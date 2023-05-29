P3-Margaret-Bartelme-and-students.jpg

Retired teacher Margaret Bartelme, left, at a recent school-based performance in the Bronx with Music From The Soul.

 Nicole Bartelme Photo

The impact of art extends far beyond what meets the eye; it has been used to launch political movements and campaigns, to convey emotion and to tell stories. Margaret Bartelme, 89, a longtime Scarsdale resident and teacher, has harnessed art as a tool to further the education of countless children.

Born in Minnesota in the wake of the Great Depression, Bartelme witnessed various art forms and has been passionate about teaching since grade school, as she came to realize that art can start revolutions of all different magnitudes. In Minnesota, she taught at a school and worked at Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center. She eventually moved to Los Angeles with her husband Joe, an NBC executive, where her love for the arts continued to flourish. While there, she benefited from the city’s rich cultural diversity and was able to learn about contemporary art, working as the director of art education for the Pasadena Museum of Art (now the Norton Simon Museum).

