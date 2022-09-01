Thirty-one newly hired educators in Scarsdale and 19 in Edgemont joined the many returning faculty at each district's annual convocation ceremony this week.
Keynote speakers in Scarsdale — interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick, school board president Amber Yusuf, PT Council president Lauren Grossberg and Scarsdale Teachers Association president Joe Vaughan — acknowledged the difficulties of the past two school years but delivered messages of hope and opportunity for the year ahead.
Yusuf challenged those assembled to “try new things, explore new ideas and forge ahead in a new direction.”
She said she hoped the “growth and learning that you experienced in the past few years may inspire you to consider different approaches in the classroom [and] expand your techniques” while harnessing the “flexibility displayed during the pandemic … to create even more inclusive classroom environments to support a diverse range of students.”
Yusuf noted that the school board is “dedicated to finding an exceptional superintendent to lead the Scarsdale schools and continuing the tradition of the highest quality education,” and they are “committed to conducting an inclusive, thoughtful and comprehensive engagement from the school community.”
She noted the faculty and staff would be invited to help develop the profile of the next superintendent of the district.
Grossberg, the PT Council (PTC) president for the 2022-23 school year, said the group is “looking forward to a continued return to normalcy” and will reintroduce many of its programs that could not take place or had to become virtual events during the pandemic, such as the Young Writers’ Workshop, STEAM Day, visiting authors and parent-focused programming.
“We're also continuing to evolve our offerings to stay relevant and interesting during these ever-changing times,” she said, while collaborating with the district and faculty in their work.
The PTC is an umbrella organization that advises the seven Scarsdale PTAs and acts as a parent liaison to the district and the board of education.
“As we're all aware, the last few years have been unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. You all have been asked to give more of yourself than you have or will in your lifetime and through it all there has been constant … feedback. Rest assured there have been loud voices of praise that have sometimes been drowned out. But I hope each of you know they existed all along the way.”
She said the PTC would continue its “strong emphasis on messages of diversity, equity and inclusion, working more closely with the district to better align its programs, activities and information to build up the best practices our kids are learning in school, and working on ways the district DEI consultant’s program can be reinforced at home.”
“I feel hopeful that this year will continue to lead us back to a new and improved pre-COVID version of Scarsdale, without sickness, without masks and with messages of acceptance and inclusion — and hopefully with fun and happiness for all,” Grossberg said.
Vaughan, who has taught physics at Scarsdale High School for 25 years, this year takes up the leadership of the Scarsdale Teachers Association. He noted there is a “pervasive sense of hope” as the school year begins, and more familiarity in our lives. Yet this is a time of change, he said — changes in how COVID temporarily transformed schools, changes in curriculum and practice, and the upcoming change in school leadership.
He suggested the faculty should approach this year through a “mindset of active collaborative engagement” in order to “find fulfillment and joy in the work that we do with young people of Scarsdale.”
Elaborating on the priorities and initiatives of the Scarsdale Teachers Association, Vaughan said, “One of our primary goals is to work to connect our members to each other. We have been separated by boundaries and restrictions, and the STA is dedicated to creating opportunities to bring us back together both physically and socially.”
He encouraged the staff to participate in the upcoming challenges of the coming year: the search for the district superintendent; districtwide work on diversity, equity, inclusion; the implementation of the district’s new math curriculum at the elementary level; the continued evolution of the Keystone program in the middle school; and questions surrounding wellness, the meaning of grades and an evaluation of the AT program at the high school.
Vaughan also described several opportunities for STA members to engage in political action, such as the upcoming elections, the Tier 6 pension reform, and the reform of the tax cap. Vaughan noted the STA is in year two of a three-year contract, with work to begin soon in preparation for the negotiations in 2023-24.
As the central messenger for the ceremony, Superintendent Drew Patrick focused on three emerging themes that he believes can “serve as a common language between us as we start what I expect will be an exceptional school year.”
Those are tied into the phrase: “connecting our wide community.”
To navigate the new school year, Patrick said a “more simplified framework” is called for, “one that can help each of us see how our work connects to the shared purpose … That framework includes three central themes that communicate priorities for the year, connecting our wide community. Connecting refers to both connecting the dots and seeing the big picture and recognizing how our individual goals and work support the mission and the larger purposes of the education we provide, and literally connecting to one another in partnership.”
He defined “wide” as an acronym for work that “recognizes well-being [W] as a co-equal partner in the work of creating an even more inclusive [I], diverse [D] and equitable [E] learning community.”
“We want our students to be good at learning and life and we all must seek to thrive, not just survive,” he said, noting that physical activity, nutrition and sleep play outsized roles in well-being.
Patrick also spotlighted the district’s mission statement: “To sponsor each student's full development, enabling our youth to be effective and independent contributors in a democratic society in an interdependent world.”
“We're in uncharted waters in the modern era of public education,” he said, “because we are the first to tackle the problem of educating students at a uniquely fragile moment for our democracy. We are the first to educate students born with social media into a landscape where truth and facts are expertly distorted and disguised. And we are the first group of educators in more than a century to have the charge of educating students during and after a global pandemic.”
Explaining the final theme of community, Patrick said "nurturing community is a fundamental charge” for educators and is the “surest route to well-being.” He noted that pandemic and the “challenges of digital life” have disrupted the “typical patterns of social emotional growth and development, as well as challenges to concentration, engagement and deep thinking” for students and also “upset our normal patterns of school-home connection” and “blunted trust cultivated over decades.”
He challenged the assembled staff and educators to “confront these challenges” and “come together as a community ... in all of our spaces, interactions and encounters.”
Edgemont sets tone for a year of inspired teaching
Edgemont’s new superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Hamilton, made an immediate impact during the convocation for district faculty and other staff on Sept. 1 in the Edgemont High School auditorium — he sang “The Star Spangled Banner” in a bright and shining tenor voice.
The 2022-23 school year, which will begin for Edgemont district students on Sept. 6, is the first for Hamilton in his new district. But he stressed during his more than one-hour talk that he has been preparing for his new job for 60 days in a variety of ways. The veteran educator previously served as head of the Mount Vernon School District.
Hamilton’s wide-ranging talk focused on his life, his educational philosophy, and his goals and expectations for students and staff, which includes 19 new faculty members this year.
He said he became an educator almost by accident. He initially wanted to be a criminal defense attorney, but when he was preparing to start his studies at Seton Hall University he was told to choose a minor and he picked education.
He noted that he held a variety of jobs before becoming a teacher. “I never had a job I didn’t really love,” he said. Though there were other occupations he held previously, Hamilton said he “went from college to the classroom.”
He began his long career in education as a substitute teacher and in his office he has the chair he used for his first teaching job, which was also used by the fourth grade teacher who taught and inspired him and his two brothers.
Hamilton said he did not decide to make teaching his lifelong profession until the end of his first year as a substitute teacher when he called his district while on his honeymoon to say “farewell” to the students he had taught, and realized the impact he had made as they asked if he was coming back.
Hamilton said he has been preparing for his academic year in the Edgemont School District for the past two months, meeting with district employees and community members. “I had no intention of leaving Mount Vernon,” he said, but when he learned more about the Edgemont district he decided to seek the superintendent post.
“The community has high expectations” for its students, he noted. Over the next few years, the district will be implementing capital projects that will be paid through the $54 million bond approved by voters in the district last year. Hamilton said he knows there will be many bumps along the way, but he’s committed to keeping the school community well informed every step of the way.
Reflecting on the need to move forward as the community moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton said he did not want the district to provide distance learning this year. Rather, students should receive the full school experience through in-person learning, and the district will be working hard “to put COVID behind us,” he said.
Sharing his philosophy about education, Hamilton said students should be expected to excel, and the goal for students “has to be moving from good to great.”
He also believes students need more than just academics. The arts have been a particular interest for him, he said, noting he has seen every play being performed currently on Broadway and he has been active in the arts. On one previous occasion in another district Hamilton recalled saying that he would rather see spending on mathematics cut before arts education would have its funding reduced.
In his view, education should be more than just academics for students; they should be prepared to be “decent people,” he said. They should also learn to accept diversity and understand “it’s OK to be different.”
Hamilton said Edgemont should create a committee on how to improve teacher morale. Low teacher morale is a national problem, he said, citing data that showed 92% of teachers nationally had low morale.
In closing, Hamilton told the educators, “Be the kind of teacher you want for your children.”
Edgemont Board of Education president Monica Sganga said the trustees were impressed with Hamilton during the hiring process. “We are excited to have hired Dr. Hamilton,” she said, describing him as “a lifelong learner” and an advocate for children.
Sganga acknowledged there would be challenges during the upcoming school year, but the school board has confidence in the district’s educators. “We on the board understand it won’t be easy but you’re up to the challenge,” she said.
