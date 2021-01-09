For more than 30 years, Edgemont resident Jagdish Mitter has served his customers distinctive Indian cuisine at his restaurant Royal Palace in White Plains. But he is also a businessman and philanthropist who serves the larger community, volunteering his time, raising money and providing resources for worthy causes.
Mitter, age 60, was among 49 Westchester residents recognized for their civic achievements at the 38th annual Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards on Dec. 4. Westchester County Executive George Lattimer announced the honorees during a virtual awards ceremony, and the news about Mitter was further shared by the Hindu Temple of Tristate (HTT), the Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester, and Westchester Indians.
“Besides being an astute businessman, Jagdish Mitter has helped countless Westchester residents secure jobs and personal resources,” said Bhavana Pahwa, deputy director at White Plains Youth Bureau.
An Edgemont resident since 1993, Mitter has been active in various community outreach efforts, organizing food drives and donating food from his two restaurants, Royal Palace in White Plains and Castle Royale in Yonkers. He has supported Asian Indians and others who need financial and housing assistance, and he runs various senior programs for the Indian community, including the nonprofit Indian Senior Citizens of Westchester.
As a founding member and president of the board of trustees of the Hindu Temple of Tristate, Mitter’s focus these days has been the construction of the temple’s new building on North Street in White Plains. When complete, it will serve a congregation of more than 5,000 families who are part of Westchester’s Hindu community.
“The construction is going very well after some hiccups, and we are anticipating opening some time before the summer 2021,” said Mitter. “The biggest challenge is trying to motivate people to contribute and believe in us to make the temple construction a reality.”
“We helped build the temple, we do a lot of community work; now in pandemic time, we help make people food,” he said. On a single day last month, his restaurants provided food for 400 people in the city of Yonkers.
“When I started my business, I was a freshman in Westchester and the community stood behind me and I feel like the community gave me a lot, so let me give it back to them,” Mitter said.
Born and educated in Punjab, India, Mitter traveled extensively through Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Israel before settling in the United States in 1983. He opened Royal Indian Palace in Yonkers, and five years later moved the restaurant to Greenburgh, at its current location on Knollwood Road to accommodate “a bigger space for banquet.”
His family has lived in Edgemont since 1993. His daughter, 32, and his son, 30, attended Edgemont schools.
The Senior Hall of Fame honors those aged 60 and older who dedicate their time and energy to improve the quality of life in Westchester, have been an outstanding leader or advocate, or have done professional work offering innovative solutions that fulfill unmet community needs. The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes 25 nominees over the age of 80, four over the age of 90 and two married couples.
“It is my honor to commend this active group of Westchester County residents and induct them into our Senior Citizens Hall of Fame for their dedication and commitment to our communities,” said Latimer, who announced the nominees on Nov. 23. “This longstanding tradition is a simple way for us to say thank you and to recognize the honorees for their time, energy and promise to enhance the quality of life of those around them.”
Mae Carpenter, commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services, said the achievements of the Hall of Fame honorees show the importance of people giving back to their communities and to each other. “Their generous contributions have helped to make Westchester County one of the most senior-friendly places in the world.”
Said Mitter, “I am very honored for the induction, but I need to do more for the community and still have a long way to go.”
In the meantime, Mitter pushes on toward the completion of the new HTT building while trying to keep his restaurants afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The majority of our business comes from banquets and our famous buffets. We have not had any banquet functions and very little dine-in. The take-outs are not substantial enough to pay the bills,” said Mitter.
While he has a lot on his plate, Mitter still takes time to enjoy traditional Indian cuisine. Asked to name a favorite item on the menu, he said with a laugh, “yellow dal (a basic Indian side dish made with lentils).”
A chef who enjoys making his own meals and keeping his business vibrant, Mitter also remains steadfast in his dedication to helping others. “Basically, whenever somebody needed something, I’m always there for them,” he said. “I always stand with the community when in need.”
