Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Aug. 9 on a report of a shoplifter in custody. Police met with the store’s loss prevention officer who detained Richard DaLeo in the store office for taking $118.04 worth of groceries without paying. DaLeo placed some items he did pay for in reusable shopping bags, but there were 11 items he didn’t pay for that he tried to conceal under other shopping bags. DaLeo was issued a ticket to appear in court for petty larceny and told he’s been banned from the store.
Specialized computer missing
A S. Central Avenue resident reported Aug. 9 he received notification that a specialized computer used for eye imaging was missing from a medical office where it was last seen Aug. 4. Access to the office was through a security key card. All employees and overnight maintenance staff have a security card. The value of the computer along with its software is $28,000. The person who reported the incident stated there is no reason for the computer to be moved and wanted it reported as stolen. The medical facility’s security personnel were contacted to check employee access, which is time-stamped and recorded. Police reported the medical information on the computer could be accessed due to lack of security software on the device.
Nice way or bad way?
A manager from a masonry company on E. Hartsdale Avenue went to police headquarters Aug. 9 to report a threat allegedly made by a former employee. The manager said an employee quit on Aug. 6 but called the manager on Aug. 9 and said he wanted his paycheck. The manager responded he couldn’t get the paycheck until Aug. 13, at which point the former employee said if he didn’t receive his paycheck “the nice way” then it would have to be “the bad way,” and then hung up. A report was made.
Identity theft
A 64-year-old Charlotte Place resident told police Aug. 10 she received notification about a checking account opened in her name from a bank she never heard of. In addition to her name, the account also had the name of a business on it. A statement she received dated July 30 said the account was opened July 17 with a deposit of $200. A Zelle payment was also made in the amount of $199.99. She contacted the bank and reported fraud and then advised her own bank to monitor her accounts.
A Colony Drive resident called police Aug. 12 to report he was a victim of identity theft. He said when he checked his credit via Credit Karma he saw an account he had never opened with a $1,304 balance. He disputed the charges and is unsure if he will be responsible for the payment. Police documented the incident.
A S. Central Avenue resident reported Aug. 13 she received a text from someone she thought was a co-worker informing her about a COVID grant she might be eligible for. The person asked for personal information and she texted that information before realizing she wasn’t communicating with a co-worker. Police told the woman to monitor her accounts for several months and cease all communication with that individual.
A Seely Place man reported Aug. 13 an email he received a few days earlier from a bank congratulated him on opening his new account. He told police he never opened that account. The bank told him an account was opened in his name but with a different address. He said the account has been flagged for fraud.
An E. Hartsdale Avenue woman Aug. 13 said a man who presented himself as an employee of Venmo contacted her and accessed her account after she mistakenly shared her personal information. She said he began moving money around her various accounts. She contacted her bank to ask for a freeze on her accounts. She said she’s not out any money.
Package sickens man
An E. Hartsdale Road man Aug. 10 reported he opened a package in his living room and immediately became lightheaded. He explained he is a seller of comic books and had a recent interaction with a buyer on eBay who said a book she purchased from him was damaged. He said he would send her a new book and she didn’t need to return the damaged one but she became upset and insistent she return the damaged one. He said it arrived and he waited two weeks before opening the package. When he opened it, he said, he immediately became dizzy, experienced tunnel vision, and the skin on his arms was burning.
He said he packaged the book in two plastic bags and a garbage bag and called the post office who advised him to wait for postal police but they didn’t respond, so he called local police. Police reported many of the man’s symptoms seemed to be associated with his medical history. The package was removed and examined. No trace of chemical or gas was present and the package was disposed of.
Catalytic converter stolen
A S. Central resident reported Aug. 10 the catalytic converter was stolen from his car parked in his usual parking spot in a lot on the side of the building where he lives. The car was locked. Video surveillance of the area showed a gray car with Connecticut tags entered the lot to park and a man got out and crouched down under the complainant’s car. He was seen on video pulling out the car’s converter, placing it in his car’s backseat, and then leaving the parking lot, heading northbound on Central Avenue. Two males were in the car, a driver and a passenger. Police are investigating.
Lights in the eyes
Police returned to a residence on W. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 10 for an ongoing situation between two neighbors. One says lights from the other one’s house are shining into her bedroom, preventing her from sleeping. Police have seen the light shining into her window a number of times. Knocking on that neighbor’s door has yielded negative results. The caller advised she’s been in contact with her building department and has a court date Aug. 20 regarding the matter.
Suspicious
A S. Central Avenue resident Aug. 12 said she left her apartment to run errands and when she returned, lights were on in her hallway that she thought she had turned off. She said a tin of cookies was moved and some possibly eaten. The only other person holding a key to the apartment is the resident’s mother who was contacted and said she hadn’t been to her daughter’s place that evening. The caller said she would contact the building management to change her locks.
Scofflaw
A black Honda Pilot parked in a no parking zone on Walbrooke Road Aug. 12 with $244 in unpaid parking tickets was towed from the area and taken to police impound.
Bushes cut
An Argyle Road resident told police Aug. 13 bushes in front of her home were cut down without her permission. She said she owns the property but mostly lives in New York City. She said the cutting, which included a prized lilac bush, happened between July 28 and Aug. 13. A highway department employee said the shrubbery was cut the week of Aug. 2-6 because it was on a corner and was causing a sight obstruction.
Friendly pittie on the loose
A Keats Avenue resident Aug. 15 reported a friendly male brown pitbull was in his yard. He said the dog was not at all aggressive and not wearing a collar. Police arrived and took the dog to an animal hospital to see if it had an identifying microchip. It did not. The dog was taken to police headquarters where it was kenneled, watered and fed. Animal control was notified.
Car ransacked
An elderly Doris Drive resident Aug. 15 said she left her garage door unlocked overnight and in the morning saw her car had been ransacked. She reported $20 in change and assorted papers were missing. A report was made.
Wallets missing
A woman who said she put her wallet on top of her car as she was getting gas on S. Central Avenue Aug. 15 reported the wallet missing after she drove off. She said she got as far as Trader Joe’s on N. Central Avenue before she realized she no longer had the wallet, which contained her driver’s license and various credit cards which she has since canceled.
A woman said she was shopping in ShopRite on N. Central Avenue Aug. 15 when she realized her bag, which was covered by shopping bags, was no longer with her. She said it must have been stolen when she wasn’t looking. Inside the bag were her phone, various credit cards and her driver’s license.
Scammed
An elderly Yale Road resident called police Aug. 15 to report he received a phone call from a person who identified himself by name and said he was a Greenburgh police sergeant. He said the caller directed him to go to CVS to purchase $500 in gift cards. He complied with the orders and was told he would receive an email with a receipt. He then called the police department and learned no one by that name works there.
The victim told police he did not give out his Social Security number or other personal identification to the imposter. He said if the person is apprehended, he would like to pursue charges.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, was compiled from official information.
