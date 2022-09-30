Take time to enjoy the foliage and other splendors of the harvest season, as venues throughout the region are offering plenty of choices for festivals and fun for all ages.
Oct. 1 and 2
Fall scarecrow making hayday
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Scarsdale Municipal Pool Complex at 311 Mamaroneck Road
Admission is $50 per family of four (each additional family member is $5). Register online at www.scarsdale.com/Recreation.
One scarecrow per Family is included. To make an additional scarecrow the cost is $25. The program includes a chance to make life–size scarecrows; food and drinks included in registration fee; DJ entertainment; playground fun; visiting animals from the Weinberg Nature Center; crafts activities.
Bring materials to make your own scarecrow, such as old long sleeve shirts, old jeans and any other accessories (hats, scarves, etc.). The Recreation Department will provide the straw, pantyhose and string to tie it all together.
Space is limited; advance registration is required at www.scarsdale.com. There will be no space for walk-ins.
Seed harvesting workshop
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon
Rain date: Saturday, Oct. 8
WHERE: Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center, 1271 Hanover St., Yorktown Heights
Join this workshop for ages 13 and up (teens must be accompanied by a participating adult) to harvest native seeds and learn about Hilltop Hanover’s living seed bank and native plant conservation nursery. The event is a two-hour participatory program to learn about local ecotypes, tour the farm’s seed plots, and help collect seeds from three local provenance native plant species.
Hilltop’s Native Plant Program Manager Emily Rauch will explain how this farm-based native plant nursery is a full circle biodiversity initiative designed to protect existing natural habitats and conserve native flora specifically adapted to the local ecoregion. Following the seed harvest, there will be a discussion about using native plants in the local landscape while enjoying a cool herbal drink and snack.
Cost: $30; $65 max per family; covers class, native seeds to take home, drink and snack. Farm-grown native plants from our native plant conservation nursery will be available for sale following the program.
Herb fair
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE: John Jay Homestead Historic Site, 400 Jay St., Katonah
The New York chapter of the Herb Society of America shares information and advice about a variety of herbs and plants, plus children’s activities, guest speakers and tours. Soup, baked goods and merchandise available for purchase.
Free admission.
Questions? Visit herbsocietyny.org or johnjayhomestead.org.
Jay Day
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-4 p.m.
WHERE: Jay Heritage Center, 210 Boston Post Road, Rye
This fall family festival includes hayrides, petting zoo, games, scavenger hunts, guided tours, and ice cream and food trucks.
Cost: $15/individual, $40/family.
Register online at jayheritagecenter.org.
Wildflowers in the preserve
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville
Botanist Patty Butter leads a walk to discuss how to identify autumn wildflowers and how citizen scientists can report on the ecology of the preserve.
Cost: $3.
Registration required at https://bit.ly/3LeZvyv.
Farm tour and tasting
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center, 1271 Hanover St., Yorktown Heights
Assistant farm manager Jess Farrenkopf leads a walk through Hilltop’s fields, pumpkin patches, rows of kale, carrot beds. Get up close and personal with the farm’s cows and goats, munch on some fresh basil and lettuce, and truly know your farmer, know your food.
Cost: $15, free for kids under 5, $40 maximum per family.
Register at hilltophanoverfarm.org.
Color hike
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon
WHERE: Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining
Look for the full rainbow of fall foliage on a moderately difficult hike through Hidden Valley.
Cost: $8 general admission, $3 for members.
Register at teatown.org.
Heritage Applefest
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison
Celebrate Hudson Valley harvests with cider pressing, apple preserving and sweet cider sampling. The festival also features Hudson River Valley artists and artisans selling crafts and wares, children’s games and crafts.
Cost: $24, $21 for seniors, $13 for ages 5-18, free for kids under 5 and members.
Register at boscobel.org.
Oct. 6
Fall garden walk
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2:30-4:30 p.m. Rain date: Oct. 7
WHERE: The Pocantico Center, 200 Lake Road, Tarrytown
Horticulturalist Clare Levy Strom leads a guided stroll through the grounds of the Rockefeller estate and discusses the history and varied gardens.
Cost: $30.
Register at rbf.org.
Oct. 8 and 9
Apple cider jamboree
WHEN: Oct. 8 from 1 to 3:15 p.m.
WHERE: Weinberg Nature Center, 455 Mamaroneck Road
A family-friendly celebration with an opportunity to try your hand at turning an apple cider press, then taste the delicious fresh cider. With live music and a visit from the Weinberg Nature Center’s resident animals
Cost: $15 Scarsdale residents; $16.20 Mamaroneck residents/$18 nonresident/individual; children ages 2 and younger are free.
Register at https://bit.ly/3UG6p45 or call 914-722-1180.
Contact: Sam Weinstock at sweinstock@scarsdale.com.
Allergy alert: Nut trees, wasps and bees may be found at the event.
Pumpkin picking
WHEN: Oct. 8-10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Muscoot Farm, 51 Route 100, Katonah
Weekend extravaganza featuring pumpkin picking and hayrides as a fundraiser to benefit the Friends of Muscoot Farm, which is a Westchester County Park. The Friends organization preserves and interprets, for the public benefit, the agricultural, cultural and natural heritage of this 777-acre early 1900s interpretive farm. The public can visit the farm’s animals, but the trails will be closed all weekend. Farmers market is open Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This event is free, but pumpkins vary in price based on size. Hayrides are $5 per person, ages 3 and under are free; cash only.
For more information, visit muscootfarm.org or call 914-864-7286.
Fall Fest at the JCC of Mid-Westchester
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale
Join the JCC Mid-Westchester for a celebratory Fall Fest. Try out the JCC’s facilities, learn about the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, enjoy delicious food, see performances by dance and gymnastics students, volunteer for AFYA international relief organization. Special programming includes Jewish-inspired yoga; Jewish-inspired STEAM activities in the new JCCMW Friedland Maker Space; garlic growing with The Edible Gardenist, Hillary Marra; an open family swim and scuba lessons with Abyss Scuba in the JCCMW indoor pool; movement classes for kids with Breakthrough Fit Co.; and story time and singalongs provided by PJ Library and Tkiya; plus playground fun and organized sports for kids of all ages.
Free admission.
Sponsors include UJA, PJ Library, Breakthrough Fit Co., Yogibo, and The Bristal Assisted Living. Certain programs require pre-registration, have age requirements and only take place at certain times. Learn more and sign up at https://jccmw.org/event/fall-fest/.
Fall-O-Ween
WHEN: Now through Oct. 30
WHERE: New York Botanical Garden, Bronx River Parkway (Exit 7W) and Fordham Road
Celebrate the season with activities for all ages, the annual display of pumpkins and gourds, a beer garden and a self-guided tour of disappearing plants.
Cost: $30/adults, $28/students and seniors, $15/ages 2-12, free for members and children under 12.
Purchase tickets at nybg.org.
Halloween happenings
Next up is the season of spooks and legends. Make plans to visit some of the perennial favorites, both near and farther afield.
Scarsdale’s annual Halloween window painting contest
WHEN: Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Rain dates: Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 4-7 p.m.
WHERE: Windows in the village, Five Corners, or Golden Horseshoe business districts; to be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. No location requests will be honored.
Join this fun 71-year-old Scarsdale tradition to showcase your artistry by painting a Halloween-themed masterpiece. This event/contest is open to all who reside in Scarsdale or on Garth Road, or who attend either Scarsdale or the Immaculate Heart of Mary schools. Artists of all ages may enter the contest solo or in pairs. Paintings by those in grades 3 through 8 will be judged for originality, artistry and humor. Artists outside of that grade range, including adults, may also participate, but as noncompetitors in the family category.
Cost: $20/individuals, $30/pairs, $30/families.
Register by Oct. 10 on the Special Events page at Scarsdale.com/Recreation.
Scarsdale Halloween parade
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28, at 3:45 p.m.
WHERE: Line up at Chase Park
The Department of Parks and Recreation with the Scarsdale Forum are hosting the annual Halloween costume parade in the village. The parade will travel from Chase Park around Harwood Court. Hoff-Barthelson Music School will provide entertainment in Chase Park before the parade, and Dave’s Cast of Characters will put on a Halloween magic show right after the parade.
Free; registration required at www.scarsdale.com/Recreation; 914-722-1160.
‘Hulda: The Other Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ performances
WHEN: Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30, at 1 and 3:15 p.m.
WHERE: The Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow, 430 Broadway, Sleepy Hollow
A dramatic performance in Old Dutch Church featuring Hulda of Bohemia who was once shunned as a witch, but is now remembered as an 18th-century patriot and healer. This one-woman show features Carla Lynne Hall and an original score performed live by Jim Keyes. Not suitable for ages 8 and under.
Tickets: $25/adults, $20/students.
Register at https://tickets.hudsonvalley.org/hulda-22/6684.
Home of the ‘Legend’
WHEN: Now through Nov. 13
WHERE: Sunnyside, 89 W. Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown.
Celebrate Sunnyside’s connection to Washington Irving’s classic tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at this family-friendly event. The first tour begins at 10 a.m. and the last at 3 p.m.
Cost: $12/adults, $10/seniors and children 3-17; free for kids 2 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members.
Purchase timed-entry tickets at hudsonvalley.org.
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze
WHEN: On select evenings through Nov. 20
WHERE: Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 S. Riverside Ave., Croton-on-Hudson
Historic Hudson Valley’s extravaganza of more than 7,000 illuminated, individually hand-carved pumpkins returns with new displays this year, including an animated “Jack” Smith Shop in action and glowing bees.
Tickets must be purchased online at hudsonvalley.org.
Cost: Timed-entry starts at $32/adult, $24/children 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Free for Historic Hudson Valley members.
