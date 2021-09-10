Sept. 11, 2001, was a day of chaos, sadness, uncertainty and fear. When a second plane hit the World Trade Center’s South Tower just 17 minutes after one hit the North Tower, it became clear something was amiss.
Twenty years later, shockwaves and impact of the terrorist attacks are still being felt. In addition to the 10 Scarsdale, Edgemont and Hartsdale lives lost on 9/11, on Jan. 9, 2021 another local loss hit the community hard when Peter Woods, former New York Police Department sergeant and Hartsdale fire commissioner, died after a battle with leukemia, leaving behind wife Sara and daughters Anna and Olivia.
According to a Gofundme drive, “For 20 years he served as a New York City Police Sergeant and was one of the heroic first responders to rush to Ground Zero following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. While he was left to deal with two autoimmune diseases—which later led to a kidney transplant—that didn’t stop Peter from continuing to give.” Woods was a member of the Emerald Society, a past president and treasurer of the Sacred Heart Parents Club, a former member of the Sacred Heart Parish Council, a founding member of POPPA, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention of New York City police officers, and was co-chair of the Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial development committee for those who died of related illnesses. His name was added to the list of 41 who will be honored at the unveiling this weekend at the Kensico Dam’s The Rising Memorial.
The memorial is constructed from granite stones on a stone veneer wall, with each stone etched with the names of Westchester resident first responders who have died since the attack. Each wall is 20 feet and holds up to four 4-foot stones. An “Eternal Light” will be centered between the two walls and directly across the entrance to The Rising, which commemorates the 123 Westchester lives lost in the attack. The light will shine 24/7.
“This memorial is the culmination of a promise this county government made to the families and loved ones of these true Westchester heroes,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “We will not ever take for granted the actions of these individuals and hope that each person who visits this memorial understands their lasting impact.”
A private ceremony for families will be held Friday, Sept. 10, while the public memorial will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
“He was an amazing human being, very, very dedicated,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said of Woods. “He was very involved in the community. There were people who lost their lives on 9/11 and people like him who risked their lives on 9/11 and suffered serious medical issues after that. He spoke at one of our 9/11 ceremonies a few years ago. He was also involved with Sacred Heart Church and helped us lobby for a traffic light that we’re going to install later this year. As a human being he was just exceptional. Even though he was sick and had many medical issues he still had a personality that was second to none. He was always upbeat and positive, always thinking about other people. His loss is tragic.”
Greenburgh’s 9/11 remembrance will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 9:45 a.m. at Webb Field/Richard Presser Park on Central Avenue in Hartsdale. In 2003, a People’s 9/11 Memorial Wall mural was installed featuring hundreds of hand-painted tiles by county residents relating to 9/11. There is also a steel artifact from the World Trade Center affixed to the wall.
Additionally, Greenburgh local public access cable will air interviews from the 9/11 Living History Committee all weekend. The interviews are also available online at https://bit.ly/3DZ3Bqh.
“The people graduating high school now weren’t even born when 9/11 happened,” Feiner said. “To them 9/11 is like World War II was to me. It was history, but it’s not something they remember. As time goes on more and more people will have no recollection. I think it’s really important to preserve for history the impact this had on many people’s lives.”
