Large branches and entire fallen trees were reported in the roadway July 29 at multiple locations in the village. In some cases, the trees were on wires, power was out, and utilities were notified. Damages were reported on Saxon Woods Road; Cooper Road; Tompkins and Fenimore roads; Stonehouse Road; Penn Road; Brook Lane; Aspen Road; ByPass and Secor Road; Lee and Post roads; Edgewood Road; Park Road and Mamaroneck Road; Oxford Road; and Ogden Road and Hampton Road.
A caller on July 30 reported a tree fell on their garage; on arrival police thought the tree that fell was growing on another person’s property. The caller was advised to contact their homeowner’s insurance representative.
More fallen branches were reported blocking traffic July 30 on Popham and Taunton roads and at Popham and Tisdale roads. A tree was also reported down on Griffen Avenue at Weaver Street.
Hit-and-run at bridge
A man reported July 29 he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the bridge at Popham and Garth roads. The pedestrian said he had the right of way via the walk signal. A car turned right onto Popham from Garth, hit him, kept going, and then got on the parkway eastbound. It appears the man had minor or no injuries, as there was no ambulance transport reported.
Sounds like footsteps
A Heathcote Road caller asked police to go to his address on July 29 as his son was home alone and thought he heard someone inside the house. Police arrived and the other members of the family were all outside. The son said he thought he heard footsteps. The house was searched but all appeared in good order.
Sounds like gunshots
A caller July 24 reported what sounded like gunshots in the vicinity of Farley and Valley roads. The caller suggested it could also be a car backfiring. Police went to the location and found spent fireworks. No one who might have set the fireworks off was still in the area.
Not in need of assistance
On July 24, someone called police to report a bald man who seemed unwell. The caller said the man was wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants and entered the bank on Chase Road carrying a knapsack. Exactly what appeared unwell about him was not noted in the report. Police found the man sitting outside on a park bench. He said he did not need assistance.
AWOL rental car
On July 25, a service station on Scarsdale Avenue reported a rental car, which had previously been reported as overdue for return, still was not back to the vendor. Police advised the owner a case was opened on the report and explained how to obtain a copy from the police records department.
Lost license plate
A Tompkins Road man July 25 reported, while driving back from the Hamptons July 23 in heavy rain, his front license plate might have broken off when he drove through pooled water on the highway. Police issued him paperwork to obtain a new license plate.
Found wallets
A wallet with currency in it was turned in to police July 24 by a person who found it in the street on Palmer Avenue. The wallet was vouchered for safekeeping.
A person who found a wallet outside Chase Bank on East Parkway July 25 brought it to police headquarters; the owner could not be reached. The wallet was vouchered and placed into safekeeping.
Hit a bridge
Police responded July 26 on a report of a white box truck on Mamaroneck Road with heavy roof damage. Upon arrival at the location, police spoke with the truck driver who confirmed he’d hit an overpass on the Hutchinson River Parkway. Police stayed on scene until county police arrived and no further action was required.
Mailbox tampered with
A mailbox on Nelson Road and Boulevard was secured by police tape July 26 after a sticky substance was reported on the opening. The post office was notified.
Young man in a Tesla
Police responded July 26 to a report of a young man in a white Tesla driving up and down Sheldrake Road, which the caller thought looked suspicious. Police contacted the driver who said he was napping and waiting for his business partner who lives on the street. Police said no criminality was apparent and no further action was taken.
Leaked water
A caller on Lenox Place July 26 reported a recently repaired fire hydrant was leaking water and flooding the street. Police arrived and saw a very small amount of water, which was not causing any problem. Cones placed around the area indicated work being done there wasn’t completed. There was reportedly no need for police action.
Out walking
Police responded to Heathcote Road near Weaver Street July 27 when a caller reported a woman with black hair wearing a pink shirt who was walking in the area and seemed like she might need assistance. Police saw the woman walking normally on the sidewalk and let her continue along without contacting her, as it seemed she needed no assistance.
Suspicious behavior
On July 27, the owner of a store on Heathcote Road reported a man entered her business inquiring about pinky rings. She didn’t feel comfortable with him in the store and suspected he might be checking it out for a future burglary. She attributed her concern to a burglary that occurred at the store a few weeks earlier. She described the man as 5 foot 9 in height, dressed in gray pants and a blue T-shirt, wearing sunglasses and Nike sneakers. He left the store without making a purchase; police looked for him without result, but detectives have his image from security cameras.
Pursuit terminated
Scarsdale police working with Eastchester police pursued two fleeing cars in the vicinity of Popham and Chase roads in the early hours of the morning on July 25. The pursuit was terminated when the car, reported stolen, drove onto the Bronx River Parkway southbound.
Identity theft
Identity theft was reported July 25 by a Kent Road resident; the alleged theft is believed to have occurred July 12. The victim went to police headquarters to report he’d learned from his financial institution that someone tried to fraudulently open a new account using the victim’s identity. The bank flagged the attempt as fraud and the account was never opened. The victim is not out any money and requested a report be made for documentation.
On July 27, a Fox Meadow Road resident reported two fraudulent accounts were opened in his name without his knowledge. The accounts were flagged before any money was lost. He requested a report for documentation.
Drunk and disorderly
An intoxicated, disorderly man, possibly exposing himself, was reported July 27 on the Metro-North train platform. He was already in the custody of MTA police when Scarsdale police arrived, so local police presence wasn’t needed.
She won’t stop calling
A Tompkins Road man July 27 reported he continues to be the recipient of angry phone calls from a woman he encountered during a road rage incident that happened weeks earlier on Bloomingdale Road in White Plains. She said he hit her car and drove away. He said there was no collision. She told him she’s filed a report with White Plains police. The complainant told police he’s blocked her number and police gave him paperwork indicating he’d documented her harassment. Police said there is a case number in White Plains of the woman’s report.
Hitchhiker
On July 27, police offered to help a hitchhiker who was walking on Post Road and Wayside Lane. The man, dressed in a scarf, striped shorts and a dark shirt, told police he was headed for a shelter in White Plains. Police offered to drive him to the shelter, but he declined. Police warned him to stay on sidewalks and out of the roadway.
Whack-a-train
A man was reported harassing people and hitting the sides of departing trains on July 27. The man was reportedly wearing a camo hat and riding a silver bicycle. Police arrived to look for him but were told he left the scene on a southbound train.
Wildlife
Police responded when a caller on Lincoln Road reported that a large bobcat was in the area on July 28. Police went to the caller’s house to speak with her; she said she didn’t see the cat herself but was told about it by a passerby who said the cat ran behind the caller’s house. Police looked for the cat but didn’t see it or any other large wildlife.
Reckless driving
A Scarsdale man, 52, driving a Tesla July 29 hit a tree and a stone wall at Popham Road and Route 22. He reportedly was trying to make a left-hand turn onto Popham, but allegedly was speeding, which made him unable to stay in his lane and on the roadway. He ran away from the scene, but when police caught up with him he acknowledged he was the driver. His car was towed by R&D Towing to be impounded. The driver refused medical attention. He was issued several tickets.
Arrested
A 30-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested July 31 shortly after midnight when an officer on patrol saw him in a blue Honda traveling south on Post Road at Wayside Lane with a nonfunctioning headlight. The officer pulled the driver over and soon discovered there was a felony warrant for his arrest for burglary; the warrant was issued by the Yonkers Police Department. The man was taken into custody and brought to Scarsdale Police Headquarters until Yonkers detectives arrived to pick him up.
Fire
Workers doing remodeling work July 24 at a nursing home on Saxon Woods Road inadvertently set off a smoke alarm; they were told to cover the alarm heads while working on the project.
A leaky water filtration system was reported July 24 in the kitchen at a residence on Ferncliff Road. Water supply was cut off to the affected area and the loose connection was tightened. The leak subsided but the homeowner was advised to leave the water shut off until a plumber could be contacted to repair it.
Ironing steam activated a smoke alarm July 25 at a home on Murray Hill Road. No hazards were found and the alarm was reset.
An unoccupied home under construction on Sheldrake Road brought firefighters to the scene July 26 after a fire alarm was activated. Police and firefighters were unable to get inside but it didn’t look like there was any fire or other hazard.
A malfunctioning boiler July 26 brought firefighters to a building on Crossway. A Con Edison Gas representative red-tagged the unit and the building owner was advised to call for service.
A Brayton Road homeowner trying to change out a faucet July 27 suddenly had a situation where water wouldn’t stop coming out of the piping. Firefighters discovered the cold water shut-off valve under the sink wasn’t functioning properly and tightened the fittings so the pipe wouldn’t leak, at least temporarily. The homeowner was advised the shut-off valve would have to be replaced before installing a new faucet.
Two people were taken by ambulance to the hospital July 28 following a two-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound. One car was removed by tow. Both cars were traveling in the left lane. Police said the collision was north of the Weaver Street overpass within the village limits.
A car hit a tree July 29 at Post and Popham roads. Airbags were deployed. Police said occupants of the car fled from the scene on foot. One occupant was found soon after by Scarsdale police. They refused medical attention and their guardian was contacted to pick them up. The car was stabilized with wheel chocks until it was removed by a tow truck. Responders cordoned off the scene with caution tape, and notified public works about considerable damage to a retaining wall.
Firefighters were back on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound July 29 due to a three-car collision with all cars traveling in the same lane. New Rochelle firefighters, county police and Scarsdale ambulances were all on scene. Three people were taken to the hospital and two refused medical attention. Two cars were removed by tow.
One person complained of head pain following a collision July 29 on the Hutchinson River Parkway after a two-car collision. That person was taken to the hospital. County police took over and released Scarsdale units from the scene.
A Catherine Road resident was assisted by fire personnel July 29 after reporting to police he was locked out of his own house. An unlocked door was discovered at the rear of the residence and the homeowner let himself in without further assistance.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire from July 23 to July 30, was compiled from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.