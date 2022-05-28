You only turn 100 once, so why not celebrate in a big way?
That’s exactly what Seely Place Elementary School will do as it commemorates its 100th year next week.
A campus-wide centennial celebration open to all family members will feature a variety of entertainment, activities and historical displays around the campus June 3 from 4 to 7 p.m, rain or shine.
“I had a lot of people [alumni] saying, ‘Tell me more about the centennial! I’m 86 years old, I want to come!’” said Seely Place Principal Eve Feuerstein. “That’s when I knew we couldn’t just do something small.”
Child-friendly festivities, such as arts and crafts and outdoor games, will be available to delight younger visitors, and Edgemont High School’s Chamber Choir and student bands will perform live on an outdoor stage.
Numerous informational signs set up museum style next to significant landmarks around the campus supplemented by student-led tours will provide insight and interesting details about the school’s history.
Additionally, the school’s All Purpose Room (accessible via the white pillared entrance on the right side of the building) will be converted into an exhibition featuring historical photos and memorabilia gathered by students in Edgemont High School’s senior class, along with a looped video compilation of alumni-submitted photos and stories put together by the school’s student council. The exhibition will also be screening recorded interviews with former Edgemont School District Superintendent Nancy Taddiken and former Seely Place Principal Edward Kennedy.
The celebration will be punctuated by speeches by several longtime members of the community, including Feuerstein, Taddiken, Kennedy, Edgemont School District Superintendent Victoria Kniewel, incoming Edgemont High School Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton, and some former members of Seely and Edgemont faculty.
In keeping with themes of tradition and local lore, the school has made arrangements for Candlelight Inn, a perennial favorite for local foodies, to provide fare for guests at the kindergarten playground at the school.
Given the scale and significance of the anniversary, extensive planning and coordination went into organizing the event, with preparations beginning as early as last December. Spearheaded by Feuerstein, a planning committee consisting of EHS alumni Sandra Nam Cioffi (Class of ’98), I-Fong Sun Lehman (’95), Gabrielle Kornfeld Maxwell (’00), Fawn Mendell (’94) and Dylan Frackman Pyne (’08) was formed to help coordinate various aspects of the event.
Nam Cioffi, who met her husband Lucas Cioffi at Edgemont High School during her time on the school’s debate team, was in charge of managing the RSVPs.
“Interestingly enough, I initially just volunteered to say, ‘Oh, hey, the centennial’s coming up, I’m happy to help in any way that I can,’ really early into the announcement of the centennial,” said Nam Cioffi. “And through the process, other voices came to also volunteer. Lo and behold, it’s a committee of past alumni.”
In addition to the planning committee, several staff and faculty members helped put together the event, including Bryan Paul and Victoria Osborne of the district office, as well as faculty members Jeremy Levin and Kimberly Lim, who gathered alumni stories and historical information about Seely Place, and faculty member Amanda Barry, who worked in liaison with other members of the faculty.
“I met at least weekly with the centennial team, and that doesn’t include the hours and days that were spent on this,” said Feuerstein. “I just want to make sure that it’s special for the whole community, because Seely was the first school [in Edgemont]. Everyone came to Seely at one point, so I want to make sure that it represents all of Edgemont, and not just the Seely Place graduates.”
Currently, more than 650 guests have registered to attend the celebration. All guests must RSVP at https://bit.ly/38Q18DV.
