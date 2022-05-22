Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.