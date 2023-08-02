Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

Large branches and entire fallen trees were reported in the roadway July 29 at multiple locations in the village. In some cases, the trees were on wires, power was out, and utilities were notified. Damages were reported on Saxon Woods Road; Cooper Road; Tompkins and Fenimore roads; Stonehouse Road; Penn Road; Brook Lane; Aspen Road; ByPass and Secor Road; Lee and Post roads; Edgewood Road; Park Road and Mamaroneck Road; Oxford Road; and Ogden Road and Hampton Road.

A caller on July 30 reported a tree fell on their garage; on arrival police thought the tree that fell was growing on another person’s property. The caller was advised to contact their homeowner’s insurance representative. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.