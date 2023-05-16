School budgets, propositions pass by wide margins

School budgets and bonds passed easily in both Scarsdale and Edgemont, though voter turnout was light Tuesday, May 16.
Scarsdale Schools $177 million budget passed 555 Yes votes and 91 No votes, an approval rate of 86%, according to unofficial results announced after the polls closed on Tuesday, May 16. Voters also approved a $4.75 million bond proposition by 75%, with 536 Yes and 180 No votes. The bond will fund repairs, renovations and improvements to the Scarsdale High School auditorium.
School board members Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein were both re-elected for a second three-year term. Yusuf received 571 votes; Bob Klein 559 votes. There were 40 write-in votes for school board.
This was the first budget prepared under the watch of newly appointed School Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick. In a message to the community Tuesday night, he said, “We are once again grateful for the community support of our students through adoption of the budget … From expanded access to mental health supports, expansion of our exemplary Reveal Math curriculum and a joint schools/Village athletic field study, this budget will help us to continue providing the exceptional education experiences that are a hallmark of the Scarsdale Schools.”
Edgemont Schools’ $69 million budget passed with 228 Yes and 46 No votes, an 83% approval rate. A proposition for a capital reserve fund was passed with 225 Yes and 50 No votes. The fund will finance a range of capital expenses up to $5 million with a probable term of 10 years.
Edgemont School Board member Jennifer Demarrais was re-elected for a second three-year term with 241 votes. Heather Stern was elected as a new board member with 240 votes. There were nine write-in ballots.
This was Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton's first budget proposal since he joined the Edgemont School District leadership team last year. In a post-election message to the community, Hamilton wrote, “On behalf of the entire district, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to every member of our community who participated and voted in support of our schools and its fiscal plan for academic excellence. Your unwavering commitment to education, and investment in our community’s children, are inspiring.”
