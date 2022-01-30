Police went to the Shell gas station on S. Central Avenue Jan. 19 after an unidentified man walked into the station, went behind the counter, and told the employee he was going to kill him and “take everything.” The man was holding a large knife. The employee attempted to flee and was cut three times on his forearm.
During their scuffle, multiple items were knocked to the floor and the employee escaped, running south on S. Central Avenue where he was nearly hit by a car. The man with the knife also fled, heading north on S. Central Avenue and turning right onto Clifton Road.
Police went to the location but were hindered by a language barrier. The injured employee was emotional and unable to speak. Customers at the station were outside and did not see what happened. Detectives bandaged the employee’s injuries, which were minor, and the man calmed down and said nothing was stolen. He described the assailant who he did not recognize as a customer and said the station owner was on his way to show police the surveillance video.
Police watched the recording and saw a man about 5 feet, 10 inches of medium build wearing a beige hat, a blue surgical mask, blue jeans and a black leather jacket carrying a large silver knife. They searched the area to look for the assailant to no avail. The employee, while still upset, said he wanted to continue working.
PTA email hack
A Sprain Valley Road resident Jan. 22 reported her email was hacked. The caller, who is a PTA president, said whoever was impersonating her sent out an email using a fake address to all the parents in the Edgemont PTA requesting gift cards for a hospice care unit with the promise of reimbursement. Her name was used as the email signature. Soon after, she started receiving messages from parents inquiring about the donation. She has since sent out an official email to the PTA parents warning them of the fraud.
Over-the-counter medication thief
Theft was reported Jan. 18 at the CVS on S. Central Avenue by an employee who said a man took $1,126.96 worth of merchandise from the store without paying. She said he went directly to Aisle 16 where he began taking multiple over–the-counter medications off the shelves and placing them in a basket. He then went to Aisle 17 where he dumped everything into a blue and white shopping bag and left. Police reviewed video surveillance of the parking lot where the man was seen getting into a red Jeep.
Change stolen from unlocked car
A Hillcrest Road resident Jan. 18 said about $4 in change was stolen from his unlocked Lexus. He gave police surveillance video showing a man rummaging through his car.
Package missing
A package was reported missing Jan. 19 by a Sprain Road resident. The reporting party said he ordered a black Samsung Galaxy flip phone from Samsung online. FedEx said the package was delivered Jan. 13. The caller said he wasn’t at home when the package arrived so he asked a friend to go by his place and pick it up. That person went on Jan. 15 but the package wasn’t there. The caller requested a police report to send to both FedEx and Samsung so he can be reimbursed.
Man throws cane at passing car
Police Jan. 19 went to the scene of a dispute on S. Central Avenue. They spoke with the caller who said he was making a left hand turn out of Marion Avenue onto S. Central Avenue when he saw a pedestrian with a cane using the crosswalk. He said the man stopped walking and he carefully drove around him. He said he stopped briefly and asked the man why he was stopped in the middle of the crosswalk. The man became aggressive and threw his cane at his car.
Police interviewed the cane-thrower who said the driver hit him, causing hip pain. An ambulance was called and the man was taken as per his request to an emergency room in Dobbs Ferry. He did not appear injured but police said he seemed emotionally disturbed. He was aggressive with the police and a witness said the reporting party did not hit the man with his car.
Cryptocurrency stolen
Police received a phone report Jan. 20 from a Brookdell Drive resident who said she was robbed of cryptocurrency. She said in May she transferred $7,500 online to a cryptocompany in London. Soon after, she received notification the cryptocompany’s system was hacked and all transactions were placed on hold. Then the company disappeared. The caller said she has hired an attorney and is working with London police who are actively investigating the crypto company. Her attorney advised her to get a police report from the Greenburgh police for documentation.
Steals galore at TJMaxx
Theft was reported Jan. 22 at TJMaxx on N. Central Avenue. A loss prevention officer for the store told police it happened 20 minutes earlier when a man shoplifted multiple items of clothing. Surveillance video showed a man in a black ski mask wearing a beanie hat that had a bear mouth, nose and ears. He was seen shopping for about five minutes, holding up various items of clothing. He then left the store holding the items he selected against his chest. The loss prevention officer said he took $461.72 of merchandise, all of it menswear except for one item of infant’s clothing.
During the investigation, the loss prevention officer said she also caught on surveillance another man wearing a black surgical mask, a white hoodie and a black jacket shopping for more than 20 minutes. The man took a laundry basket, men’s pants, Tommy Hilfiger underwear, a juicer and other male apparel valued at $284.61 and left the store without paying.
Police returned to the store later that day when the loss prevention officer reported a third man entering the store, picking out winter coats, a couple of comforters and four handbags. The man was seen leaving the store without paying. The stolen merchandise was valued at $809.91. The loss officer said if the culprits can be found, the store would press charges.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, was made from official reports.
