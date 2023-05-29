The impact of art extends far beyond what meets the eye; it has been used to launch political movements and campaigns, to convey emotion and to tell stories. Margaret Bartelme, 89, a longtime Scarsdale resident and teacher, has harnessed art as a tool to further the education of countless children.
Born in Minnesota in the wake of the Great Depression, Bartelme witnessed various art forms and has been passionate about teaching since grade school, as she came to realize that art can start revolutions of all different magnitudes. In Minnesota, she taught at a school and worked at Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center. She eventually moved to Los Angeles with her husband Joe, an NBC executive, where her love for the arts continued to flourish. While there, she benefited from the city’s rich cultural diversity and was able to learn about contemporary art, working as the director of art education for the Pasadena Museum of Art (now the Norton Simon Museum).
Since moving to Scarsdale in 1975, Bartelme has taken an active role to promote the arts in education. Working at P.S. 86, the Kingsbridge Heights School located in the Bronx, Bartelme made it her mission to be a classroom teacher who injects art to elevate learning. Public School 86 in the Bronx is one of the largest public elementary schools in the city, hosting 1,500 students who hail from many ethnic backgrounds. In the late 1990s, she worked with school administrators to build a comprehensive art-infused curriculum.
She describes art as “an opportunity for students to use their own skills and abilities and feel comfortable doing that.” Elaborating, Bartelme explained that with art, “you can’t make mistakes … mistakes often are on purpose with art.” There is an inherent freedom of interpretation associated with the arts.
In the classroom, she was able to introduce world-renowned artists with relative ease, as “even if you’re in the opera, everyone’s always looking for extra part-time work,” she said. With her colleagues’ help, she recruited instructors from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the Paper Bag Players, Lincoln Center, and Music From The Sole, a tap dance and live music performance troupe. With the guest performers, the school children experimented with various forms of dance, such as tap and ballroom. Moreover, the Guggenheim Museum provided an interactive platform for the students to showcase their work. The fifth floor of Kingsbridge Heights School became Bartelme’s headquarters, using the music floor to coordinate various art forms. The key to her success was networking; she worked with more than 30 organizations to coordinate events.
Knowing that the arts can have a positive psychological impact on children, Bartelme used music each year to unite her class of 35 students, emphasizing that art is particularly beneficial in special education. The stories of her students have motivated her through the years, she said. One student, for instance, had suffered with clubfoot her whole life. She could not afford to undergo surgery, undermining her dream to become a cheerleader. Bartelme contacted New Alternatives for Children and the organization was able to arrange for the repair of the student’s foot. The youth later joined her twin sister’s classroom, finally able to experiment with dance.
With New York City — a hub of art and music — so close by, Bartelme and her students embarked on trips to art institutions such as the Guggenheim Museum, and most recently they took advantage of the art installation at the New York Botanical Garden.
In her characteristically expressive style, Bartelme enthused: “Last spring Yayoi Kusama’s polka dot pumpkins exhibition at the NY Botanical Gardens was more accessible than fording rivers in Honduras to research the Cave of Glowing Skulls. The Rubin Museum on 17th Street in Manhattan is easier to reach than flying to Tibet to analyze temples and palaces. The Metropolitan Museum is more available than a trip to Egypt to explore the interior of the largest pyramid.”
And yet, she has managed to travel abroad with students to enhance their arts education. Bartelme visited Finland for a week in 2001, accompanied by Finnish choral instructor Johanna Grussner and a group of 25 schoolchildren. The group explored the country’s artistic roots, ultimately inspiring “Seven Days of Possibilities,” written by a New York Times reporter who documented their journey. To this day, the participants of the trip periodically reunite.
Exposure to the arts often leaves a resounding impression on Bartelme’s students. While on a trip to Boston, the children requested that the driver of their ferry play the songs they had learned through ballroom dancing. And the impact of Bartelme’s initiative remains for her students who have gone on to pursue careers in the arts, several of whom have majored in music at New York University, she said.
Although Bartelme retired in 2020, she still maintains an active role in planning the arts program at the Kingsbridge Heights School. Exploring the arts can be exhausting for teachers, but to Bartelme, it is a crucial part of education, not only helping students connect math, science and reading but also with their emotional and social needs.
“The arts are aesthetically and socially primary to the needs of all people,” she said. “Learning the processes involved in arts education establishes a foundation serving communities with cultural problem-solving skills that result in enriched paths to self-awareness.”
Always a step ahead of the times, Bartelme said she is “looking forward — with a smile — to developing critical thinking lesson plans using AI ChatGPT to generate student discussions, perhaps on Leonardo da Vinci, Jackson Pollock or Mo Williams.”
For Bartelme and her students, the learning curve is ever upward.
