Any time of the day, drive by the Scarsdale High School track and take a look at the fitness stations. They are almost always being used.
With that in mind, Scarsdale High School senior Simon Bandsma knew what he wanted to do for his Eagle Scout project. As a member of the SHS track and field team, he has firsthand knowledge of the demand in the community for outdoor exercise facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. His brother Ward had installed the three stations for his Eagle Scout project, and now Simon saw the demand for additional stations that can be used by students and residents all year-round.
“We saw the success with my brother’s project, especially during lockdown in March and it was perfect for an outdoor activity for people to do over the summer,” Bandsma explained. “My brother and I would come here over the summer to work out and there were people all over these things. There’s definitely a demand for these fitness stations, especially with COVID, so I thought I’d fill more of the demand.”
In addition to the three fitness stations currently around the track, this project proposes to add two more stations. One station will be for static and dynamic stretches, and the other will be for squat, dip, push-up and balance exercises.
According to school district documents from Jan. 11, Bandsma has raised nearly half of the $11,365 total required to fund this project. In addition, $7,500 of in-kind labor has been secured to safely and securely install the two fitness stations and complete the project under the supervision of an expert from the manufacturer PlayWorld.
The school district will be responsible for ongoing maintenance and the equipment, with insurance coverage from the village and school district.
Bandsma said he’s been working with the SHS athletics department as well as the village throughout the project to follow the necessary steps to complete a building project on school grounds that will be used by students and community residents all year long.
The Eagle Scout project is the culmination of six years in scouting for Bandsma. He’s gone on many camping and outdoor adventures over the years and he is grateful for all the experiences and what scouting has taught him.
“It’s been great. The troop has changed so much since I first started. It’s amazing to see; when I first started I looked up to the older kids in my position where I am now. They were so skilled, we’d go camping and they knew all these skills and taught me. Now I’m in that position and I can pass down those skills.”
He said he’s looking forward to finishing his Eagle Scout project. It’s been a lot of work writing reports for grants and approvals for different organizations as well as the town and school. He’s grateful for all the support he has received to make it happen.
“My track coach Rich Clarke has been really helpful, walking me through this,” Bandsma said, adding that he’s grateful to SHS athletic director Ray Pappalardi who has been “very supportive pushing for this project through the school” and to Ed Mann, the committee chair of his troop, who helped Bandsma kick-start the project. He added a word of thanks to “all of our donors who have given to make this possible.”
Anyone wishing to donate to help complete the project can go to https://gofundme/89698532.
