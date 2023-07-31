Dr. Steven Shelov’s impact in the medical field will be felt for generations to come. As a primary care physician and pediatrician, he chaired three pediatrics departments and served as the founding dean of the three-year NYU Long Island School of Medicine, which has now graduated two classes.
Shelov, who moved to Scarsdale in 1978 and lived here for 45 years until recently, didn’t know what his professional path would be, but found great satisfaction in his life’s work.
Born and raised in New York City, he attended Yale University for his undergraduate degree and went to Wisconsin for medical school. He attended Marquette, now Medical College of Wisconsin, a top 10 school.
After graduating, Shelov did his residency in pediatrics at Montefiore in the Bronx, completing that in 1975. He calls it a “community-oriented primary care residency program.”
In addition to practicing in a clinical setting, Shelov was drawn to the academic track. He began teaching and helped create a “unified” department of pediatrics between Albert Einstein, Jacoby Hospital and Montefiore. He “increasingly fell in love with not just being a pediatrician, but educating future pediatricians.”
In the mid-90s with his career moving more towards teaching, administration, program development and oversight, he helped “initiate the movement” to build a children’s hospital at Montefiore.
“I became a founding person to develop that concept and then to actually put it in place,” he said. “I’d gone and risen in the ranks to become the vice chairman of pediatrics at Albert Einstein and Montefiore Medical Center and then said, ‘You know, we really should be a children’s hospital,’ and developed funding as well as other support to build the children’s hospital, which opened in 2004.ˮ
After being involved in the initial planning stages, Shelov was offered the position of chair of pediatrics at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn in 1998.
“It meant that I would travel from Scarsdale to Brooklyn. I accepted that position and had a wonderful 13-year career building a children’s hospital and chairing the pediatrics,” he said.
Maimonides went from a children’s floor to a new building with four floors for all children, infants and neonates. “It was really great, very gratifying and made it the premier children’s hospital in Brooklyn at the time. I think it still is. We built a lovely building, which is their signature building at Maimonides.”
Shelov turned 65 in 2010 and decided that it was time to look for something “a little less intense… maybe three days a week.” He was asked to be the acting chair of another children’s hospital that was being founded at LIJ North Shore Hospital, which he did for two years, working with the 40 students Stony Brook sent each year.
“I ran everything from organizing the teaching program and the evaluations assessments and curriculum,” Shelov said. “It was fabulous. And that’s where I thought I would end my sojourn. That was about six years ago. I was 72.”
Then NYU bought Winthrop Hospital to make it its Long Island campus and decided to build a “new independent medical school separate from the one in the city and with a different mission that would be to educate primary care physicians as much as we possibly could.” It would start small, have free tuition and be an accelerated three-year program with a brand new curriculum.
“We were going to be the first three-year medical school as a separate medical school,” Shelov said. “There were a couple of other tracks and other medical schools, but no separate schools. And they asked me to be the founding dean at that school because I was there and I knew what to do, but I’d never founded a college. Suddenly I was busy again five days a week laying the groundwork for a brand new medical school.”
That all started in 2017 with Shelov assembling a faculty and leadership, writing documents to become accredited and launching in 2019 with 25 students. The first class graduated in 2022.
“They did extremely well,” Shelov said. “They were very competitive nationally at the match, which is going into residency programs. But the other deal was not only was it tuition free, but we gave them a guarantee of a residency at Winthrop if they decided to stay, and about half of them did stay with us and that was wonderful. Here’s a three-year school, innovative, not a reputation yet, but the students did so well that they matched to Hopkins and Harvard, Yale. They did very, very well.”
Shelov and his clinical psychologist wife Marsha had raised their three kids in Scarsdale —1989 graduate Josh has worked in film and founded Written Out Loud, Danielle (1992) is a psychologist and Eric (1997) is a pediatrician — but were now looking at their exit from both Scarsdale and Shelov’s professional life. (Danielle moved next door to them and is raising her sons, the McAllister boys, there.)
Shelov began a succession plan handing the job as dean over to Gladys Ayala, the first female Hispanic med school dean in the country. He and Marsha are downsizing from their seven-bedroom house to a senior community being built on the campus at Purchase College and will move there soon.
But since he can’t be completely retired, Shelov will work with pre-med students at Purchase to help them on the path to future success.
“I had plenty of failures along the way,” Shelov said. “I didn’t get into medical school the first time and proceeded to take additional courses and get ready and got into one medical school, which is all it takes.
“It was a life of uncertainty not knowing whether that passion will be able to get fulfilled and then finally getting into school a year later. But, you know, with a lot of luck and hard work I was able to make it pay off. It’s a different kind of career. It’s not a career practitioner. It’s not a career researcher. It’s sort of an academic, but with the commitment to education, more than basic science research.”
Shelov was “greatly influenced” by his mother, who was a nurse. He also liked to watch shows about doctors on television, attended Bronx High School of Science and worked at hospitals during the summer, becoming even more inspired by the doctors he saw in action.
“Pediatrician was not something I went to medical school to do,” he said. “I thought I was gonna maybe be a surgeon. I’d had some summers working in an operating room in the city at Roosevelt Hospital, which I loved. And then I got to pediatrics in the third year of medical school and I said, ‘No, this is much more who I am.’ The patients gave me great sources of satisfaction. I was pretty good at it.
“At Montefiore I was resident but I was also chief resident, so I got to oversee the entire residency program there, which gave me experience clinically to improve my skills and become better, but also administratively and not be allergic to administration. Some people are allergic to administration. I wasn’t. I enjoyed making a difference when it came to that whole thing. “
Children’s hospitals and education became Shelov’s passions and the focus of his career the last 25 years.
“People came to be fully aware that children have different needs, different needs of environment, different nurses, different structural things to make it convivial for kids and parents when they’re in difficult times in a hospital,” Shelov said. “So the children’s hospitals became a more evolved state probably in the last 50 years.”
At Montefiore Shelov remembers, “We had a very good pediatric service. It was on two floors in one of the buildings. You got there by meandering through lots of rooms full of sick adults. The parents had to come through there with the kids who were afraid. Now we could keep them sequestered. So the rooms are cheerier. The rooms allow parents to sleep over. You had a lot of single rooms. The nurses were obviously very highly trained, and the environment was designed to be friendly, supportive and caring for the children, and not fearful. That’s the key thing.”
Looking back, Shelov has been directly involved in training about 1,500 pediatricians, a remarkable number. “I’m very gratified and I think that I have made a difference in the career of many,” he said,
In November, Montefiore will honor Shelov for his contributions and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hospital.
“It’s a big deal,” Shelov said. “And it’s a big deal for Westchester too, because Montefiore now operates White Plains Hospital. So all of the services are under Montefiore control and quality control. They care about the care and pediatric services at White Plains Hospital. It’s not going to be a children’s hospital and it shouldn’t be, but it influences this county very much as well.”
Shelov is pleased to see the improvements at WPH over the last 20 years. He knows it’s a place the local community can rely on to be “very well taken care of.”
Shelov’s former students are now caring for patients.
“I think the combination of good fortune and being in the right place at the right time, taking advantage of opportunities, being as proactive and synergistic, it’s all about teams of people working together and being able to lead teams to get to what you want to do,” Shelov said. “I think that is the essence of life. So I’m feeling very blessed at this point.”
