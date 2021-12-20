Westchester County’s 39th annual Senior Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony took place virtually Dec. 3, hosted by County Executive George Latimer. To be nominated, residents aged 60 and older must have made significant and enduring contributions to enhance Westchester’s quality of life through their professional work, volunteer achievements, or both. The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 with 44 honorees includes 18 nominees over the age of 80, and four over the age of 90; four are local residents from Scarsdale, Edgemont and Hartsdale.
Donald J. Fleishaker
Scarsdale resident Donald J. Fleishaker, 91, of Haverford Avenue, is a practicing attorney who still commutes to his Manhattan office. He was nominated and honored for his countless hours of volunteer work with Westchester Jewish Council (WJC).
Fleishaker has been an active volunteer and board member of WJC since its start more than 40 years ago. He currently serves as an honorary director of the WJC and can be found at every WJC-sponsored event. In addition to the volunteer work he does he is also the historical memory of the council as one of the few active volunteers from the organization’s founding.
“Donald gives freely of his time and money. He is a mentor and friend to all,” said those who nominated him for the Hall of Fame honor.
He served as chair of the Westchester Division of the UJA-Federation Campaign on its Overseas Board, Human Resources Development Committee and Westchester Cabinet. For his work with UJA-Federation, he was honored with a Distinguished Service Award from WJC in 1996, the inaugural year of that award.
Fleishaker, who graduated from Brooklyn Law School, has practiced real estate law since 1952 and has been a real estate investor and hotel developer/operator for more than 50 years. Despite a strenuous practice, work and travel schedule, he has always made Jewish causes and his Jewish family life a priority. His ties to the Jewish community worldwide are testament to this dedication. His local involvement began when he and his late wife Dorothy moved to Westchester in 1956. The young couple became very involved with The Genesis Hebrew Center in Tuckahoe. Fleishaker served as president for several terms, chairman of its religious committee for many years and he took a major part in the congregation’s merger with Emanuel Synagogue in Mount Vernon, selling both properties and creating what is now Shaarei Tikvah Synagogue-Scarsdale.
Currently, Fleishaker is an honorary member of the board of HIAS, a nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees. He served for 20 years on HIAS’s Executive Committee and Speaker’s Bureau and helped create its scholarship program. He is an honorary director of WJC as well as Beth El Synagogue Center in New Rochelle and a board member of the JCC of Mid-Westchester. He was an active member of the Hutchinson chapter of B’nai B’rith, and was honored by that organization in 1982.
Support of Israel is important to Fleishaker and he has visited Israel many times. He provided a Torah to a new moshav agircultural cooperative in Israel and has gone to Ethiopia to assist in bringing immigrants “home” to Israel.
In 2018, Fleishaker was honored by Beth El Synagogue for his support and dedication to sharing and imparting the knowledge he gained through his lifetime of synagogue and community involvement. In memory of his wife Dorothy, he created and endowed the Dorothy L. Fleishaker Religious School Enrichment Fund. He remains active in the congregation, helping conduct Beth El’s religious services on holidays, Shabbat and its daily minyan.
Also at Beth El synagogue, he was responsible for putting in the elevator so everyone had easy access to all of the building.
“Donald has always been one to let us know when we are doing it right or can do better,” according to a statement released by those who nominated him for the Hall of Fame.
Fleishaker was initiated into the life of “Tzedakah” — performing deeds of justice and righteousness — by his late mother when he was still a child and has lived his life always thinking of how he can help others wherever they may be and to whatever extent he could. He takes great pride in the fact that his four children are carrying on the Fleishaker legacy of being involved with Jewish causes. He enjoys his family, which now includes many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara J. High
Barbara J. High, 80, of High Point Drive, Hartsdale, currently serves as clerk for Bethel Baptist Church Ministries, and is retired from Westchester County Department of Social Services, Children’s Division.
Noted for her secretarial skills in church ministries and as church clerk, High was honored for her longstanding volunteer work with Bethel in White Plains through its senior, missionary and homeless outreach.
She has served as church secretary for 15 years and is a supporter of the Diane Drop-in Center at Thomas H. Slater Community Center in White Plains.
“She rises to the occasion to those in need of transportation. She constantly checks in with seniors via telephone to see how the are doing. Known as ‘ray of sunshine’ especially at the holidays (e.g. Valentine’s Day, Easter), she is always sending cards for birthday, sympathy and get well,” according to Pastor Dr. E.O. Williamson, who nominated her for the Hall of Fame honor.
High, along with her Sunday School class, adopted a family residing in a shelter. They followed and assisted the family members until they were able to move into permanent housing.
She has consistently helped arrange transportation, food and outreach to those needing referrals with their needs. She also worked on the church’s first food drive April 17, 1987 before there was a food bank.
High is “proud of helping others” and has helped provide meals during the year and for holidays, as well as giving gifts during the holidays to those individuals and families in need. Through the Ministry, she sends cards to brighten the day of those shut in and helped the church sponsor children to attend summer camp.
Born Dec. 24, 1940, in Vance County, North Carolina, she attended and graduated from Vance County schools and received her bachelor’s degree from N.C.C.U. (formerly North Carolina College). She received her first real employment in 1968 with Westchester County Department of Social Services, Mandated Services, Division of Children Services. She worked in four units — Children’s Services, Mandated Services, Adoption and Court Control (connected to Family Court).
High was married to her late husband Howard Leon for 38 years and has two sons, two grandchildren and loves to travel.
She has dedicated her adult life to reaching out to those physcially and spiritually to the young and old and has developed and maintained a routine of participating in ministries, organizations and activities that will “bless the lives of others.”
Madelon K. O’Shea
Madelon K. O'Shea, 82, of Edgemont Circle, a retired high school teacher, was honored as a "strong advocate for education, children, veterans, seniors and the town of Greenburgh."
She has served many years as a volunteer in the community, including three years as president of the Old Edgemont Association, which awarded her the Old Edgemont Silver Bowl, and four years as president of the Edgemont Community Council, which presented her with the prestigious Silver Box honor.
She has served on the Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations for more than eight years, and is currently its chairperson. Through the council, she has advocated for affordable senior housing.
She also has served 12 years as a member and currently as chair of the Greenburgh Historic and Landmarks Preservation Board. She participated in the development of the Greenburgh Town Open Space Master Plan for 2002-03, in addition to serving on the Greenburgh Town Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee for nine years.
For more than five years, O’Shea helped Seely Place Elementary School teachers with yearly student activities and fundraisers for abused children and mothers and she chaired the Edgemont High School Youth Employment Service for more than 20 years.
O’Shea has “dedicated years of time and energy to representing citizens in her neighborhood and town on civic matters and town regulations. She has given exceptional service to the town and its citizens,” according to the nomination submitted on her behalf by Alfreda Williams.
By attending town meetings and speaking up for residents who could not or were unable or unwilling to speak for themselves, she has seen town legislation and proposals become more resident-friendly.
Born and bred in Westchester, O’Shea earned a bachelor’s degree at Barnard College and a master’s degree at Columbia Teachers College. She taught high school for 10 years and co-authored with her husband a program to provide audio college prepartion. She also produced “Talking with Rod O’Shea” and “Mr. Open Nighter” on WFAS, a White Plains-based radio station.
She has three adult children, seven grandchildren, and was recently widowed after 53 years of marriage.
Dr. Pravin Patel
Edgemont resident Dr. Pravin Patel, 64, of Andrea Lane, has been serving his community since 2003 as onwer of Sunlight and Sunrise pharmacies.
Patel strives to extend his role beyond his pharmacies by extensively volunteering in the general and academic communities. He leads health and medication seminars at community centers. Through his preceptorship, Patel trains future pharmacists. In 2019, he established Sunlight Pharmacy, with Meds-to-Beds and Meds-to-Desk programs for those discharged from St. John’s Riverside Hospital, which have enhanced counseling, medication adherence, health literacy and outcomes.
From a farming family where opportunity was scarce, Patel moved to the U.S. in 1984. He faced adversity, but education and hard work helped him thrive. At 30, he enrolled at St. John’s University (SJU). After licensure, he worked at Pathmark Pharmacy. With his leadership it became the top store in the district. That success led him to open his own pharmacies, and he has since used his influence as a provider and pharmacy owner to better his community.
He and his family became actively involved in charity organizations focusing on the betterment of Westchester; as an active member of several committees, Patel is a role model for many and has been honored for his many volunteer activities. He is currently on the advisory board of SJU College of Pharmacy Student Development and has been on the board of Aarati Foundation for 20 years. Through the Aarati Foundation, Patel helps to provide for the less fortunate, in part by donating PPE to hospitals and funds to Midnight Run Outreach.
He has volunteered across two decades as a preceptor for SJU, his alma mater, Touro College and LECOM College of Pharmacy. He has served more than a decade on the ACPE Accreditation Committee at SJU College of Pharmacy, 15-plus years on Rockland Psychiatric Clinic’s advisory board, in addition to many years on the Hudson River Health Insurance Pharmacy and Therapeutics Board, which controls health care costs by making medication/services more affordable while ensuring quality.
He also works to ensure the welfare of the patients by volunteering with the Rockland Community Advisory Board.
Volunteering with NYS Department of Health’s Office of the Medicaid Inspector General for its restricted recipient program, Patel helps to control medications and funding from being misused.
His work with the elderly, including many presentations regarding medication management, has led to his being awarded the Elder Friendly Business Award and the Certificate of Recognition.
In 2011, Westchester County Board of Legislators proclaimed June 14 to be “Pravin Patel Day” in the county.
