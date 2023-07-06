While the annual reorganizational meeting for a school board can contain many mundane, required actions — like 21 recommended actions and a 35-item consent agenda — the Scarsdale Board of Education and administration made some important decisions in the 90-minute meeting and provided the first steps toward making the 2023-24 school year and beyond fruitful for the school community.
Ron Schulhof succeeds Amber Yusuf as school board president, while Suzie Hahn Pascutti steps into the vice president role vacated by Schulhof.
Of the “excellent” 2022-23 board leadership team of Yusuf and Schulhof, Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said, “I feel grateful, genuinely grateful to have had you as partners in my first year in the role as superintendent, both with the interim moniker and without. It’s been a year of transition in many, many ways and an important year of trust-building and re-norming. This community is lucky to have had you both as such strong stewards of our schools, especially in this year of transition. There are a number of leadership characteristics that stand out about each of you that have made the work of the board, in my view, even more effective.”
Patrick credited Yusuf for bringing “a strong and clear growth mindset to the work of board leadership” and creating “an environment that allows for consensus to emerge from thoughtful dialogue and from sharing considered viewpoints.”
“You’ve been supportive in ways large and small, often behind the scenes, to this new superintendent, and you’ve helped to regain the confidence and trust of our community,” he said, noting he looks forward to three more years of her “sage, wisdom and advice” that “will be warmly received and welcomed around the table.”
Patrick, in addition to crediting Schulhof for “bringing order” to the function of Zoom public comment, appreciated Schulhof’s “thoughtful questions and clear explanations of your own thought processes,” which he said “serve as a model to both the board and the public.”
“In education we call this making your thinking visible and it’s an important strategy that helps people learn,” Patrick said. “… By making visible your decision-making processes, you help illuminate the student-centered priorities that matter most to you, which ultimately makes the work of the board more transparent and accessible to our public.”
Schulhof applauded Yusuf for two years of leadership as vice president then president, in which she led a “significant transition” for the district with the IRS scandal and a change in administrative leaderships, in addition to changes in the school calendar, which added holidays more reflective of the community, and moving the high school auditorium renovation forward via bond.
Hahn Pascutti called Yusuf’s leadership “exceptional,” noting the “positive lasting impact on our school community.” She referred to the newly created aspirational Portrait of a Scarsdale High School Graduate in saying, “To me you are the very model of these qualities as a grown-up, of being a smart and critical thinker, a skillful practitioner, a lifelong learner, a compassionate leader and a non sibi community member. You genuinely care about our students and school community and do this hard work for all the right reasons, with grace, empathy and integrity.”
In putting her support behind Schulhof, Yusuf said during the nomination period that she “can attest to Ron’s commitment to our students and our district” as he “works to advance the development of all of our students and is committed to strengthening the board’s oversight of the district and maintaining transparency and engagement with our community.”
Yusuf lauded Schulhof for serving as board liaison last year during the search for a superintendent.
“Ron is uniquely positioned to help move our district forward next year and I hope the rest of the board will join me in supporting Ron for board president,” Yusuf said.
Board member Bob Klein nominated Hahn Pascutti, whom he said “has consistently impressed me with her insight into both the details of school issues and her broader viewpoint of what is in the best interest of our children.” He said she is “extremely bright, warm and organized … the kind of person you can turn to when you know you need something to be accomplished reliably and competently.”
Schulhof looks forward to creating goals and objectives for the new school year beginning at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 28, saying: “The board looks forward to its work this year in support of a continued excellent educational experience for all of our students. We look forward to developing goals and setting priorities, collaborating with the administration, students and the community on a new strategic plan and continuing the important work that happens all around our district every day.”
Code of Conduct
As with all of the board’s policies and procedures, the district has to adopt its Code of Conduct each year. The Code of Conduct Committee, which includes parents, students, faculty, administration and board members, met in June to review the code.
“Though there was lively discussion, we did not suggest any changes ultimately for the Code of Conduct for the current year and there were no required changes driven by legislative or regulatory measures,” Patrick said before opening up a public hearing.
PT Council President Leah Dembitzer asked if the board was “allowed to clarify any of the issues that arose in the Code of Conduct conversation for the public.”
Patrick reported that the “bulk of the conversation” focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and whether or not the code should have “explicitly disciplinary measures” for improper usage.
“I think our broad recommendation and conclusion was that it is essentially covered in academic dishonesty and cheating and other things like that are presently outlined broadly in the Code of Conduct,” Patrick said. “Simultaneously there is active work being done in the district with groups of teachers thinking about this question and talking about developing an operating guide.”
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said at this point AI would be covered under plagiarism. He also said there was a “worry” about “casting AI in a negative light” at a time while the “benefits versus the drawbacks” are being discussed in terms of its place in education. He added that it’s something “no one quite has an answer at this point, so we felt it was premature to put it into the Code of Conduct in any way specifically.”
Summer training
In addition to new cabinet members getting their feet wet in the district — Meghan Troy, who replaced Patrick as assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development after Carole Priore served in an interim role, and Assistant Superintendent for Business and Facilities Andrew Lennon, who took over for newly retired Stuart Mattey — there has been continued training for teachers since the end of the school year. Part of that is in the form of “program improvement,” according to Patrick.
Among the “tiny sliver” of topics of the more than 70 meetings that have already taken place are A Deeper Dive into Reveal Math Units of Study, Enhancing Ecosystem Understanding Through Nonfiction Texts, Enhancing the Nonfiction Research Units, ICT Sixth Grade Social Students, Chat GPT and AI as a Tool for World Language Classes, Designing an Interdisciplinary Financial Literacy Course and Incorporation of Current Events, Media Literacy and Multimodalities in Literacy Instruction.
The Scarsdale Teachers Institute (STI) is also in full swing with a “wide range of learning opportunities,” Patrick said. STI director Ann Marie Nee called summer the “busiest season” with more than 40 courses and more than 120 teachers participating last week alone. She presented the board with a catalog of 65 courses for the school year and said new ideas are “coming every day fast and furious.” She expects to present an update in August.
Among the courses this summer are Response to Intervention: Differentiating Instruction for At-Risk Students Using Games and Hands-on Activities, Building STEAM Skills, Positive Psychology for Educators, Responsive Classroom Advanced Workshop, Understanding By Design, Foundations in Education for Sustainability, Exploring our Food Systems Through Field Trips and Experiences and A Crossroads of Civilizations, Field Study and Cultural Immersion, featuring a group teachers traveling to Spain.
Patrick said it was all leading up to a “dynamic and exciting school year.”
Teaching assistants on the way
As part of a contact agreement with the Association of Scarsdale Teacher Aides and Assistants (ASTAA), the district is beginning to hire 24 teaching assistants for elementary school integrated co-teaching (ICT) classes.
New York State certification is required to be a teaching assistant, which is a seven-hour work day, five days per week. Current teacher aides who qualify will be given preference in hiring. Their salary increase from teacher aide to teaching assistant will be $1 per step of the salary schedule — the range for 2023-24 will be $36,176-$46,505/year — and there will be a 1.75% salary increase for each of the next two years. There are longevity perks for 10, 15 and 20 years of continuous service, in addition to working in 8:1:2 classes ($6/hour) and 12:12 classes ($3/hour). The teaching assistants can contribute 9.5% of the cost to secure health benefits.
“We’re happy to have a large number of our teacher aides who are already interested in these positions,” Troy said, adding, “We’re really excited to have these new positions and see the impact that it would have on our students and their learning.”
Treasurer’s report
District Treasurer Lisa Zareski said that approximately 70% of the district’s funds are invested and earning 4.8% in interest, which as of May 31 exceeds the budget “by about a million dollars.” She said it was mostly attributed to “excellent interest earnings.” Zareski told the board that the district has sufficient cash flow to cover the summer and that tax revenue will start to roll in in September, with the second half of tax bills due Jan. 31, 2024.
Gifts approved
The school board accepted five gifts from the Scarsdale High School PTA, Maroon & White, Edgewood School PTA and Greenacres School PTA and Scarsdale Middle School PTA.
The big-ticket item was $70,000 to upgrade the Greenacres School courtyard. Yusuf referred to a recent board discussion about making gifts to schools that was sparked by courtyards (https://bit.ly/3PJUphK) and said, “I walked away from that discussion with a lot of questions. I wasn’t really sure how I felt about what was going on, and I want to thank Drew for providing a memo for the board in terms of answering a lot of questions about what the spaces are at our different schools [and] what our PTAs were made aware of.”
Schulhof said, “The discussion this board had in public is a testament to the transparency that this board has around all aspects of our district and makes our work even better by the thoughtful deliberation and discussion by the board.”
The board also approved:
- · $497.19 for the purchase of Non Sibi Day stickers;
- · $10,000 for new cafeteria tables at Edgewood (the district is covering $10,000 as well);
- · An amount not to exceed $500 for a teacher grant/reimbursement of materials to support world language instruction at the middle school;
- · $9,471.32 for championship banners and $948 for state championship lamppost banners for the high school.
Communications
Hahn Pascutti reported that four emails were received on June 6, which as noted in the agenda were “expressing concerns about the departures of the high school cheerleading coaches and inquiring about planning meetings and the future of the program.” Read more at https://bit.ly/46E3mPJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.