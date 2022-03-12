Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, now in his sixth term representing New York’s 92nd District, must collect 500 petition signatures to be placed on the ballot for the Democratic primary on June 28 after his challenger, County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, now in her sixth and final term representing Westchester’s District 12, won a mini-convention on Feb. 22.
The mini-convention was for members of the Democratic committees within the 92nd District. Shimsky, a 62-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident, garnered nearly 55% of the votes while Abinanti, a 75-year-old Mount Pleasant resident, received 37%. It is estimated that 8% to 9% of voters abstained.
The 92nd District, which was redrawn in February as part of a statewide redistricting plan, comprises part of north Yonkers, all of Mount Pleasant, and all of Greenburgh except Edgemont. District 12 includes the villages of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings and Irvington, parts of unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont, and most of Hartsdale.
Abinanti, who took office in 2011, has received endorsements from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; Assembly members Sandy Galef, Amy Paulin, Nader Sayegh and Chris Burdick; Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner; Yonkers Mayor Michael Spano; and the Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee.
Shimsky, who was first elected to the county legislature in 2011, has two Democratic Committees — Ardsley and Elmsford — endorsing her, but the latter is also endorsing Abinanti.
“My victory at the mini-convention showed that our district is ready for new leadership,” Shimsky said. “We’re running a grassroots campaign, and we have the support of many district leaders across the 92nd District. I’m proud of the early excitement we’ve generated and am looking forward to growing our support in the next few months.”
Westchester County Democratic Committee chair Suzanne Berger congratulated Shimsky. “The clear majority she earned is a reflection of her strong progressive record of service to her constituents in the 12th County Legislative District,” Berger said.
In the past, Shimsky served as vice chair of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, chair of the Hastings Democratic Committee and a member of the Greenburgh Executive Committee. In the legislature, she chairs the committee on Public Works & Transportation, and is a member of the committees for Budget & Appropriations; Health, Law & Major Contracts; Legislation; and Parks & Recreation. She was majority leader of the county legislature during the 2020-21 term.
Shimsky has been involved in conservation issues, formerly serving as co-chair of the Bronx River Advisory Board, chair of the Saw Mill River Stormwater Advisory Board and an ex officio member of the Westchester County Stormwater Advisory Board.
Since 2018, Shimsky has served on the executive committee of United Westchester, a group of leaders working to assess storm preparedness and response by utility companies, including Con Ed. Last month, she participated in a hearing with the Board of Legislators’ Committee on Energy, Environment and Climate, and representatives from Con Ed and New York State Electric and Gas.
“The State needs to do more to regulate the electrical supply part of the utilities industry, and I want to be part of the state Legislature to make that happen,” she said. “The current price hikes are completely unacceptable.”
Abinanti also wants to rein in Con Ed’s price hikes. “In 1996, the Public Service Commission deregulated the state’s electric industry ... Right now we don’t have the power to regulate,” he said, adding that large utilities like Con Ed are “trapped in a market where they’re just passing on the cost.” He wants to form a task force to review the deregulation. “The [Assembly] Speaker can do this with Governor Hochul,” he said. “If they don’t do this, I can introduce a bill.”
Both Abinanti and Shimsky point to recent accomplishments on behalf of their constituencies.
“I’m running on my record, doing what’s right,” Abinanti said. “It takes a long time before any new people get into a position of leadership.” He is chair of the People with Disabilities Committee, and a member of the committees on Health, Judiciary, Codes and Environmental Conservation.
Last June, Abinanti and state Sen. Pete Harckham had an amendment to a 2020 law passed directing the state to reevaluate tax laws, focusing on nonprofit organizations that do not pay property tax. Abinanti said a Real Property Tax Exemption Task Force is being set up, consisting of appointees.
Shimsky said she is “especially proud of passing anti-discriminatory harassment legislation, an amendment to an earned sick leave law to include domestic workers, and a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance personnel.”
Since taking office, Abinanti has been challenged from within his own party once before, by Irvington’s Jennifer Williams, a newcomer to politics who he defeated in the 2020 primary. Regarding the upcoming primary, Abinanti stated, “I will have a force of people out carrying my petition from Mount Pleasant to Greenburgh to Yonkers.”
