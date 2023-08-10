The biggest fear real estate agent Heather Harrison hears for clients moving out of the city is, “Are there going to be any working moms in the suburbs?” The answer is, “Yes.”
The Zach and Heather Harrison Team from Compass and Amanda Roth from Scarsdale Moms, which is part of the Local Moms Network, brought many of those local moms together at their house in the Mamaroneck Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 9, for their Self Made event featuring more than 20 women entrepreneurs from Scarsdale who started their own businesses.
For three hours, the Harrisons turned their backyard into a pop-up shop for community members to network and shop. There was a wide array of services including health and wellness, catering, art, interior design, person shopping and styling, clothing, jewelry and gifts.
“[We are] always looking for ways to partner with the community and sponsor events and just be part of the community, really bring everyone together,” Heather Harrison said. “These are a lot of newer moms that are here and we wanted to say hello and welcome them and help them.”
The Harrisons, who both graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1991, started their own real estate company in 2006, which they later sold to Compass in 2018.
“We started our own local business here the same way these local women did and we grew it to a very successful company,” Harrison said. “Now we manage the No. 1 team here in Westchester and we wanted to help these mom entrepreneurs build their brands.”
Zach was thrilled to be part of the event.
“These are all very successful local businesses run by moms,” he said. “They enrich the community, add so much and it was funny getting ready for this because people on our team were so excited to have this company and that company have a booth. They shop with them all the time and there was a lot of passion behind this. It was important to do events like this early on, and now we’re the lead sponsor of a major event like this.”
Elana Zimmerman from the Harrison team called it a “common misconception” that women don’t work in Scarsdale and that it’s “an unapproachable community. She and her colleagues agreed it’s welcoming to working moms and stay-at-home moms.
“Everyone here supports each other,” she said. “When someone hears that a mom is starting a business it’s, ‘What can I do to help? How can I support you?’ More than 60% of the women here are working, so that’s very important for people to know and debunk the myth.”
Zimmerman credited Roth with revamping Scarsdale Moms and turning it into a force for bringing women in the community together, especially with so many new families moving into Scarsdale since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other popular events are New(ish) Moms Night Out and Working Moms Night Out. Roth believes the women entrepreneurs will inspire others to pursue their own passions.
“The awesome thing about Scarsdale that is super unique is that everyone wants a lot of events that bring the community together to support one another,” Roth said. “What’s special here today is that all of these moms started their own companies and the whole town is going to be able to come out and support them. Everyone wants to shop and support and learn about one another’s businesses and feel like they’re part of a bigger community.”
At first the organizers worried they wouldn’t have enough participants, but they soon had to turn business owners away as space filled up quickly.
Among the vendors was Rajni Menon of Cooked with Love. She offers Indian-inspired menus for three-course sitdown dinners for up to 20 people or family style/buffet catering for up to 50. Menon caters her cooking to meet the needs of her clients.
“Ultimately it’s what everybody loves,” she said. “I cater to all palates. I want to educate people that you can have Indian food that is non-spicy, too, and avoid the crazy spaces and the heat. It can be very mild as well. But I do cater to other cuisines as well.”
Nicole Dubbs was at Self Made with Baby Luxury Retail. She customizes and personalizes baby gifts of all price points from small items to large baskets. She has items that are trendy or traditional, including lunch boxes, pajamas, booties, bibs and clothing. Big sister and big brother gifts are also popular, and she also does items for back to school.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time somebody receives a gift from my company and on Instagram I receive a message like, ‘I just got the most adorable backpack from your company and I want to place an order from my friend,’” she said. “Obviously I know a lot of people here and from my own kids, so a lot of it comes from the community and there’s a lot of word of mouth and from Instagram. I make it pretty simple with options on how much they want to spend and what they are looking for.”
Being at Self Made was refreshing for Dubbs, who knows moms often get swept up in other things like kids and “every day things.”
“It’s nice to meet other people in the community who have started and run their own business,” she said. “I think it helps to know what’s worked for them, what hasn’t worked. At one point I was in a brick-and-mortar [space] doing this kind of thing, but it was only one part of the store, but I broke off for it to be its own thing. You don’t meet as many people not being in a store, so an event like this and the exposure is great. Someone might not walk away with a whole table of stuff, but it’s nice to collaborate with people like this.”
Amanda Arbeter has been creating and selling large scale custom abstract artwork since 2017. She’s lived in Scarsdale for nine years and her mom finally asked her to start hanging the artwork she’s done previously and commissioned a work as well. Arbeter posted on Instagram and got an unexpected reaction to her work.
“I’ve always loved to create art. My youngest was about 2 years old and I felt like I had a little more free time and my mom pushed me,” Arbeter said. “It wasn’t necessarily intended as a business, but it’s just grown organically.”
Being able to set up a table with her work and have it stand out among the crowd is always a thrill for Arbeter.
“I love pop-ups like this because I love meeting people, talking to them and really engaging with them to see what they want,” she said. “I feel energized after events like this.”
