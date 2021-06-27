Ven and Priscilla Parameswaran sit across their dining room table, dressed up for dinner with their son and grandchildren. The walls of their living room are decked with photographs of the couple with politicians, as well as family portraits of their three grandchildren smiling and hugging — images that reflect their life together in Scarsdale.
Born hailing from the State of Kerala, India, they each immigrated to the United States to further their education. Priscilla, 83, arrived in 1961 to study for her Ph.D. in English language and literature at Fordham University. Ven, age 91, came in 1954 as a scholarship recipient to Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he majored in advertising and public relations. He went on to earn an MBA in marketing management at Columbia Business School and, from 1964, he studied political science and then international relations at New York University.
The couple married in 1967 and had a son named Prem. In 1970, when Prem turned 2 years old, they decided to move to Scarsdale.
“We wanted to move to a place where we can give him the best education,” Ven said. “We selected Scarsdale and we happened to be right.”
After teaching high school English for a few years, Priscilla switched to a career in corporate communication at IBM for 20 years. Eventually, she returned to teaching at Mercy College and Iona College, and then shifted into real estate as an agent with Claire Leone. Recently, she added “author” to her list of credentials by publishing “Trinity and Friends Enjoy Diwali,” a children’s book inspired by her granddaughter.
Ven worked as a diplomat for India at the United Nations for 10 years, followed by a 20-year career on Wall Street, where he set up his own firm. He was also a consultant on India for American corporations, such as Enron International. After he retired, he taught corporate finance, economics and business administration as an adjunct professor at Pace University, New York Institute of Technology and Concordia University.
Asked what he’s found most enjoyable in his life, Ven’s answer was immediate and close to home.
“The most enjoyable thing I have done in my life was … being a volunteer. I was a volunteer fireman in Scarsdale,” Ven said, adding that he also enjoyed coaching soccer in Fox Meadow. “I taught [the players] from ages 9 to 12. My son was there so I was a father coach. That was the most enjoyable thing I’ve done in my life.”
As residents of Scarsdale for more than 50 years, Ven and Priscilla have watched the area change and evolve.
“Populationwise it has not changed much, but the composition of the demographics has changed,” Ven said. “We were the first Indian family to buy property in Scarsdale. Now there are 300 Indian families. The Asian American population is very sizable now.”
Priscilla noted how the dining scene in Scarsdale has changed drastically since they moved to the village in 1970.
“At that time, there was only one restaurant in Scarsdale; on Thursdays they had bar night or something so people could go there and drink,” she said, referring to the French chateau-style building at Heathcote Five Corners, which changed hands several times over the years and recently was redeveloped along with luxury residences at 2 Weaver St. “We didn’t even have a coffee shop and now there’s a coffee shop [where] you can sit and have lunch there in Balducci’s. We didn’t have all that when we first moved.”
Scarsdale has also become much more expensive, according to Ven.
“Prices have gone up so high you cannot imagine. It was a good investment we made,” he said. “We came with $10,000 in savings. That was our down payment on our first house. That was a $40,000 house.”
One deficit that remains today is the lack of an ice rink in Scarsdale: Priscilla laughed as she recalled the many trips she made at 4 a.m. to distant ice rinks when her son played ice hockey in high school.
The Parameswarans said they are quite happy they moved to Scarsdale, which was “one of the best decisions we ever made,” Ven said.
“The Scarsdale environment has created so much enthusiasm in me. Not only is it a peace-loving town, the main business is education and sports — and this is the way to live, the way to bring up children,” he said. “The family values are very high. So I am very proud of Scarsdale. I’ve been living here for over 51 years and I’ll continue to be here for however long.”
A part of the Scarsdale environment Priscilla appreciates is its community.
“You can get involved in whatever you want to … I am very involved in my church. I belong to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church,” she said. “I am very active. So you can get involved in whatever you want — anything that you want to do, that you like to do.”
Besides the Scarsdale community, the couple has been very active in the Indian American community — locally, regionally and nationally. Priscilla founded the Asian American Republican Committee in Westchester, which has been active for 33 years. She was also the national vice president of the Indian American Forum for Political Education. One event that sticks out to Priscilla was a meeting she organized at the Scarsdale library.
“I organized a town meeting for both Republicans and Democrats. So all the elected officials in Westchester County … came to our library,” Priscilla said. “I invited all the Indian Americans in our area to come. They were able to ask questions and find out what [the officials] were doing.”
Ven further explained how they helped the Indian American community become more involved in the political process.
“We helped immigrants to become citizens,” he said. “They were green card holders and we persuaded them to become citizens if they wanted political clout. And then we helped them register to vote.”
The couple’s work played a big role in getting the Indian American community more politically active.
“The Indian Americans at that time were not very involved politically. I said to myself, ‘I want to make sure our community gets involved.’ I don’t mind whether they get involved in the Republican or Democratic party. It doesn’t matter. I just want you to get involved in the political process,” Priscilla said. “I am so happy that that happened. At that time we had two Indian American governors. Now every state has at least five elected [Indian American] officials.”
Their passion for politics and the Indian community has evidently been passed down to their son, Prem. Not only is he the CFO of Eros International, a company that produces and distributes Bollywood films, but he also was nominated by former President Donald Trump to serve on the Advisory Commission on Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
Prem’s parents’ involvement in the Indian American community is even at the heart of their relationship, as it led to Ven and Priscilla meeting.
“We met at the home of the Indian ambassador to the United Nations. There was a flood in India and he wanted to do something for the people there,” Priscilla said. “So he called together a few of the Indians that were here. [Ven] at that time was working for the U.N. [and] I was a student at Fordham University doing my Ph.D. So we all went and met at his house.”
Her hands gestured around the room, at the photographs of their meetings with politicians and the family portraits of smiling grandchildren.
“And the rest is history.”
