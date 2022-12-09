Nicol Galeano Scarsdale boys soccer photo
Senior Nico Galeano led the Scarsdale boys soccer team to the first New York State title in school history.

Nico Galeano entered his senior season of boys soccer at Scarsdale with two modest goals: 1) to win the Section 1 championship after falling in the finals the previous fall and 2) to earn All-Section honors after being an honorable mention as a junior. When all was said and done, Galeano got that and much more.

Scarsdale won its first-ever New York State boys soccer title — the first boys team title in any sport — with an undefeated 21-0 record after having fallen in the Section 1 finals a year earlier and Galeano wracked up more hardware than he ever imagined, winning the Con Ed Scholar-Athlete Award, All-League, All-Section, All-State, All-Region, Section 1 Player of the Year, New York State Player of the Year and All-American for the third ranked team in the country, the top-ranked public school, according to United Soccer Coaches.

