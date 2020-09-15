They say you can play competitive amateur golf at any age if you have a repetitive swing that works for you and puts birdies, pars and an occasional eagle on the scorecard.
Golfer Marina Unis of the Scarsdale Golf Club (SGC) still has one of those swings that has brought her eight regular women’s championships and 13 senior women’s titles at SGC as well as seven wins at Palmira Golf & Country Club (her winter home) in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Unis also won the Westchester Fairfield County Women’s Golf Association tournament in 2016, bringing her total at the moment to 29 championship victories.
Quite an accomplishment indeed for a breast cancer survivor and grandmother of six.
Unis, who doesn’t look her age, posted her most recent win at SGC the week of Aug. 24. She defeated Minako Horie by five strokes in the stroke-competition finals to take another Senior Women’s title.
That was No. 29, all but one after the bout with cancer.
Unis has an unusual swing that most women and men golfers would never dare to copy. And that includes the pros on the men’s and women’s professional golf tours. She brings the club so far back that it almost touches the ground behind her. Nonetheless, the ball more times than not, as Bing Crosby said in the song, goes straight down the middle.
Bobby Reilly, her caddy at SGC for more years than either one of them would admit, said, “It is remarkable how her swing has held up over the years. I rarely have difficulty finding her ball on the course.”
But hold the phone: she won 28 of those coveted championship trophies at SGC and Palmira after cancer took her off the course for a few months in 1997. “I never thought of quitting,” said Unis. “It gave me something to look forward to during my medical trauma.”
It took great courage, a determined spirit and plenty of encouragement from her orthopedic doctor husband Bill, a lefty and former basketball star at Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn, to get back on the course.
The doctor often claims golf is a most difficult game to conquer. “I will never be able to beat Marina in golf or anybody else,” he said, nodding in total amazement. “It’s a tough game. I’ll take basketball any day of the week.”
While Unis has all those women amateur championship trophies to her credit, she is prouder of her six grandchildren and children — Chris, an accomplished men’s amateur golfer at SGC who works in the financial business on Wall Street, Eric, a lawyer in the New York Metropolitan area, and psychiatrist daughter Karen in Seattle. In addition to husband Bill, “They are my real trophies,” Unis said.
Who says nice people finish last?
