s where it was taken from. Should the IRS rule to abate all penalties, the money would go back into the fund balance and “reverse that transaction.”
Treasurer Jeff Martin, who will retire at the end of the school year, said the $843,000 is currently booked as an expense.
During public comment, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez coined a new “fund balance matters” slogan, saying, “It impacts budgets.” She said that starting without the $843,000 “will influence what revenues and expenditures can be in coming years.”
She added, “This in itself is a big and old challenge in Scarsdale: the district creates annual budgets without the context of long-term planning. I would get fired by my clients if I didn’t ask them to think of annual budgets in the context of long-term planning.”
Former board of education member and current Coalition for Scarsdale Schools chair Art Rublin countered that the fund balance was healthy at $23.6 million or $22.75 million with or without the $843,000. He noted there was a “good chance” the IRS would return that money. Rublin also said that the fund balance was as low as $14.2 million in 2014.
Tax counsel update
Ceske gave an IRS update from the district’s tax counsel.
- · Q2 2021: The district’s request for abatement of penalties is “making its way through the stages of the review process.” The IRS officer “confirmed that their request to hold any determination on the lien action until a determination on the penalty abatement request has been granted” and “requested from the appropriate representative a resolution on the penalty abatement request within 30 days.” Tax counsel was told to follow up after Memorial Day if there is not contact from the IRS by that time.
- · Q3 2021: The revenue officer is looking into locating paperwork submitted by the district in response to an IRS notice with hopes of getting the form 941 schedule B (payroll form series) “processed as soon as possible.” Follow-up will happen after Memorial Day if the district does not receive a response. Ceske also said, “In addition, both the revenue officer and the district’s tax attorneys have again recommended that the district begin e-filing its form 941 and the district is and has been looking into options regarding the same.”
- · Q4 2020: Ceske said the revenue office said the account “still showed a balance of what the revenue officer presumed to be the remaining penalties and interest. The revenue officer was not privy to any information other than that and as such could not expand upon the same. Recall though that the appeals officer indicated that her final request and approval for penalty abatement would take approximately two to three weeks to process and we have not yet exhausted that time frame. Tax counsel will continue to follow up with the appeals officer on a regular basis.”
External auditors
On May 5, the Scarsdale Board of Education held a special meeting and after an executive session held a public discussion with the district’s external auditors from EFPR Group. Ceske had to leave prior to the presentation, but Schulhof read a statement where Ceske noted the meeting was being held to “ensure the community has the appropriate information regarding the accounting for the IRS matter.”
Douglas Zimmerman from EFPR did most of the talking in response to questions from the board. He explained that the work of the external auditor, though they communicate with the district year-round, is done at the end of the fiscal school year to review the past year and present a complete report in August or September.
“Internal auditors work under the direction of the board and really work throughout the year on various risk areas that have been identified on an annual basis and perform a very detailed audit of a particular area as opposed to the overall financial operations of the district,” he said.
Zimmerman summarized the IRS issues, which Ceske had been updating the community on since March 30 and said, “Through conversations with the board and management, these payments going out of the district certainly reduced fund balance. They do not have an impact on the 2022-23 budget that is currently outstanding, as they have been reflected in the fund balance for your current fiscal year, which again closes June 30 of ’22.”
Zimmerman said the firm has “seen documentation,” but has not yet “performed all the year-end audits and documentation to understand the flow of transactions and how they have been recorded by the district.”
If the IRS determines the board has to pay more fines prior to the completion of the audit — and assuming the district doesn’t appeal — the payments would be logged as part of the 2021-22 fiscal year as a liability and as an expense.
Zimmerman also clarified that the April 6 payment of $843,000 approved by the school board was “actually an underpayment of employment taxes for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the reason — typically you would not underpay your taxes — and the reason that was existing in the IRS system is because a clerical error had occurred back when those taxes were originally paid back in the fourth quarter of 2020.”
He said the IRS saw the “big overpayment” and “then basically took those funds to pay those first and third quarter 2020 taxes, so they then saw a shortfall in the fourth quarter of 2020, whereas from the district’s perspective at that point in time the district believed that they had paid off all their employment taxes on a timely basis, unaware that the IRS had actually applied what was in their eyes an overpayment [but] in the district’s eyes a payment for a subsequent quarter, the fourth quarter, so there were again several clerical errors that resulted in this cascade of effects that resulted in the fourth quarter of 2020 employment taxes being shown by the IRS as not having been paid and that’s why the payment in April of 2022 was characterized by the IRS as a payment of fourth quarter 2020 employment taxes.”
Schulhof read a closing statement on Ceske’s behalf: “To close, we want to assure the community that the IRS matter is being addressed and does not affect the tax rate, the tax cap or the educational program proposed for our students in the 2022-2023 budget. One of the reasons we maintain fund balance is to ensure our educational programming is not impacted by unanticipated expenses. We hope that this meeting has provided the board and community with the information on the accounting treatment of this IRS matter. We will continue to update the community as we can.”
