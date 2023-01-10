Despite never having lived in Scarsdale, Gladys Ullman has made the village central to her life nearly every day for the past six decades. The 91-year-old has been shopping in downtown Scarsdale since 1963. You might recognize her in her black hat and red glasses.
Though not for running her errands, the familiar face was inducted into the Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony early last month. Fifty other seniors were honored during the county’s 40th ceremony.
Ullman grew up in Mount Vernon and began her teaching career there before teaching Advanced Placement and honors French at Ardsley High School from 1963-83. Her husband then reminded her she had planned to go to law school, so she left teaching, went back to school and has been practicing law since the mid-’80s.
“I forgot I started the pre-law society at Barnard,” Ullman said. “I completely forgot about it. So at 52 I went to law school even though my friends said, ‘You can’t do that at that age.’ I was going to start Columbia, but it got too difficult at night, so I went to Pace, which was wonderful.”
She is the oldest member of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association and is a member of the New Rochelle Bar Association and the Bronxville Women’s Club. Ullman had offices in Rye, Larchmont and currently in New Rochelle.
“I don’t like to fight in the courtroom, so I do wills and trusts and probate and limited real estate only when there’s probate,” she said. “It’s like being a teacher for adults. You talk about the family and help them understand different things.”
Over the decades Ullman has lived in Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, Hastings-on-Hudson, Bronxville and most recently White Plains. Yet she still calls Scarsdale the “hub” of her life, as no matter where she has lived, studied or worked, her travels took her through Scarsdale.
It started in 1963, her first year teaching in Ardsley, where her two sons attended school, when she found the convenience of the Chase Bank being open on Saturdays. She has shopped at just about every store and has eaten at every restaurant over the years, well known to the merchants, pharmacists, bank tellers and post office employees.
She’s seen many businesses come and go. Ullman misses Lange’s, Zachys, Candy and Cards, Metro Restaurant and the book store that was on East Parkway, but she loves newer places like Chat and Bronx River Books, and said she looks forward to the new restaurants coming to the village. Two of her longtime favorites are DeCicco Family Market, formerly C-Town, “the nail place” and Häagen-Dazs.
“Scarsdale is still my center because I know all the people and the storekeepers and everything there,” Ullman said.
While studying in Quebec, Ullman got engaged, but knew deep down her fiancée didn’t have the right “qualities” for marriage and a family and three weeks after breaking it off, she met her future husband, Tony, who passed away 20 years ago.
Ullman taught both of her sons in her own French class.
“One parent asked, ‘How can you teach when your own child is in the class?’” I said, “‘Every child in that room is my child when I’m teaching.’ That’s how I really felt.”
Ullman has two sons, six grandchildren and is a great-grandmother, too.
Ullman, who still drives into New York City, loves to visit museums wherever she goes, and is a world traveler as well, even solo since she became a widow.
“Tony was terrible with language,” Ullman said. “He was brilliant in math and had an accounting firm with 20 people and he had two big clients, one that owned malls and the other was McMillan Publishing. He told me the reason he even passed French [in school] was the teacher told him she couldn’t bear to have him in class another year. I went to France and I only spoke French. I would open my mouth there and he would open his wallet.”
Ullman said she likes to eat out and meet people and learn about them, attend lectures, participate in book clubs, volunteer, spend time with family and practice law, where she enjoys the No. 1 attribute, being a strong writer. She doesn’t spend all that much time at her new home at Waterstone of Westchester. “I don’t have too much time,” she said. “They’re always laughing because I’m always on the go. I like to keep busy.”
