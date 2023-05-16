School budgets, propositions pass by wide margins

Scarsdale School Board members celebrate the budget and bond vote results May 16 in the middle school gym.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Valerie Abrahams photo

School budgets and bonds passed easily in both Scarsdale and Edgemont, though voter turnout was light Tuesday, May 16.

Scarsdale Schools $177 million budget passed 555 Yes votes and 91 No votes, an approval rate of 86%, according to unofficial results announced after the polls closed on Tuesday, May 16. Voters also approved a $4.75 million bond proposition by 75%, with 536 Yes and 180 No votes. The bond will fund repairs, renovations and improvements to the Scarsdale High School auditorium.

School budgets, propositions pass by wide margins

Edgemont School Board members Jennifer Demarrais and Heather Stern with Superintendent Dr. Ken Hamilton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.