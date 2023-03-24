On the heels of its sold-out fall musical “Mamma Mia!,” Scarsdale High School Drama Club (SHSDC) will bring the dramatic comedy “She Kills Monsters” to the Scarsdale stage this weekend.
Written by Qui Nguyen and debuting in 2011, “She Kills Monsters” follows the story of an average high school cheerleader, Agnes Evans, who loses her little sister, Tilly, in a car accident. In confronting her grief after Tilly’s death, Agnes feels regret over their distant relationship when Tilly was alive. In an effort to understand Tilly better, Agnes studies a notebook that Tilly, played by freshman Eve Schiff, has left behind. By playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written down in the notebook, Agnes embarks on a journey into Tilly’s world. As Agnes, played by senior Brooke Suzman, dives deeper into her quest, the fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons collides with her reality.
The show creatively blends ’90s music and culture with monster costumes and puppets. Barbara Malecki, SHS Drama Club adviser and play director, said, “I don’t think we have ever done something so fantasy-oriented before.”
Malecki feels a personal connection to the show’s music, which she hopes will “call up a sense of nostalgia” for some of the audience as well. The grunge-heavy and alternative music during the intense, highly choreographed scenes brings Malecki back to her teen years in the 1990s.
By contrast, the intermission and pre-show sound tracks feature lighter folk music.
While the play is eventful and captivating, it also touches on more sensitive topics, such as inclusion and sexuality. In fact, freshman Andrew Mandel, who is in charge of the crew behind the scenes on stage left, said this is the first SHS play he has seen address homophobia.
Beyond the play, Mandel also noted that the Drama Club has given him “the opportunity to grow, make friends and have a smooth transition into high school.” Similarly, sophomore Sammy Cha, co-head of props, said that although the play is a large commitment, “the strong community certainly makes it worth it.” Cha also underscored the crucial but often overlooked role of the technology crew, especially in a fantasy-based play like “She Kills Monsters,” in which lighting and technical elements are of utmost importance in setting the scene. To tackle advanced technological components of the play, collaboration between the technology crew and actors was key.
Malecki highlighted the talent of the entire cast, from the energetic freshmen to experienced seniors, such as Ellie McClafferty, who plays Lilly, Tilly’s friend. “From building the set to the unique props, the ‘She Kills Monsters’ cast and crew is a welcoming community that has brought all different kinds of people together,” said McClafferty.
On the ticket website, a message from the Drama Club to the community says: “Please note that the bullies in the play use a term derogatory to the LGBTQ+ community. The cast spent time with Center Lane, a local LGBTQ+ community outreach organization, in order to understand the term, as well as the history of the LGBTQ+ community in our nation and all across the world. We hope families with children will consider attending the performance, perhaps opening a dialogue; the message of the show stands in direct contrast to the bullying experienced by Tilly. Thank you for your support of the SHSDC.”
There will be performances Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Scarsdale High School auditorium. The entire Scarsdale community is welcome to attend this unique production by the high school students.
