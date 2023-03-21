There was a vibrant and colorful start to the weekend for Scarsdale High School students Friday, March 10, thanks to the Improving India Together Club and the Muslim Youth Club.
When the end-of-day bell rang, students filing out the Brewster Road exit were met with a burst of colorful powdered chalk filling the air.
Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a Hindu festival that signifies the beginning of spring. Traditionally, celebrants throw a colorful powder called gulal, eat sweets and listen to music.
The Improving India Together Club and Muslim Youth Club chose to collaborate for this activity and to share this special tradition with the SHS community together.
“We thought it would be really fun to bring this tradition to the school and it worked out super well,” said Azlan Khan, a junior at SHS and co-founder of the Muslim Youth Club. Khan collaborated with Rehma Qadir, Kamila El Moselhy and Dani Naeem in founding and managing the club.
Khan was personally inspired to be a co-founder of the Muslim Youth Club to give future generations of Scarsdale students a way to connect with their religion.
“Religion has just always been something I think would have been nice for me to have when I was growing up, so we came together and created [the club] so people will have it as they grow up” Khan explained.
Both clubs were created in the past year, sharing common goals of bringing more representation to the school, giving back to India and Middle Eastern countries in need, and fostering a safe community to openly speak about religion and heritage.
“There were many other cultural clubs in the school [but] there wasn’t one for Indian people or Hindu people. We just thought that we should have some representation,” said Sarina Mehta, a sophomore at SHS and co-founder of Improving India Together. Mehta co-founded the club as a freshman, alongside Anika Kumar, also a current sophomore at SHS.
Through fundraising, the Improving India Together Club is dedicated to raising money for bettering the education and lives of children in Mumbai, while the Muslim Youth Club focuses on helping people in Syria, Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries. The Muslim Youth Club has paired up with the Syrian American Medical Society, to which they donate all of their funds from bake sales and events. These new clubs have been extremely successful so far, with both clubs already counting around 50 members.
“Our club is important because it teaches the Indian kids in our community to be proud of being Indian and take pride in their culture — and really see how beautiful it is and how lucky they are to be a part of it. … [The club] also teaches other kids who aren’t Indian about this culture,” explained Mehta.
In terms of big-picture goals for the future, the Muslim Youth Club wants to help foster awareness of what Islam truly is. “I think that there are a lot of connotations that come with Islam … event[s] surrounding Islam and Muslims [have] created such a tense amount of Islamophobia in America for so long,” said Khan.
Both clubs pride themselves on their efforts to help clear misconceptions and change stereotypes about their religions and cultures.
Smaller-scale plans for the future of each of the clubs include continuing to plan fundraisers and events to raise money, and gaining more outside involvement with the clubs through more engaging activities.
