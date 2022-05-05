The stars finally aligned for the Scarsdale Middle School Science Olympiad team — though it was likely that astronomy had more to do with it than astrology — as, for the first time in 21 years, the team qualified for nationals after taking second in New York State.
“We had a really good day at the perfect moment,” coach Jay Gandelman said. “There’s a lot of stuff where you have to have the right moment. It’s like the Olympics and you see how many skiers fall. It’s what happens that day that counts.”
“When we were getting our medals our teacher said we had a chance at making nationals and we really didn’t believe that,” eighth grader Linda Zhang said. “When they announced us we were all really happy. It’s better than taking a medal by yourself because it’s the entire team.”
Gandelman, a middle school science teacher, has 27 years of experience with Science Olympiad and brought the program to the middle school just over two decades ago. Gandelman is the regional coordinator and Scarsdale hosts regionals each year, including this year in person after 2020 was canceled and 2021 was virtual.
One hundred fifty-eight teams started at the 11 regionals in New York State. The top 40 qualified for states, with the top two advancing to Division B (middle school) nationals, which pits the top 60 teams in the country against one another.
“Some states send one, some two,” Gandelman said. “Though we took second place, we’re considered state champions.”
At states, the Bay Academy took first with 174 points, with Scarsdale the runner-up with 201, topping third-place finisher Howard L. Goff Middle School by 23 points.
Scarsdale took first place in Disease Detectives, Green Generation and Write It, Do It; second in Mission Possible, Sounds of Music and Storm the Castle; third in Bridge; and fourth in Experimental Design, Ping Pong Parachute, Road Scholar and Solar System, putting them top four in nearly half of the 23 events.
“It’s consistency,” Gandelman said. “Being in this district, our teachers do not turn over. This is my 27th year doing this — 21 here — and there was a teacher that just retired who, before we both worked here, we met at a different region and she had 25 years’ experience. The coaches we have now each have 10 to 15 years of experience doing this. The coaching of the kids is consistent. We’ve always been consistent, but we’ve never been able to break out into that upper echelon area. We’ve done well, just never into that national dividing line.”
Not only is it SMS’s first time making nationals, but the first time any team from the Lower Hudson Region has qualified. “It’s a big deal,” Gandelman said. “We were surprised, but it was due. Everyone who came up to us who knows Scarsdale was like, ‘It’s about time.’ They know we’ve been consistent over the years.”
The Lower Hudson regional was March 5, the state competition April 8 and nationals will be held May 14, with an opening ceremony May 13 and awards on May 18. Nationals is normally a weeklong celebration at Caltech in Pasadena, California, but as it takes more than a year to plan, it was decided long ago that 2022 would be virtual, so the team will compete from the middle school. Previously, the event comprised a weeklong science symposium, a trip to Disneyland and a formal dinner. The middle school coaches and administration are doing what they can to replicate some of that locally as best they can.
“We’re disappointed a little bit that we’re not taking the trip, but that’s where we are,” Gandelman said. “And [principal] Mrs. [Megan] Troy is doing everything she possibly can to make it special for the kids. All of my requests have been granted like a banquet here and new uniforms and supplies.”
The team started on the regional level with three teams of 15 students permitted to compete, though the state allows a team of 15 with four alternatives. At nationals, all 19 students chosen to be part of the final team are allowed to compete in certain events.
Like any group of coaches, Gandelman, Ken Raff, Jeff Williams, Laurie Ciccone, Nicole Sassone and Ben Turner have a myriad of ways they pick their team. They look at how strong each student is at particular events, how much they have been studying at, contributing to and attending practices after school, while also focusing on eighth graders when they can and seeing how students and their strengths fit into the competition schedule.
“We may have to take a student who studied the event last year and didn’t decide to study it this year, but they have some experience to put them there,” Gandelman said. “Sometimes it comes down to very hard choices. We keep attendance and sometimes it comes down to showing up 20 times. It’s multilayered. We also try to defer to an eighth grader if possible.”
The team competition features 23 events ranging from test-taking in pairs to hands-on engineering projects and labs. Some of the work is done in advance, some on-site for competitions. Questions to tests are not known in advance and final specs for challenges are also not known prior to the competition so no one has an edge.
Scarsdale took great pride in its mousetrap vehicle, which was powered by an actual mousetrap. The team members had engineered it to travel back 1 meter, stop on its own, change directions to go forward and then stop at a distance anywhere between 1 and 4 meters, with that final range being divulged on the day of competition.
Creating the lightest bridge that holds the most weight is an example of something that is built and tinkered with in advance, and then put to a final test during the competition.
The coaches seek balance in their approach to working with the students.
“I would not say we have a hands-off policy, but we believe it has to be student-generated,” Gandelman said. “We teach the kids the science they need to know. When we go over something, we give them the resources, show them where to find the resources, we ask them to study and they come back with a list of questions for us. The students are responsible for whatever they need. Some of the events have a three-page rule manual. One of the first things I do is I have the kids memorize the rules and give them a test. The ownership is on them.”
One of the categories is Sound of Music where students build a musical instrument. Some teams opt to use a 3D printer, which allows them to “skip the science.” Scarsdale’s team did research and made their own guitar, going through several different sizes before settling on the right one. They learned to use a Glowforge 3D printer and a drill to assemble a guitar.
“Our kids built it and we think our instrument was better and they did better on the exam portion of it because they really understood the science of it,” Gandelman said.
Gandelman watched online videos about the mousetrap and wasn’t quite grasping the axle concept, so the students taught him and explained it to him. “At that moment they are teaching me and they know how to do it,” Gandelman said. “It’s the consistency and making sure the kids are doing the work. There’s a lot of shortcuts you can take, but by having them do the work that’s where the learning takes place.”
The eighth graders spent their sixth grade year working hard on Science Olympiad only to have it canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down schools the second week of March of 2020. Competitions in seventh grade were virtual, but this year regionals and states were both in person.
Although the work was “very challenging,” eighth grader Hila Savir said the team spirit and coaches were the keys to victory.
“This brings a lot of pride to Scarsdale and Scarsdale’s education system and we truly couldn’t be happier,” Savir said. ““Everyone was very emotional. We were surprised because we didn’t know we were going to do this well. Truly if you look at how much we have been working and trying to get better in our events and all the team spirit that everyone is showing, it felt like a surprise and it’s just an amazing opportunity to qualify for nationals.”
Savir said the entire team is “passionate” about their chosen areas of science and that collectively added up to a historic moment for Scarsdale.
“It gives us a way to become better at the things we are passionate about,” Savir said. “I believe it’s because each one of us is passionate in our events and that’s how we made it to nationals.”
Savir provided Gandelman with one of the most memorable moments of his career. He had worked with Savir and two of her teammates on their Experimental Design work and saw the trial and error, and how they learned from their mistakes and their successes along the way.
“They brought up the level each time and over the last couple of weeks they really did improve,” Gandelman said. “She made my year because she was at one end of the gym, I was literally at the other end of the huge gym, and when she got the medal she ran to me. We’re both crying. And she gave me the biggest hug. That made my year.”
Team captain Zhang said it’s important for the older students to work with the younger students to not only get them up to speed for the current year, but to keep the team going strong for the future. She had her own path to success.
“Sixth grade I was really doing it for fun,” she said. “We were going to compete, but it got canceled. Seventh grade I started doing the events I’m still doing now. With two years of experience, this year was better because I knew a lot of the stuff from last year. Then you just have to review it and add on to it. I also learned how to work with other people on tests and teamwork.”
Eighth grader Sophie Lammer enjoyed finally having a pair of in-person competitions and she enjoyed learning more about science over her three years. “It taught me a lot more about different science topics,” she said. “It taught me more about learning to work with other people and working as a team because Science Olympiad is all about being a team and working together to win medals and do well.”
Sixth grader Max Bansal got his Science Olympiad career started with a bang. At first it was a fun thing to do to meet others who are interested in science. “It’s a nice community,” Bansal said. “I thought it was cool with all the build events with the rockets and planes.”
Bansal enjoyed the process of learning, designing, testing and tinkering, which is the exact experience the coaches hope the students take away. Medals are the bonus, for sure. In Ping Pong Parachute, Bansal helped the team take fourth place at states and he took pride in knowing he earned it with his teammates.
“I had some conflicts with other stuff like the school play and I had to find out how to mix that in,” Bansal said, adding, “You have to work harder as you move on. If you got first place in regions, in states — if you’re still at that level — you get 13th. You have to work a lot higher to place higher.”
Same goes for nationals. And since it’s virtual, Scarsdale has home school advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.