When Bob Selvaggio started his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania, he planned to major in English literature. Then, in his sophomore year he took an economics course and his plans began to shift. Once he enrolled in an advanced economics course, he was hooked.
With a PhD in economics from Brown University and credentials as a founder of Rutter Associates, an economic consulting firm, Selvaggio, 62, wants to put his experience to use on the Scarsdale Board of Trustees, and this week, he filed a petition to run on the Scarsdale Voters’ Choice Party (VCP) ticket for one of the three open seats on the board. The election will take place March 12.
Selvaggio isn’t a stranger to running for a trustee seat. In 2017 Selvaggio ran on the VCP ticket and last year he was considered, but ultimately not selected, for the Citizens Nominating Committee slate.
Selvaggio said his previous inspiration to run on the VCP ticket was due to the revaluation process in Scarsdale. But that, he said, is “water under the bridge” and the redevelopment of Freightway is his new motivation for mounting a challenge to the board of trustees this year.
“We fell down on models when it came to the reval,” he said. “I don’t want to see us falling down on models when it comes to Freightway development.”
A 26-year resident of Fox Meadow, Selvaggio is focused heavily on integrating scientific and economic models and making sure Scarsdale only allows projects that have a “positive fiscal impact.”
“Any project has to have the certainty of positive fiscal impact,” he said, referencing the recently shelved Freightway project. “Seems to me that’s a pretty simple thing to require of such a large-scale project.”
Beyond assuring the revenues Scarsdale might realize from Freightway would exceed any additional costs the project would bring, Selvaggio said he would deny any project that would potentially overcrowd the school district and the already bustling platforms at the Scarsdale train station.
“When you’re looking at fiscal impact, you need to have a model, there has to be some model of revenues and costs over time and that model has to … embed riskiness,” he said. “We want to make sure that even in the most stressful of stress scenarios, we don’t have a negative fiscal impact.”
On the issues facing Scarsdale, Selvaggio is running on a platform of keeping Scarsdale affordable, using scientific approaches for project development and expanding transparency and community involvement.
“So many of our village processes are opaque that we’re not privy to what goes on,” he said. “We need to have more transparency and the way to have transparency is to have more involvement of our residents. We have so much expertise in Scarsdale.”
One area where Selvaggio hopes to invigorate community input is village budgeting. Considering the federal cap on sales and local tax (SALT) deductions, Selvaggio wants to put together a group of informed residents and challenge them to find ways for the village to hold tax rates flat or cut taxes by 2%.
“People of fairly solid means are suffering at the moment,” Selvaggio said, referencing the loss of the SALT deduction. “We have to react in some way to this.”
Selvaggio also suggested integrating fees into trash collection for different levels of service that residents need or want.
“We need to have some sort of creative thinking now,” he said. “We need to get out of our comfort zone and [start] thinking about trying some way to reduce expenditures and to give our residents a tax break.”
Selvaggio has suggested pushing the federal government to allow empty nesters or residents without children in the school system to deduct their school taxes from their federal income taxes as a way to relieve that population of the loss of the SALT deduction.
With empty storefronts plaguing the downtown, Selvaggio said he didn’t fault the board on their efforts to make the downtown livelier.
“The fact is there’s not much we can do about empty storefronts if an owner wants to keep his storefront empty,” he said. “There’s just not much we can do.”
If a project couldn’t be proposed for Freightway with a positive fiscal impact, Selvaggio has suggested the village could float a parking revenue bond to perform all the required repairs and that a committee of residents could sort out what kind of nonresidential commercial development they’d want to put in that area.
“Nothing is going to be a total loss here,” he said. “No matter what happens with Freightway development we still have that option.”
Selvaggio is adamant that the village board needs to tap residents’ talents, rather than rely on hired consultants, and needs to talk through issues with constituents and to use scientific models to justify decision making.
“I’d like to see the board basically exploit that talent,” he said. “Bring our own people in.”
