Ron Schulhof knows the importance of speaking his mind. But more importantly, he knows the importance of listening to others. He certainly got an earful when he didn’t speak up recently during the March 30 and April 4 board of education meetings when the district’s IRS issues, which the administration knew about since June 2021, were being brought to the attention of the community by the BOE.
“My initial reaction and continued reaction is beyond disappointment that the board first found out about this on March 25,” Schulhof told the Inquirer April 20. “We promote a culture of partnership and collaboration and not trying to surprise anybody, because that is not in the best interest of the district and our students.”
His next thoughts were getting to the bottom of the issue by learning the facts, figuring out how to address the situation and figuring out what to do as a board to move forward.
“That to me is my job as a board member and to be as transparent as possible and I am committed to that,” Schulhof said. “I ask that people recognize we are in the first couple of weeks of this and if they don’t feel those things are happening to please express that to us.”
What Schulhof didn’t do is express his shared frustration with the community right away, which was very unlike him. He and other board members finally commented publicly when the board came out of executive session April 20 to announce the hiring of an investigator to look into the IRS penalties the district was hit with.
In this seemingly scandalous cover-up by the administration, the board’s singular focus was explaining the facts to the community and vowing to launch an investigation and an internal audit and reacting emotionally was secondary.
“This board has made a commitment to be transparent,” Schulhof told the Inquirer. “If you have watched, I have tried to be as transparent through my term. I’ve also tried to make sure I always let the community know what I’m thinking when I can, because you should get to know how I’m thinking as a public official … I have heard the feedback, why aren’t we hearing from you? I take that feedback to heart.”
Schulhof finishes up his first three-year term on the Scarsdale BOE this school year and is up for reelection, being selected again by Scarsdale’s School Board Nominating Committee. He, along with new candidates Suzie Hahn Pascutti and Colleen Brown, are running uncontested in the May 17 election, the same day as the school budget vote. Incumbents Karen Ceske, the current BOE president, and Carl Finger opted not to seek a second term.
Schulhof will be the only remaining board member who was on the board prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented a great challenge for the board, the administration, the faculty and staff, the parents and the students. It was a difficult time to navigate, as community members sometimes struggled to get their messages across and felt like they were not being listened to. Schulhof even felt like he was being silenced at meetings at times, and this year he fought to have unlimited public comment at board meetings. One of his major focuses remains community engagement.
When someone shares an opinion, whether in conversation with Schulhof or in a public setting, he said what he finds most helpful is to find out why the person has that particular view. That helps him understand the situation better so he can work toward synthesizing that information to make the best, more informed decision he can for the students and the teachers first and foremost.
“When you start to dig out the why, you realize that most of us in this community are aligned,” Schulhof said. “Most people move here for the education. Our faculty and staff come here because they want to deliver a great education. I don’t ever want to forget that. We may have some differences here and there, but for the most part this community is very aligned on public education. When we understand the why, we can have that conversation.”
Prior to the pandemic the board was focused on its usual business such as budgets and policy updates, but also worked on getting Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman’s Strategic Plan finalized and having preliminary discussions about things like school start times and talks about Advanced Topics versus Advanced Placement courses, among other things. COVID-19 put some of that on hold as the shift to remote education began in March 2020 and lasted the rest of the school year and into the 2020-21 school year, before students finally had the opportunity to go back to school later that school year.
Among the things Schulhof said he looks forward to continuing as a board member are addressing and resolving the IRS issue; embarking on a nationwide search for a permanent replacement for Hagerman with input from the community; continuing work around the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy; and further shining the spotlight on mental health and wellness for “everybody in the school community.” He is pleased with the commitment the board and administration made in the budget to address the mental health issues and to keep that conversation going.
Involved in sustainability initiatives with both the schools and the village, Schulhof said he is excited to see the district meet Gov. Kathy Hochul’s gradual shift to electric buses.
Schulhof is focused on moving forward, but that doesn’t mean forgetting the past. He believes the board and district should take time to reflect on what they learned during the pandemic — both positive and negative.
“There are a lot of great things we did, there are things that we could have done differently and probably done better [and] there are things that with hindsight we may have decided to do differently — again, with hindsight. I also think there are things that we can take forward and think about,” Schulhof said. “We were forced into a very different situation for a very long period. What did we learn from that … that we now can take forward for education?”
Different perspectives on communication and technology are among those lessons. Looking back, Schulhof said, is “the best way to move forward.”
Part of that involves seeking community feedback on what the priorities of all stakeholders are from students to employees to parents to help “drive” the district forward.
The 2022-23 school year is going to be one of great transition as Dr. Drew Patrick will serve as interim superintendent, with his position as assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development to be filled by a leave replacement; the retirement of technology leaders Rachel Moseley and Jerry Crisci; the retirement of treasurer Jeff Martin; and the election of two new school board members.
“We’re entering a major period of transition and transitions can be hard, but they also present great opportunities,” Schulhof said. “My plan is to take this opportunity to make things the best that they can be for students, families, faculty and staff and everyone in the Scarsdale schools. I understand we’re in the thick of a lot of things right now. We’re in a period of COVID that is very challenging, but I want to be looking forward. We are entering with a number of transitions coming.
“We have a great board. We have a great slate — I am very excited to be running with Suzie and Colleen. I am very excited to work with the continuing board members. We have a new interim superintendent coming in. We’re undertaking a superintendent search. This is going to be a lot of work, but this is a great opportunity and that’s where my focus is. We are going to work through the issues at hand and then we’re going to have a great opportunity going forward.”
