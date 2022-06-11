As promised, Scarsdale Board of Education president Karen Ceske continues to update the community on the “IRS matter” stemming from improper payroll tax reporting and IRS decisions and delays that have cost the district a lot of time and money once it was brought to light in late March.
Ceske provided her latest update at the BOE meeting Monday, June 6:
• Quarter 3 2020: The BOE received a letter from the IRS that indicated an adjustment to the account for this quarter which Ceske called “not entirely clear.” Ceske said the district believes “it is in response to the District’s Q3 2020 Form 843 request for refund and abatement submitted on March 24, 2022.” She said it “appears” the Form 843 request for refund and abatement was “granted in part and denied in part” by the IRS.
The total refund requested by the district for that quarter was $147,151.39. The letter included a penalty computation for $46,907 outstanding, which means to the district that $100,244 in penalties was abated.
“From our review, it appears that the approximate $46,907 in penalties stems from the August 14, 2020 deposit made by the District — that is, a Q3 2020 deposit — that was misapplied by the District to Q2 2020 — these penalties seem to have been sustained,” Ceske said. “However, it appears that the approximate $100,244 in penalties and possibly adjusted interest stems from the payments and overpayments that had been taken and misapplied by the IRS, partially resulting in the ultimate Q4 2020 tax shortfall — these penalties seem to have been abated.”
She said that based on a conversation with the IRS the refund of $100,244 “appears to already be in process.” The district is on the hook for the penalties, but since the district already fully paid for that quarter, there would be no additional payment.
“That said, this letter does not specifically state the above, and the letter also contains some noted inconsistencies that may or may not be typographical errors, and we have reached out to our IRS contacts to discuss and confirm and are awaiting response,” Ceske said.
The district can file a lawsuit in U.S. District court to dispute the penalty.
• Quarter 1 2020: The district submitted a Form 843 and has not received a response. Ceske said it’s “not unusual.”
• Quarter 4, 2020: In late May an IRS appeals office told the district its penalty abatement and interest adjustment is “pending, but not yet settled.” The district reached out once again and is awaiting a reply.
• Quarter 2 2021: The district is waiting for a response from an IRS revenue officer about its request for abatement of penalties for “failure to submit a Schedule B with the District’s Form 941.”
• Quarter 3 2021: The district got a letter from the IRS on May 13 acknowledging receipt of Form 941 Schedule B for Q3 2021 and “‘there was no penalty assessed at this time,’ which is consistent with prior correspondence on this matter,” Ceske said. “Once the IRS has fully processed the Q3 2021 Schedule B, they should let the District know if it is adequate and/or if anything further is required.”
Ceske concluded with, “We will continue to diligently pursue and engage in communications with the IRS on each of these matters.”
Prior to the board of education meeting, the Audit Committee met — the committee is the members of the board of education — to approve an engagement letter with Nawrocki Smith LLP to conduct an audit of the “district’s payroll tax processes, including a review of internal controls,” Ceske said. A request for proposal (RFP) for a third party internal auditor to look Jan. 1, 2020, through April 30, 2022, received six proposals in response. After “careful review,” Ceske said two firms were interviewed and Nawrocki Smith was the consensus pick of the BOE.
According to the engagement letter from the firm, the estimated cost is $15,000 “based on anticipated cooperation from your personnel, the volume of actual transactions and the assumption that unexpected circumstances will not be encountered during the engagement. If additional time is necessary, we will discuss it with you and arrive at a new fee estimate before we incur the additional costs. Our invoices for these fees will be rendered on an interim basis and are payable upon presentation.”
According to its letter, Nawrocki Smith will:
• Review Board polices and District procedures related to the function of recording and payment of payroll withholdings.
• Interview District staff and administrators regarding procedures in effect related to the recording and payment process and account reconciliations related to the payroll withholding accounts.
• Obtain general ledger detail reports related to payroll withholdings. For each type of withholding ensure amounts withheld were paid to the appropriate third party on a timely basis.
• Compare the payment amount as recorded in the general ledger to the amounts paid per the bank statements.
• Compare 941 filings to actual payments and calendar year end reporting to IRS.
• Review the current activity onsite with the client during a payroll cycle in June and/or July to document the existing processes related to payroll withholdings, particularly taxes. Identify any opportunities for improvement as a result of this review.
• Discuss findings with the District administration and the Audit Committee. Develop recommendations to further improve the procedures related to the recording and payment of payroll withholdings.
• Other audit activities as recommended by the proposer. (If recommendations of other audit activities are made and the District agrees, additional fees may be incurred.)
What will not be included is “a detailed examination of all transactions and cannot be relied on to disclose errors, irregularities or illegal acts, including fraud or defalcations that may exist,” but “will inform [the district] of any such matters that come to our attention.”
Board member Ron Schulhof said the firm’s proposal was “in line with what we had discussed at previous audit meetings.” The board voted 5-0 to move forward with the agreement as board members Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jim Dugan were not present.
Replacements and retirements
An RFP for a search firm for the new superintendent to replace Dr. Thomas Hagerman, whom the board agreed to release from his contract earlier this month, received six proposals. Ceske said the board is vetting them to choose one to help with the upcoming “incredibly important work of identifying our next superintendent.”
With Dr. Drew Patrick taking over as interim superintendent the district brought in former employee Carol Priore to serve in the role Patrick is vacating through June 30, 2023. Priore attended her first school board meeting as assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development June 6, and gave her first personnel report.
Earlier in the meeting Patrick announced one item from that agenda, which was the August 2023 retirement of Stuart Mattey, who is assistant superintendent for business and facilities. Patrick said he appreciated Mattey giving more than the contracted 12 months’ advance notice that cabinet members are asked to give, which allows for a “robust search at a busy time.”
Though he noted there would be plenty of time to celebrate Mattey, Patrick said, “I am personally grateful for the work that we’ve done together. You helped me enter this district and make sense of a new place and new responsibilities and I will be forever grateful to you for that.”
During public comment, League of Women Voters of Scarsdale president Alissa Baum offered praise to two outgoing school board members and two cabinet members who will retire in August.
Of board president Ceske, Baum said: “Karen, your grace and thoughtful demeanor helped our school community get through continued difficult times. You demonstrate true empathy and gratitude for all and are able to use those qualities to bring those people together. When you speak at the board table your words come after careful thought and listening to others. Your extensive experience as an educator and as a school volunteer was invaluable …”
Of board member Carl Finger, who is also a former Scarsdale village trustee: “You’re an open and honest board member — you did not shy away from difficult topics. You have a direct style, which enables you to engage in discussion where others can hold different views while still being able to reach agreement. You have a special ability to break down complicated issues to more easily make decisions. Your keen legal mind was essential in considering many of the issues before the district this year.”
Of Jerry Crisci, director of instructional technology and innovation/co-director, The Center for Innovation, Baum said: “Your vision for instructional technology brought the Scarsdale School District to the forefront of the movement to build 21st century skills in our students. Thank you for ensuring that our students and teachers have all the tools necessary to keep up with these continually changing times, especially during the past two years, which challenged us all to up our technology game.”
Of Rachel Moseley, director of information technology, chief information officer, and data protection officer, she noted: “Although you may be one of the less visible members of the cabinet, you are arguably the most essential. You have been on call 24-7 and responded immediately no matter what time of day to keep the school system running. Thank you especially for your hard work the past two years to make the many technology adjustments needed to accommodate the challenges posed by the pandemic.”
Baum shared the League’s appreciation the group for their ability to “maintain and enhance the quality of the Scarsdale school system” and credited them for the “legacy [they] leave behind.”
