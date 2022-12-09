Nico Galeano entered his senior season of boys soccer at Scarsdale with two modest goals: 1) to win the Section 1 championship after falling in the finals the previous fall and 2) to earn All-Section honors after being an honorable mention as a junior. When all was said and done, Galeano got that and much more.
Scarsdale won its first-ever New York State boys soccer title — the first boys team title in any sport — with an undefeated 21-0 record after having fallen in the Section 1 finals a year earlier and Galeano wracked up more hardware than he ever imagined, winning the Con Ed Scholar-Athlete Award, All-League, All-Section, All-State, All-Region, Section 1 Player of the Year, New York State Player of the Year and All-American for the third ranked team in the country, the top-ranked public school, according to United Soccer Coaches.
Galeano was 1 of 8 All-Americans from New York and 1 of 81 nationwide, Scarsdale’s first boys soccer All-American since Hiroki Kobayashi won in the fall of 2010 after leading the Raiders to a Section 1 title and the state semifinals before heading to play at Harvard the following fall.
“It all means everything to me,” Galeano said. “I’m super proud of what the team was able to accomplish together. It was the best possible ending than I ever could have imagined. Midway through the season we were thinking about going undefeated and winning the section and we never really thought about states in all of that. Being able to finish the season at literally the best place you can end up as is an amazing feeling.”
The awards, he said, were “unbelievable.”
“I remember after winning the regionals our coach came up to me and said I got All-State and I was shocked,” Galeano said. “A few kids overheard and were cheering for me. I really never thought it would go any farther than that. To get All-American was a crazy experience for me.”
Galeano might be the first New York State Player of the Year from Scarsdale for any sport, though not every sport has such a distinction and an individual state champion would certainly be worthy of a similar honor.
Galeano got his first soccer ball from his grandfather on the day he was born. “That’s where my journey began,” Galeano said.
Once he learned to walk, Galeano was playing ball. He and his younger brother Lorenzo, a sophomore who was a key starter the last two years, played soccer in their basement for as long as they can remember, eventually starting organized soccer early in elementary school.
As a fifth grader, Galeano made his first travel A team.
“Not only did I enjoy playing it so much, but I was also good at it,” he said. “I was able to score a lot of goals in fifth grade. That’s when I realized this was the sport for me.”
The next year he joined White Plains Academy with some Scarsdale friends and was challenged more than ever, which helped him develop his game.
Galeano played junior varsity as a freshman, the same year Monteagudo took over as the varsity coach. That was the first time Galeano played with older players and he realized he could hang with the sophomores on the team that year.
Galeano made varsity sophomore year, but, despite some growth, was still a bit undersized and was slated to come off the bench to help the team out. However, after senior captain Cooper Cohen tore his ACL in a captain’s practice, Galeano ended up being an opening day starter at center-midfield and never looked back.
“I guess that scared me a little bit,” Galeano said. “I played in the game, but I didn’t know the kids too well. It was COVID time and we had tryouts divided into cohorts. I didn’t know half the kids who made it and hadn’t seen them play before. I was super nervous at the time, but overall I think it was a very good experience. It immersed me in all the kids and gave me confidence as well. It showed me that Coach had faith in me.”
Galeano had two goals and two assists that year as the Raiders made the Section 1 semifinals.
“He was really good for being a sophomore,” Monteagudo said. “Then junior year he was a massive part of our success in the sectional finals. This year he was just spectacular.”
Junior and senior years the Raiders had so much firepower and depth that it wasn’t incumbent upon any player to be a star and everyone created opportunities for everyone else and you never knew who was going to be the hero that day.
Galeano’s stats as an upperclassman, nine goals and eight assists as a junior and eight goals and seven assists as a senior — he sat the two games against Mount Vernon — certainly don’t jump off the page and they didn’t need to as he was one piece of the puzzle. He did, fittingly, score the eventual game-winning goal in the state finals, a 2-0 win over McQuaid Jesuit. Galeano is an aggressive playmaker on both sides of the ball.
“This year what he gave us the most was that our play sort of ran through him,” Monteagudo said. “He sort of paced the team and controlled the play. There was a lot of leadership in the sense of the other players really looked up to him. He was vital to our success whether he scored or not. He didn’t have a jaw-dropping statistical season, but if you saw the games he was just so impactful.”
With the recruitment process not going his way over the summer, Galeano decided he was going to apply to colleges strictly through academics, not knowing the type of senior season he was about to have. He has applied early decision and hopes to walk on if that school works out, and if not he plans to attempt late recruitment for soccer.
“It’s bittersweet a little bit as a coach because you know the kid can play and you want him to continue playing,” Monteagudo said. “I have no doubt he’ll continue playing club if he gets accepted to his ED school, but ultimately he’s making the right decision. I’m a guidance counselor by trade, so to hear a student put academics first and think about the big picture it’s really fantastic and it just shows who he is as a person. But I know we can find him a very good team if he wants.”
Galeano is strong academically with a strength in math. He was given a National College Board Hispanic Recognition Award after a strong performance on the PSATs.
He is the founding president of The Pa’lante Project (www.thepalanteproject.org), which “helps underprivileged kids in Colombia get away from the dangers of the streets through soccer and physical activities.” He and Lorenzo started the foundation in 2018 when they donated shows and balls to Colombia, where their parents were born and raised. Each year, the Galeanos have increased their donations, fundraising, commitment and presence in impacting the lives of other youngsters.
Galeano took great pride in playing with his brother for two years and all that Lorenzo has achieved and will achieve going forward. Galeano was thrilled when Lorenzo made varsity as a freshman so they could play together for two years, was overtaken with emotion when Lorenzo found out he’d be able to avoid surgery and play in postseason after separating his shoulder late in the regular season, and elated when he found out his brother was also All-State.
“The day Coach told me I was All-State he told me that my brother had gotten All-State, but he told me I couldn’t tell him,” Galeano said. “I knew for about a week and a half before the ceremony. I remember sitting at the table at the All-Section dinner hearing everyone getting called up and when it finally came to our table I remember his name being called and the look of shock on his face when he was walking up and receiving his award for All-State. I want the best for him and he truly deserved it.”
Galeano is also proud of the honors Monteagudo has earned, including Section 1 Coach of the Year, New York State Coach of the Year and Region Coach of the Year, which puts him in the running for National Coach of the Year, which will be announced next month.
“Marcos is honestly the best,” Galeano said. “From what I’ve heard I think he dedicates any free time that he has to the team. He’s fully dedicated to the program, always sending us clips of teams we’re going to play, trying to prepare us in every way. He’s our main motivator. He always comes up with great speeches and he always gets us excited and rowdy before matches. He’s such a major factor that contributed to all of our success. He deserves all the awards he won as well. He truly makes a difference on the team.”
Monteagudo has enjoyed the “unbelievable ride” and is already looking to make the fall of 2023 special but trying to schedule games against some national powerhouses.
“That’s the email I sent to these coaches, that we’re back again next year,” Monteagudo said. “You could graduate everybody and play St. Benedicts from New Jersey and they beat you 7-0 because you’re not the same team as you were last year, but we essentially, other than Nico, will be who we were this year again. We’re looking to maximize this group of players and really challenge them with a couple of really difficult games next year.”
Galeano is the major piece graduating from this year’s team, though the Raiders will also miss starting defenseman Matthew Choe and key subs Henry Rifkin and David Wang. The Raiders are expected to compete for section and state titles the next two years given how deep the talent in the current junior and sophomore classes is and could be even more of a juggernaut going forward.
“I’m super excited for next year,” Galeano said. “I think the team has the talent, the capability to go back to back and I’ll be at as many games as I can.”
