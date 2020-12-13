Even in the midst of the global crisis, local heroes deserve to be recognized. Last Friday, Dec. 4, Westchester County did just that, spotlighting 49 residents, all aged 60 and older, at the 38th annual Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Awards. Sharing top honors at the virtual event was a gentleman well known to many in our area: William S. Greenawalt of Hartsdale.
For Greenawalt, 86, the journey began with an unexpected email. “Alfreda Williams, who is the vice chair of the county board of legislators, wrote and said she was nominating me for this award,” he said. “I had to get together a very extensive biography, and answer a lot of different questions on a form. I filled in a lot of my background and things that I had done.”
His submission was forwarded to a panel of judges, who reviewed nominees’ contributions to Westchester’s quality of life through professional work, volunteer achievements, or both. Four weeks ago, Greenawalt, who is an attorney, learned he had not only won an award, but would also split highest kudos with another outstanding senior, Deborah Moorehead of Yonkers.
“I thought I might be one of the individuals named, but I had no idea that they would select me for the top honor,” he said. “That was a surprise indeed.”
Yet for those who know Greenawalt well, it’s no shock that he would garner admiration. From politics to public parks to pro bono work, he embraces opportunities to try to help others. “I’m very much for giving back to the community,” he said.
In part, his love for our area stems from longstanding ties: born in Brooklyn, he moved to Hartsdale with his family in 1937. Growing up there “was wonderful,” he recalled. “My younger brother and I, and another two fellows down the road, played a lot of sports. We called ourselves The Big Four, after the world leaders — Stalin, Churchill, FDR and Chiang Kai-shek.”
He attended Edgemont Schools through 10th grade, where he played basketball, baseball and tennis. As was customary then, he attended Scarsdale High School for 11th and 12th grades. There too, he made his mark as an athlete, becoming captain of the tennis team and setting a scoring record in basketball. He joined the football team as well, and enjoyed extracurricular acting and singing.
In college at Cornell University, he quickly distinguished himself, both as president of Cornell United Religious Work and as a member of the freshman basketball and varsity tennis teams.
“I was also in Navy ROTC,” said Greenawalt, explaining that he spent most of his post-collegiate service in London. From there, it was on to Yale Law School, where he worked on the Law Journal. After graduation, he landed a coveted position at Manhattan law firm Sullivan & Cromwell in 1961.
A fervent believer in civil rights, Greenawalt attended the legendary March on Washington in 1963. He left the event, where he heard all the major leaders of the movement speak, deeply inspired. Two years later, he left his law firm to work as legal services director for the Office of Economic Opportunity, which administered Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty programs. He would hold the position for three years, until the agency decided against funding more programs in the Northeast. Private law beckoned once again, and he worked at various firms, often as a named partner, both in New York City and, later, locally. He currently heads up his own firm.
Back in Westchester once more, Greenawalt, a Democrat, made unsuccessful bids for Congress in 1970 and 1974. He still regrets his losses; “I would have liked to have represented people,” he said. Nevertheless, he became chair of the Greenburgh Democratic Party for a time and is a state committeeman on the New York Democratic State Committee from his assembly district. In 2005 he threw his hat into the ring to run for Greenburgh town supervisor, narrowly losing to Paul Feiner.
Preserving nature is another of Greenawalt’s passions. “[Then-County Executive] Andrew Spano named me as head of the board of directors of the Parks, Recreation, and Conservation program in Westchester,” he said. “I held that position for 12 years.”
A close ally of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, Greenawalt was named to the parks board of the Taconic State Region of New York State Parks. He would hold that position for 12 years as well, eventually becoming its chair. In addition, Greenawalt became chair of a white-tail deer task force, charged with formulating solutions to deer damage and overpopulation within the parks.
But that’s not all. He also serves on the board of directors of the Fairview Community Corp./Friends of TDYCC, a nonprofit supporting the educational, social, cultural and recreational programs and activities that take place within the Theodore D. Young Community Center in the Fairview Area of Greenburgh.
“It’s about helping people, mainly African Americans, get some benefits that they would like to get and may not be getting adequately,” he said. The center serves as a local hub, supplying everything from food and recreational outlets to cultural events.
Though Greenawalt’s dance card is incredibly full — he’s also involved in pro bono work regarding a tenant dispute in Yonkers, and serves as the attorney for some of the people who object to Edgemont seceding from Greenburgh — he still finds time for Peggy, his wife of 33 years, who is a retired copywriter.
“We watch English movies, and used to attend the opera, though we haven’t in quite a while,” he said. “Maybe I’ll be getting out more when the coronavirus is over, and see more art and more parks. We’ve been staying very close since the coronavirus hit.” Between them, the couple has five children and six grandchildren.
With so much going on, Greenawalt serves an object lesson to those of us who haven’t put a toe in the proverbial waters of public life. “For people who haven’t gotten involved in the community yet, I would very much like them to,” he said.
