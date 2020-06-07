UPDATED JUNE 8 at 5:30 PM
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order June 8 that extended the deadline for the absentee ballots to be received and counted, to Tuesday, June 16. Absentee ballots can be physically dropped off at the Scarsdale and Edgemont School District offices by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 or returned by mail. If returned by mail, the ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. However, after 5 p.m. on June 9, no more in-person drop-off of ballots is allowed. Also, no ballots can be given out to those who have not already received one.
The Inquirer previously reported June 7 that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was expected to issue an executive order Sunday evening to extend deadlines for school budget ballots. In anticipation of that, Scarsdale School Superintendent Thomas Hagerman sent the following message at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
“School budget and school board election ballots will now be accepted by hand-delivery through 5pm on June 9th, or received via mail through June 16th. A collection box for hand delivery of ballots will be located inside the Brewster Road entrance of Scarsdale High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8th and Tuesday, June 9th. Upon arrival, a Safety Monitor will greet you and direct you to the location of the locked collection box. As a reminder, there will not be access to any other portion of the building, and only the Brewster Road entrance is open at this time. Please remember that masks are required to enter the school building and social distancing should be maintained at all times.... We will be providing more updated information as it becomes available.”
