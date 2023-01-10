Gladys Ullman photo
Buy Now

Gladys Ullman running her errands in Scarsdale, including a stop at Bronx River Books.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Todd Sliss

Despite never having lived in Scarsdale, Gladys Ullman has made the village central to her life nearly every day for the past six decades. The 91-year-old has been shopping in downtown Scarsdale since 1963. You might recognize her in her black hat and red glasses.

Though not for running her errands, the familiar face was inducted into the Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony early last month. Fifty other seniors were honored during the county’s 40th ceremony.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.