At the Ivy League women’s swimming championships, Yale senior Bebe Thompson (Scarsdale ’16) took 15th in the 200 butterfly in 2:01.26, 18th in the 200 individual medley in 2:03.55 and 15th in the 400 individual medley in 4:22.55. Yale was 8-1 and third in the Ivy League.
Columbia senior Scottie Berridge (Scarsdale ’16) placed 25th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.81 and 28th in the 200 breaststroke in 2:33.80 at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships. Columbia finished 4-3 and took sixth in the Ivy League.
Senior Graham Novitch (Scarsdale ’16) competed at three events in the Centennial Conference Championships for Dickinson University men’s swimming. Novitch wrapped up his career by placing seventh in 100 backstroke in 52.90, sixth in 200 backstroke in 1:53.58 and ninth in 100 butterfly in 51.92. Dickinson placed fourth in the conference.
Junior Tanner McFarland (Scarsdale ’17) and Lafayette College men’s swimming placed seventh at the Patriot League Championships. McFarland took 19th in 200 butterfly in 1:53.57 and 24th in 500 freestyle in 4:39.72.
The former Scarsdale Raiders who completed their first year swimming and diving in college had a strong start to their careers:
Samantha Ho (Scarsdale ’19) made the NCAA Zone A Championships for Yale women’s diving. She placed 32nd on the 3-meter board with 250.75 points and 45th on 1-meter at 219.45. At the Ivy League Championships, Ho took second in the 3-meter consolation finals with 272.65 after finishing the main draw 15th with 244.55. On the 1-meter, Ho placed 19th at 224.55.
Fellow diver Katelin Du (Scarsdale ’19) and the MIT women won the NEWMAC Championships. Du was sixth on the 1-meter at 414.75, seventh on 3-meter at 434.15.
Swimmer Mao Fukada (Scarsdale ’19) and the Soka University women placed 12th at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships. Fukada was 26th in 100 breaststroke in 1:17.45, 39th in 100 freestyle in 57.76 and 46th in 50 freestyle in 26.54.
Danielle Lemisch (Scarsdale ’19) competed at the Navy Invitational for Lafayette College women’s swimming. Lemisch placed 19th in the 200 breaststroke in 3:04.17 and 37th in 100 breaststroke at 1:26.01.
Fencers unite
Kristen Wong (Scarsdale ’18) and Jordan Rusoff (Edgemont resident/Masters School ’17) are teammates on the Cornell University women’s fencing team. Sophomore Wong competes in sabre, junior Rusoff foil.
Wong was 23-13 over the winter, including 5-2 at the Brandeis invitational and 13-3 at the Philadelphia Invitational. Freshman year she had 17 wins.
Heading into college, Wong had a long history of success representing Sheridan Fencing Academy:
• Bronze medalist, 2018, Senior Team North American Cup (Virginia Beach, Virginia)
• Silver medalist, 2017, Cadet Pan American Championships (Havana, Cuba)
• Round of 16, 2017, Cadet European World Cup (Modeling, Austria)
• Quarterfinalist, 2016, Cadet World Cup (Konin, Poland)
• Bronze medalist, 2016, Cadet North American Cup (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)
• Bronze medalist, 2016, Senior Team July Challenge National Championships (Dallas, Texas)
• Quarterfinalist, 2016, Division 1A North American Cup (Richmond, Virginia)
• Champion, 2016, Junior Regional Rankings (Region 3)
• Round of 16, 2015, Cadet Junior Olympic National Championships
(Richmond, Virginia).
Rusoff finished the season with a 3-2 record compiled at the Brandeis Invitational. Sophomore year she was 12-48.
Rusoff fenced for four years at The Master School in Dobbs Ferry, where she was a two-year captain. She was third overall in the foil competition at consecutive Independent School Fencing League championships (2016 and 2017) and helped Masters to three straight third-place finishes at the ISFL championships.
Rusoff fenced for the Team USA Junior Women’s Foil Team, as well as in the Individual completion at the 2017 World Maccabiah Games.
Cornell finished the season 24-10, 2-4 Ivy League.
Tournament teammates
The once dynamic Scarsdale boys basketball duo of Max Bosco (Scarsdale ’17) and Nash Goldman (Scarsdale ’18) played their second season together at Middlebury over the winter. The Panthers were 21-6, 6-4 NESCAC and advanced the NCAA Division III tournament.
Middlebury fell 100-82 to Trinity in the NESCAC quarterfinals. In NCAAs, the team beat Westfield State 78-69, with Bosco scoring 18 points and hitting four three-pointers. In the next regional game, Brockport narrowly defeated Middlebury 84-81. Bosco had five points in the game.
For his junior season, Bosco started 24 of the 26 games he played in, averaging 14.6 point per game and hitting 45 three-pointers, grabbing 75 rebounds and making 48 assists.
Goldman played in 15 games, averaged 4.5 minutes per game and scored 15 points overall.
Cole Kattan (Scarsdale ’19) did not see action for SUNY Geneseo men’s basketball in his first season on the team. Geneseo was 9-17, 6-12 SUNYAC, and lost 81-54 in the SUNYAC quarterfinals to Oneonta.
On the women’s side, Audrey Shaev (Scarsdale ’18) played 19 games, including one start, for Connecticut College basketball. She averaged 2.7 points per game as the team was 7-17.
Still skating
Devon Schell (Scarsdale ’15) played his sophomore season for Wilkes University ice hockey. In 29 games, Schell scored six goals, including a game-winner in overtime, and had seven assists. Wilkes was 19-10, 14-4 UHFC. In the UHFC tournament, Wilkes won 7-5 and lost 3-2 to Stevenson University in the semifinals and then lost 4-0 and 6-2 to No. 3 Utica in the finals.
Track & Field
High jumper Kendall Bensche (Scarsdale ’17) started the season for Harvard at the Crimson Opener with what would be her best jump of the winter at 5 feet, 7 inches. At the Ivy League Championships, Bensche placed 11th at 5-5.75, her second best height of the season.
Greg Crowley (Scarsdale ’17) placed fourth in the distance medley relay at the NEICAAA indoor championships in 10:15.28 for Dartmouth men’s track and field.
Leading a large freshman class of former Raiders competing in college track and field this year, Nico Bernard (Scarsdale ’19) had strong performances for McGill University. McGill placed third at the RSEQ conference championships. Bernard anchored the all-underclassman 4x400-meter relay team, which won in 3:25.78. Bernard was the third leg of the runner-up 4x800-meter team in 7:53.84. He was also 13th in the 300-meter in 37.45.
Eric Jacobson (Scarsdale ’19) debuted for Fordham University at the Fordham Opener, placing sixth in the 500-meter in 1:09.80 and fourth in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:40.16. He was also fourth in the 4x800 at the Mets Indoor championships in 7:54.44 and at the Armory Last Chance meet, Jacobson took 27th in the 800-meter in 2:00.16.
Elise Boucher (Scarsdale ’19) ran six cross-country races for Smith College, including the NEWMAC championships and the NCAA Division III New England Region championships. For indoor, she was seventh at the Spartan Invite in the 4x800-meter in 11:01.80; 29th in the 800-meter in 2:46.69 and 10th in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:43.20 at the Mary Grinaker Invitational; 36th in the mile in 5:51.60 at the Tufts Branwen Smith-King Invitational; sixth at the Panther Invitational in the 3,000-meter in 11:30.29; and 10th in the mile at the Gordon Kelly Invitational in 5:50.15.
Elizabeth Elcik (Scarsdale ’19) competed in cross-country once and saw more action for Santa Clara University indoors by placing sixth in the 800-meter in 2:32.16 and second in 4x400-meter relay in 4:17.44 at the West Coast Invitational. She even competed in the 2020 Cal Opener for outdoor, placing 12th in the 800-meter in 2:33.80 before the season ended abruptly due to COVID-19.
Sierra Donovan (Scarsdale ’19) placed seventh for Amherst in the 800-meter at the Brown University Invitational in 2:33.56.
George Brady (Scarsdale ’19) ran seven cross-country races, including the NESCAC championships, for Hamilton College. In the winter, he placed 11th in the mile in 4:52.96 at the Colgate Class of ’32 Invitational.
Brooke Bensche (Scarsdale ’19) competed for MIT track and field once as a freshman, but did not register a height at the Jan. 25 Art Farnham Invitational.
