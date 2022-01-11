In June 2020, in a Democratic primary for the New York State Assembly seat he has held since 2010, Tom Abinanti of Pleasantville fended off a challenge from Jennifer Williams of Irvington, who had never held elected office. Two years later, Abinanti will face a more seasoned opponent.
MaryJane Shimsky of Dobbs Ferry, the majority leader of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, intends to challenge Abinanti in a primary on June 28. The winner will be the Democratic nominee to represent District 92, which comprises the towns of Greenburgh and Mount Pleasant, in the general election on Nov. 8.
Since February 2011, Shimsky has represented District 12, which comprises Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings and Irvington, and parts of unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont and most of Hartsdale. She was reelected in November 2021. Her current term would be her last, due to the 12-year limit for county legislators.
Abinanti, 75, and Shimsky, 61, must wait until the state’s electoral redistricting process is complete before filing the necessary paperwork for the primary.
In her role as majority leader, Shimsky negotiates with the county’s executive branch. She co-chairs the Rules Committee, which draws up legislative proposals to the state, seeking federal funding; the latest request is for opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and enforcement programs.
Shimsky also serves on the committees for Appointments; Environment & Health; Law & Major Contracts; Legislation; Parks & Recreation; Public Safety; Public Works & Transportation; and Social Services. She’s worked with Abinanti and State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins on traffic safety issues.
In an interview Jan. 3, Shimsky cited her work on the opioid crisis, tobacco legislation and capital projects, especially the reconstruction of the Ashford Avenue Bridge, as major accomplishments. In 2017, she introduced the bill that added the county as a plaintiff in lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors. She was also involved in revising the county’s Tobacco Bill to increase the purchase age requirement from 18 to 21.
The inadequacy of Con Edison’s disaster preparedness spurred her into action in 2018 as an executive committee member of the newly formed United Westchester advocacy group, which presented two storm response reports to the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC); the PSC called on the utilities to invest in proactive measures.
“The state regulates Con Ed,” Shimsky said. “That’s why I’m running for the Assembly … There’s only so much that the county can do … The flooding issue is going to become too big for local and county governments to handle on their own.”
She noted that her constituents’ biggest concern is infrastructure. “As chair of the infrastructure and public works committees, I was responsible each term for vetting hundreds of millions of dollars in capital projects, including the Ashford Avenue Bridge, Warburton Avenue, Sprain Ridge Pool, South County Trail, V.E. Macy Park, and the upcoming municipal stormwater management projects, among others.”
According to Shimsky, appropriating nearly $18 million for the three-year Ashford Avenue Bridge project took seven years of advocacy. As infrastructure committee chair, she said, “At almost every meeting I asked about what step they were on.”
She stressed that lawmaking is not enough to serve the public. “You want to make sure the law is implemented. That’s part of a legislator’s job. You don’t just pass a law and you’re done. You don’t just appropriate money. You need legislative oversight, to make sure it gets into the hands of the people. It requires constant vigilance.”
Also interviewed Jan. 3, Abinanti had a succinct message for voters: “I’m running on my record.” He listed bills he’s either sponsored or co-sponsored, covering a broad spectrum: equity for people with disabilities (Abinanti is chair of the People With Disabilities Committee), food insecurity, property taxes, women’s health access, education funding, the environment, gun violence and more.
His bill effective this Jan. 1 requires supermarkets of 10,000 square feet or more to provide excess edible food to hunger relief organizations. In June 2021, he and Sen. Pete Harckham established the Real Property Tax Exemption Task Force, to examine the granting of exemptions.
“We’re addressing the burden of property taxes. While the state doesn’t levy any property taxes, and all property taxes are local, I have seen how unfair they are,” Abinanti said. One issue the task force will discuss is the cost to taxpayers compensating for what nonprofits don’t pay.
Abinanti is passionate about issues involving people with special needs. His focus includes fixing funding inequities for programs and schools for children, and increasing employment opportunities for adults. Last June, a bill he sponsored became law, ensuring that schools providing special needs services would not suffer financial harm for being unable to operate for the required 180 days due to the pandemic.
“I’ve been working on this for a long time,” he said. “As the father of a young man with special needs, I’ve seen it firsthand, but I passed legislation as a county legislator; I took an interest in this before I even had my son.”
Abinanti was a member of the Westchester County Board of Legislators from 1992 to 2010.
Comments in 2015 and 2019 regarding religious exemptions for vaccinations branded Abinanti as an anti-vaxxer. Asked about his position on vaccination and mask-wearing, he enumerated his public advocacy for both, evidenced in his communications and voting to fund anti-COVID measures. He does not hide the fact that he’s unvaccinated.
“I think it’s unfair for anyone to attack me for my personal medical condition,” he said. “I’m following a doctor’s advice to delay vaccination, since I have recovered from COVID and have a contraindicating medical condition.”
According to Abinanti, he has a weekly standing appointment for a PCR test, and takes rapid tests in between. “Where appropriate I wear a mask,” he added. “I follow CDC guidelines.”
Abinanti and Shimsky are both attorneys. He has a law degree from New York University and a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University. She has a Ph.D. in history from The City University of New York, a law degree from New York University and a bachelor’s degree from Yale University.
