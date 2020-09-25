A man walking through a parking lot on W. Hartsdale Avenue Sept. 14 saw two shell casings on the east side of an adjacent building. Police determined the casings were from a 9 mm Luger and were silver in color. Exterior cameras are not set to cover that portion of the lot. No damage was observed, and no other suspicious activity was reported. Police retrieved the casings and transferred them to the detective division.
Hacking incident
A Glendale Road resident called police Sept. 14 to report she was the victim of a hacking incident. She said she went out for food Sept. 5 and used her Apple iPhone to scan menus on line. She believes this is when her phone was compromised and someone was able to access her information through her cellphone, laptop and iPad, which are all connected through the Apple iCloud. On Sept. 6 she received a call from a man with an accent who said he worked for Apple and that her equipment was compromised. He said he could fix it and called her several times over the next few days saying he was working on the issue. He called from an unknown number, but provided her with an Apple reference number about her case. He asked her to send money to fix the issue in the form of two $500 gift cards. She bought the cards, using Zelle, and read the serial numbers to the unknown suspect. Within days, her checking account statement showed $10,000 in withdrawals made through Zelle. She called her bank to say she had not authorized the activity and is working with the bank to reduce her financial responsibility to only the two gift cards she purchased. Apple confirmed the case reference number she was given by the suspect was fake. Her devices have been secured and she is following up with her credit agencies.
Lost wallet
A man reported his wallet was lost Sept. 14. He said he used the wallet when he made a purchase at Trader Joe’s on N. Central Avenue and then noticed it was missing when he got home. He called the store to see if anyone found it. No luck there. He contacted his credit card companies, canceled his cards and notified the DMV of his lost driver’s license.
Not my account
A Mercer Avenue resident reported Sept. 15 that he received a text from a bank asking approval for a purchase. He told police he thought it was a bogus text and ignored it. He later received an email from that bank thanking him for opening a new account. He contacted the bank and said he hadn’t opened a new account. The account was frozen and the bank is investigating. The man bought a year of credit monitoring for his Social Security number as a precaution.
Sick skunk
Police responded to an Alexander Avenue residence Sept. 15 on a report of a sick skunk. Upon arrival, police saw the skunk going in circles and falling on its side. Another officer arrived and dispatched the skunk, bagging it, and disposed of it in a garbage can. The skunk had not been in contact with anyone.
Teens smoking
A Barford Lane resident Sept. 15 reported seeing teenagers walking behind a fence across the street into a wooded area and then walking out to leave. Patrol searched the area behind the fence and discovered a bag with a nicotine vape pipe and discarded it. A report was made.
Stolen vehicles
Police received an alert about a reported stolen car traveling northbound on Central Avenue Sept. 16. A car matching the description was located; police followed it and conducted a felony traffic stop in front of Starbucks on S. Central Avenue. The driver, later identified as Karolinska Roman, was told to turn off the engine and place her keys on the roof. She was asked to exit the car, as was her passenger, Noel Soto. They were handcuffed and Roman was asked if she knew the car was reported stolen. She said she did not; she said the loan for the car, an Acura, is in her name although the car is registered to her ex-boyfriend who reported it stolen. Roman and Soto were taken to police headquarters where they were charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. A vape pen containing THC oil was found inside the car. Roman said it belonged to her and was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. The Acura was towed to police impound. Roman and Soto were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.
Police were alerted Sept. 17 of a stolen white box truck heading north on Central Avenue. Patrol saw a truck of that description heading north past Mount Joy Avenue. They followed the truck and saw it turn into the lot of Curry Chevrolet. Four men were inside. More police arrived and a felony stop conducted. The men were told to exit the truck, placed in handcuffs and patted down and identified. The driver, Derrick Segars, said the truck belonged to him and he had reported it stolen to NYPD. He said NYPD released it to him the day before and the truck is registered to his business. Police ran the license plates, which were registered to Segars, although the plates were registered to a different vehicle than the one he was driving. The registration was also suspended for an insurance lapse. The VIN number also showed a suspended status. Police contacted the insurance carrier and found the truck’s insurance was canceled for nonpayment in August. Segars was issued tickets for improper plates, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and operating without insurance. He was released on scene and scheduled to return to court Nov. 5. His passengers were released on scene. The truck was towed to the police impound.
Inspection stickers missing
Police went to Hartsdale Automotive on E. Hartsdale Avenue Sept. 16 and spoke to the manager who reported a book of 40 individual inspection stickers was missing. The lost sticker numbers were given to police. The manager said he last saw the stickers in August when they were in a cabinet. He told police he didn’t believe a crime was committed but he had no idea where the stickers were. He was advised to enter the missing sticker numbers into eJustice.NY, an integrated justice portal.
Cyclist struck by car
A woman called police Sept. 16 to report she was riding her bicycle southbound on Central Avenue in front of a Gulf gas station when a gold sedan struck her, knocking her off her bike. She said the sedan pulled into the gas station for a moment but then left, heading southbound on Central Avenue. The driver of a white box truck stopped and assisted the woman, who was still on the ground. She said she wasn’t hurt and her bicycle wasn’t damaged. Cameras in the area showed four gold cars but the license plates were not readable. The cyclist said she wanted the incident documented and investigated to protect other cyclists.
Counterfeit inspection sticker
While on a routine patrol Sept. 16 for selective traffic enforcement targeting aggressive drivers, loud mufflers and drag racing, police conducted a traffic stop of a gray Honda Civic hatchback with a loud muffler traveling north on Central Avenue. The driver, Kiomar Rodriguez-Irizarry, was found to be in possession of a counterfeit inspection sticker that looked to police like a photocopy. A DMV inquiry was made and it was learned the car was last inspected in March 2017. The driver was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters where he was processed, released and scheduled to return to court on Oct. 22. The Honda was impounded.
Sale certificates missing
An employee doing inventory at Curry Chevrolet on S. Central Avenue Sept. 18 discovered three MV-50 books were unaccounted for. The books are a retail certificate of sale form sent to the DMV after a vehicle is sold from the dealership. The employee said she has no idea when the books went missing and was instructed by the DMV to file a police report. She said she had no reason to suspect suspicious behavior or criminality. A report was made.
Lost violin
A White Oak Lane woman reported Sept. 18 her son’s violin was lost at Edgemont Junior/Senior High School. She said her son last saw the instrument in the band room in late June; it probably was not stolen, she said, only misplaced. She called police because the music company she rented the instrument from requested the loss be documented with local police.
Dented car
A Lynwood Road resident reported Sept. 19 his car was dented while parked in the Hydrogen Fitness parking lot on E. Hartsdale Avenue two days earlier. He provided police with surveillance footage obtained from Hydrogen Fitness showing a CRP sanitation worker leaning on his car, which he said caused a dent to the front passenger side quarter panel that wasn’t there before. Police tried but could not contact the sanitation company by phone, so they left a voicemail.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 14 through Sept. 21, was compiled from official information.
