When Barbara McKinnon arrived in Scarsdale in 1966 as a recent college graduate and the 22-year-old bride of Floyd W. McKinnon, known as Wink, she had no idea she would ever write a book about her mother, an artist and social justice advocate who made a significant impact on the women’s movement in the 1950s and beyond.
However, after promising her family she would organize the collection of her mother’s mountain of files, artifacts and journals and then interviewing her and her contemporaries, the former 44-year resident of Scarsdale, who raised her family here, had a book: “She Found Her Voice, The Life of Nancy Evans Roles, Artist and Advocate.”
McKinnon’s own career in social justice and ministry spanning more than 40 years may have had some influence on her actually carving out the time in the last year or so to write the book, but in the end it was her desire to preserve her mother’s legacy that got McKinnon to the computer.
McKinnon’s deep love for her mother is evident throughout the book. Right out of the chute, McKinnon reveals her true feelings about her mother: In the first sentence of the preface, she writes, “My mother was a remarkable woman.” Clearly, their relationship was always good, and as McKinnon says, her mother would never permit otherwise.
To be honest with herself and her readers, however, McKinnon adds in the same preface, “It always seemed to me there was only one thing she did not do well, and that was not standing up to my father, and perhaps that is not so much a fact as it is the impression of a daughter who was influenced by the feminism of the 1960s.”
McKinnon also writes of her mother: “She was an energetic and effective proponent of a cultural transformation that freed many women from positions of dependence and perceived inferiority, and supported equalizing rights and opportunities for all Americans … She brought a creative lens to life — literally as a talented painter and writer and figuratively in how she viewed the world and inspired others to fulfill their potential.”
McKinnon’s book also provides lessons you probably won’t find in any history books, as well as examples of intimate family relationships that you certainly won’t find in college psychology textbooks.
McKinnon’s stories about Nancy Evans Roles are so interesting, well documented, thought out and to the point, it would be difficult for the reader to choose any favorite stories or chapters. In one chapter and in a matter-of-fact way, the author writes, “Life (in her mother’s home) was built around industry, a strong Christian faith and relationships with their extended family and neighbors. The years from 1908 to 1912 were unexceptional. The rhythm of their lives was based on a six-day workweek and a Sabbath rest.”
While studying art in New York City in the 1920s, Nancy Evans Roles was appointed to the faculty of New College at Teachers College, Columbia University, and at one time was its dean of women. There she was involved in the codification of John Dewey’s progressive education pedagogy, leaving her imprinted with his social justice philosophy.
Roles also regularly took in as much of New York City as she could in a day’s outing, while still leading seminars and supervising students. She went to the American Museum of Natural History and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. On any given Sunday she went to sunrise services at Columbia University and then to the 11 a.m. service at either Riverside Church or to The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan, walked along Park Avenue to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, toured Madison Square Garden and traveled to Staten Island. Her long tours of the city continued for as long as she was in Manhattan.
Even before getting to the real meat of the book, the reader will feel he or she would have liked to have met McKinnon’s mother, and wish there would have been a chance to have a cup of hot tea with her in order to talk about life going forward and what to expect in today’s world, which always seems to be upside down.
Nancy Evans Roles was born on a farm near Greenville, North Carolina, on Sept. 5, 1908, and spent time as an educator and painter in the U.S. and Europe, as well as a devoted mother to Barbara and her siblings. She settled in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1944 and died in 2002 at age 93.
If Nancy Roles could have read her daughter’s book, she no doubt would have been pleased. After all, a lot of her own words, thoughts and misgivings are in it.
Apart from what she wrote in the book, McKinnon told this writer in an interview about a few things her mother taught her that made her the person she is today: “I would point to three of her main lessons: (1) the modeling of what it means to be a woman with integrity; (2) her grace, including her patience and ability to forgive and forget; and (3) her absolute loyalty to her family and friends. In addition, I would say that Mom was an intellectual and expected all of us to use our brains and our talents and to be mindful in forming our opinions and be able to substantiate them. I can only hope I have shared those lessons with my own children.”
“She Found Her Voice” was published by Clear Sight Books earlier this month and is available from Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble online. On the back cover of the book is written: “In She Found Her Voice, Barbara Roles McKinnon chronicles her mother’s long life … [and] offers insight into the imagination, vision and complexities of a woman whose life spanned a century marked by seismic transformation and whose body of work reflected a holistic, mature ethic and a deep appreciation of the natural world.”
A book launch is scheduled to take place at the Union League Club in New York City on Monday, May 8, when club members and McKinnon’s friends and relatives will salute her and the book about her illustrious mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.