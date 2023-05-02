LS-She-Found-Her-Voice_McKinnon_front-cover.jpg

When Barbara McKinnon arrived in Scarsdale in 1966 as a recent college graduate and the 22-year-old bride of Floyd W. McKinnon, known as Wink, she had no idea she would ever write a book about her mother, an artist and social justice advocate who made a significant impact on the women’s movement in the 1950s and beyond.

However, after promising her family she would organize the collection of her mother’s mountain of files, artifacts and journals and then interviewing her and her contemporaries, the former 44-year resident of Scarsdale, who raised her family here, had a book: “She Found Her Voice, The Life of Nancy Evans Roles, Artist and Advocate.”

LS-Barbara-McKinnon-author-photo.jpg

Barbara Roles McKinnon

