We’re all allotted the same 24 hours a day, yet some people accomplish so much in their day-to-day lives it’s astounding. One such person is Fox Meadow resident Marcy Berman-Goldstein. Not only is she co-owner with Abbey Solomon of I Am More, a much-loved clothing boutique in Scarsdale Village, she is also the co-president and a founding board member of the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA).
Those commitments alone may be exhausting to ponder. But Berman-Goldstein’s activities go far beyond them — and on the evening of Thursday, May 12, roughly 160 people learned the full scope of her achievements. They gathered at the Scarsdale Golf Club to applaud as Berman-Goldstein received the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s (SFCS) Rising Star Award.
The honor recognizes volunteer leadership and contributions to Scarsdale organizations, both of which Berman-Goldstein embodies. Yet despite making the most of each day, due to the pandemic she waited two years to formally accept the award.
She fondly remembered receiving the news. “It was in November of 2019, and a group of women who I knew asked me to meet them for coffee. I knew this was about the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, but I thought they were going to ask me to join the board,” she recalled.
Instead, they shared the news of her Rising Star Award. “I was so floored, and just so honored and humbled,” she said. “It’s amazing to finally see it happen.”
The evening kicked off with a speech by James Genova, executive director of SFCS, regarding the agency’s remarkable 102-year history. The counseling service “is unique in the sense that whatever we do, we do collaboratively,” he explained. Fittingly, he recognized the assistance of the village government, elected officials and the Scarsdale School District. Several politicians — including New York State Sen. Shelley Mayer, New York State Assembly member Amy Paulin and Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron — were present to acknowledge the nod.
Fittingly, Genova also acknowledged how challenging the past two years have been. “Between the pandemic and … the anxiety that surrounds individuals and especially our children, it’s been difficult, and nobody has been unaffected,” he observed.
David Lee, president of the SFCS board, then took the podium to speak about the agency’s importance to, and dependence upon, the community. Although the counseling service receives principal funding from the village of Scarsdale and the Scarsdale School District, he explained that some 17% of its revenue is derived from fundraising.
“That’s no easy task for our agency, because we tend to fly under the radar,” he said. “Many in our community have not heard of us, or if they have, they don’t really know what we do.” (The nationally recognized family service agency, accredited by the Council on Accreditation, provides counseling services and supportive programs to local individuals and families in all stages of life.)
Lee noted that SFCS’s services are now needed more than ever. Community mental health issues, he said, “are affecting an increasing number of people in our nation, and dwellers in Scarsdale and Edgemont are not immune to these pressures.”
Wendy Gendel and Laura Daniels, co-chairs of the gala, then introduced Veron to pay tribute to Berman-Goldstein. Veron noted that among the honoree’s achievements with the SBA, she reopened shuttered businesses, piloted sidewalk shopping and outdoor cafés, and helped the Dine the ’Dale tent become a reality.
Ronald Schulhof and Michelle Sterling, recipients of the 2019 Rising Star award, introduced Berman-Goldstein to thundering applause. Not surprisingly, she graciously paid tribute to SFCS before sharing anything about herself.
“We are so fortunate in Scarsdale to have Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service and the comprehensive services they provide, as well as a community that prides itself on a rich history dedicated to volunteerism,” the newest Rising Star said.
Berman-Goldstein, who is also a member of the Junior League, detailed her remarkable leap from medicine to business in 2017. “I was a practicing radiologist and spent my days largely alone, analyzing images and generating reports,” she said. “I missed social interactions and personal connections … [and] with the support of my family and friends, I was able to take a leave of absence and try to figure out what fulfilled me.”
The answer lay in establishing the appropriately named I Am More clothing store, she said. Beyond offering the latest fashions, it supports women-owned ventures and designers — and charity. Berman-Goldstein and co-owner Solomon forgo their salaries to donate profits to worthy causes.
So far, their efforts have benefited more than 60 organizations. “Thank you, Abbey, for partnering with me on the wild, crazy, but meaningful journey,” Berman-Goldstein said.
She also acknowledged others who have cheered her on. “Some people questioned my decision to leave a career in medicine to open a store, especially without formal training or a background in business,” she recalled. “I was fortunate to have family, friends and mentors in Scarsdale who believed in me and our vision.”
Berman-Goldstein also stressed how the SBA has improved Scarsdale’s corner of the world as well. “[It] has helped revitalize Scarsdale by giving businesses a voice within local government and creating new community initiatives like the Health, Beauty and Wellness Fair and the Scarsdale Music Festival,” she said.
There’s little doubt that Berman-Goldstein’s good works will continue. As the evening wound down, she shared a simple yet thoughtful explanation as to how she pursues her many lofty goals.
“It’s the famous saying of, ‘You always have to give a busy person something to do, because they’re always the person that’s going to get it done,’” she reflected. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And when things are important, and they’re priorities, I just always find the time to do them.”
