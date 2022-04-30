A letter sent April 26 to Edgewood’s fourth grade parents said the teachers would lead students in the “final activities related to our Colonial America unit” on April 29.
“This day will be different from previous years,” the letter continued, “in that the students will not be wearing costumes, and there will be no food. However, many activities will be the same, and some new ones have been added.”
Throughout the unit of study, students researched daily life, map making, diary writing, tea staining, making quill pens and tinsmithing, according to the teachers’ letter, and for the final session on April 29, students could choose to participate in a variety of hands-on experiential learning activities like weaving, quill pen writing, Colonial era games and toys, music, stenciling and more.
“As a team, we feel that this year’s approach has been aligned with district goals and has allowed us to go deeper with the content and experiences. We are looking forward to this culminating event and are excited to share photos from the day with you,” the letter said.
The announcement came as a surprise — and a frustration — for some parents, especially for Moira Crouch, an Edgewood parent on the PTA Colonial Fair Committee who had been trying for weeks to coordinate volunteers and supplies for what had traditionally been a daylong event involving many parents or parent surrogates.
In an email to the Inquirer, Crouch wrote: “Back in January we were told by the Edgewood PTA presidents that the fair was happening and not canceled for COVID. Since then the Edgewood PTA Colonial Fair Committee asked for a meeting and the date [for the event]. We received confusing emails but the gist was that teachers are planning it with DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] in mind and will get back to you.
“The PTA president emailed that teachers would get back to us in 1-2 weeks. Many emails were exchanged that referred to a wishlist being prepared by the teachers and sent to us and what volunteers they would need. No wishlist or direction on volunteers or a date ever came. Usually this event is planned months in advance with lots of coordination between the faculty and the fair committee, culminating in a very special day for everyone,” Crouch wrote.
Crouch alleged that Edgewood Principal Tasha Brown told her the Colonial Fair had been canceled for a while because it’s not right to celebrate colonialism and that the Colonial era will only be taught in the classroom because it is required by NY State law.
In response to a request for comment, Edgewood School staff referred the Inquirer to the district’s curriculum director, Dr. Edgar McIntosh. The district replied by email to clarify that all of the elementary schools had eliminated the costumed portion of the day’s events while adding others, but “the purposeful and meaningful learning about this time period continues across the District.”
The email message, which the district also sent to the community, said: “Scarsdale prioritizes purposeful and meaningful learning for students, while striving to be inclusive and sensitive to our diverse learners. It is also important to know that we are in a continuous process of reflecting on and editing our curriculum, this includes the trips, projects, and grade-wide activities. In our social studies learning units, we place high value on historical accuracy, critical thinking and cultural sensitivity.
“Colonial studies is a part of the fourth grade curriculum, and one that has undergone changes throughout the years. The focus on costumes and food centered on one historical perspective, while excluding the experiences of others. Schools began phasing out the costumed activity portions of Colonial study, while continuing to engage in a robust and enriching curriculum about Colonial America. These decisions were made over a period of time on the individual school level, largely prior to the pandemic. Students still enjoy a variety of fun, age appropriate, and hands-on activities.
“While Edgewood School was the most recent of our elementary schools to eliminate the costumed portion of the day’s events (while adding others), the purposeful and meaningful learning about this time period continues across the District.”
PT Council President Megan Simon in an email to the Inquirer said the PTA umbrella organization was not involved in discussions about Colonial Day curriculum and events.
“The PTC was not brought into any decision on Colonial Day as we are not a part of any curriculum decisions. A decision to hold an event such as Colonial Day would really be a building based decision and have nothing to do with the PTC or PTAs,” Simon wrote.
At an informal “coffee” gathering hosted Wednesday, April 27, by three of members of the Scarsdale School Board — Carl Finger, Jessica Resnick-Ault and Bob Klein — some parents pointed out that the district’s statement doesn’t address parental involvement, which has been a big part of the day’s events in the past, and does not address the way in which the changes were communicated to parents.
Before the pandemic, parents participated in and sometimes led programming at all of the elementary schools, including “Art for Looking,” “Learning from Our Differences,” and multicultural fairs. However, because of COVID, many school events have been canceled over the past two years.
As the community returns to more normal activities, parents are cautiously being invited back into classrooms for some specific events. Some Scarsdale elementary schools made substitutions this year, such as taking fifth graders on a field trip to Ellis Island rather than to Philadelphia. But according to one parent, that change was not communicated until the last minute either.
School board member Carl Finger said there are “differences in accessibility” and “differences from school to school” when it comes to school participation with parent volunteers. He also said he sees the community response to Colonial Day as being specific to Edgewood at this time, since costumes and food and parent involvement were phased out previously at other schools.
But he noted the parents’ view that changes were not communicated well, and he said he would bring that issue to the attention of the school board and to building and district administrators.
Finger and board member Bob Klein also pointed out that heightened security and health concerns have led schools to curtail parents’ and others’ access, especially at the elementary schools where guards and vestibules have recently been added at the main entrances.
The consensus of the conversation was that school board members understood parents’ response to the scaling back of Colonial Day and they would relay the request for better communication between the schools and parents, and would examine the perception that the district is looking to eliminate parents’ in-person involvement in the schools.
“The biggest question,” Finger said, “is how are we talking to parents and soliciting parental input on the building and district level.”
