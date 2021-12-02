With a couple of nights of Chanukah left and Christmas fast approaching, retailers are hoping this is truly the most wonderful time of the year and they’re looking to make that a reality for their customers, too.
If you don’t know what to get for that special family member, friend or teacher, there are always gift cards and the Scarsdale Business Alliance’s ’Dale Dollars, eGift cards (https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/scarsdale) that are accepted at more than three dozen stores and restaurants.
With dozens of unique places to shop in Scarsdale and Hartsdale, the perfect gift is waiting, and with supplies limited on certain items, waiting until the last minute will likely not yield positive results in 2021.
A short tour of some local shops yielded great holiday gift ideas from knowledgeable, friendly shop owners and managers.
At Bronx River Books, Mark and Jessica Fowler have plenty of titles to recommend from bestsellers to cookbooks (Yotam Ottolenghi titles are always a favorite and Jessica Seinfeld’s “Vegan, at Times” is another) to holiday items (J.K. Rowling’s “The Christmas Pig” and “My Chanukah Playbook”). There are even plenty of novelties and puzzles, which had a resurgence during the pandemic and at one time were difficult to find.
Among the books readers are focused on are on the first table to your left when you walk into the store at 37 Spencer Place, such as Amor Towles’ third novel, “Lincoln Highway,” set in the 1950s. “I like it more than ‘Gentleman in Moscow,’” Jessica said. She also recommends the Middle Ages novel “Matrix” by Lauren Groff. Groff’s “Fates and Furies” didn’t appeal to Jessica, but the style of “Matrix” is “completely different.”
One of Mark’s top picks is Jonathan Franzen’s “Crossroads,” about a 1970s family doing its best to live ethically, but, he said, “failing consistently.” Mark called Franzen “a controversial novelist for a variety of reasons,” but said the book has a “good, compulsive story line.”
Popular no matter what the title is author Colleen Hoover, who Mark said is “having her moment.” She’s published nearly two dozen books since her first in 2012, “Slammed.” Hoover has the Slammed, Maybe Someday and Hopeless series, in addition to 11 nonseries titles — at one point she had multiple bestsellers at one time — that are popular with women who shop at the store.
Both Mark and Jessica recommend one of their favorite books of the year, Walter Isaacson’s “Codebreaker,” which is about Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna, whose genetics breakthroughs were historic. “It’s one of those books that tells a fascinating story about feminist determination — a woman who was discouraged from being a scientist — as she goes on to make one of the most important discoveries of this century,” Mark said, while Jessica added, “It’s very readable.”
Then there’s the recently revised “Walkable Westchester” guide that is good for navigating the county in all types of weather.
There is also a holiday gift idea wall behind the register with a plethora of options. Is there something for everyone? “We think so,” Mark said.
At Scarsdale Flower Boutique at 7 Harwood Court, Germano and Eugenia Chino were putting together Christmas-theme decorated boxwood trees and wreaths, but they will make anything custom with colors. “We do a lot of custom made arrangements — some traditional, some modern,” Eugenia said. Germano said, “We are doing some to our tastes, but we can do for their tastes, too, whether it’s all gold or all red or with LED lights.”
The boxwood trees are popular because they last through the holidays and don’t require any maintenance.
Scarsdale Flower Boutique creates arrangements for centerpieces. Orchids are popular for the holidays as gifts. Potted plants of all sorts are also perfect for year-round gifting.
Germano said now is the best time to get Christmas orders in because they can take about two weeks due to supply shortages. “We’re trying to get the best flowers we can,” Germano said.
The showroom at Value Electronics at 35 Popham Road is packed full this week, but owner Robert Zohn hopes to have things sorted out and sent to the warehouse in White Plains as the 2021 stock has just been replenished with the latest technology. That usually happens at the end of the summer, but there was a delay that’s finally over.
The 2021 televisions are new from every brand, and Zohn said, “This is the biggest upgrade year in video display technology that we’ve seen in the last 10 years. The displays are upgraded, they’re larger, they’re brighter, the processors are better, so they are processing the picture better, they’re thinner, and the prices are down. This is a very good time for advanced technology.”
During the pandemic, Zohn has helped customers with television and home theater upgrades and that steady work continues as people were reintroduced to the comforts of their own homes. “Inventory is hard to get, so when it’s available we overstock on purpose,” Zohn said. “Supply is a problem, the demand is very high and the technology has advanced this year better than any other year, which has made the demand even higher, especially for enthusiast and luxury buyers.”
That all said, sound quality is not always up to snuff on the televisions themselves, so adding a sound system is a must. Sound has also advanced, and the newest latest by Sony, which is “very small, very compact and very moderately priced,” according to Zohn, “delivers an experience” that used to cost 10 times that amount. Zohn has sold more than 100 and has 150 of those on back order for customers. There’s also Sonos, which has expanded to included premium surround sound systems, which offer the ability to have “a whole ecosystem” where you can play music around your house inexpensively and controlled through your phone.
“Prices are down, quality is up, and everything has the apps built in,” Zohn said. “It’s a very exciting time for TV and audio.”
At ScentFluence Aroma Design Studio at 22 Harwood Court, Caroline Fabrigas offers ambient scent diffusion with different delivery methods and more than 65 scents to choose from. ScentFluence offers several types of diffusers with different price points based on the style, delivery method and square footage coverage from small spaces to large spaces. The scent cube is a great way to get started for $35 and uses a pad with the scent oil. The larger diffusers allow for the attachment of the bottle of oil and can cover a larger space. They also have different settings as far as the dispersement variables. Most are battery operated, but there is also a plug-in model that can be set with your phone for the entire week. ScentFluence even has car diffusers that plug unto the USB port.
The scent oils cover five different categories — fresh/clean, citrus/fruity, floral/green, woody/spicy and gourmand — with an array of choices available within each grouping.
They are doing gift boxes with three 1-ounce scents and the car diffuser, in addition to a five-scent sampler box, which is an opportunity to choose a variety of scents. “You’re bound to find something in there, and you can get interested in scenting, which is really fun,” Beth Lambert of ScentFluence said.
They also keep in stock the 1 Hotel candles, created for the luxury hotel chain. Lambert called it “a bit of a cult classic.” The scent is also available as a diffusible oil.
ScentFluence has Sparti Scents, which are “getting a lot of attention right now.” Hand sanitizers are in demand and can be paired with other gifts.
There are also bath bombs, room sprays and sensory/lighted wellness clocks Fabrigas created with Citizen.
Zachys Wine & Liquor remains a popular destination at 16 East Parkway and put together a Top 20 Wines of the Year list that includes what to pair it with/notes, and features discounted pricing for the season ranging from $14.99 to $299.99 per bottle:
Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve NV (Christmas lunch; $49.99), Sassicaia 2018 (perfect gift for the wine collector; $239.99), Cellier des Dauphins Cotes du Rhone Reserve 2019 (Christmas dinner table staple; $14.99), Dom Perignon 2010 (celebrate and gift; $199.99), Tignanello Antinori 2017 (perfect gift for aspiring collector; $129.99), Beaune Clos des Mouches Rouge Joseph Drouhin 2019 (burgundy classic; $134.99), Krug Grande Cuvee 168th Edition NV (perfect with holiday hors d’oeuvres; $199.99), Chablis Terroir de Chablis Piuze 2020 (pair with any holiday fare; $27.99), La Rioja Alta Reserva Vina Ardanza 2012 (value alert; $34.99), Vieux Chateau Saint Andre 2016 (value alert; $24.99), Brunello di Montalcino Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona 2016 (Brunello perfection; $59.99), Macon Village Les Heritiers du Comte Lafon (go-to white for Zachys staff; $21.99) and Pontet Canet 2009 (aged perfection/ready to drink now; $299.99).
At Choice Pet at 1 Palmer Ave. you can shop for your favorite pet this holiday season. A toy and treat table awaits the moment you walk into the store.
And don’t forget a gift subscription of your favorite trusted local news source, The Scarsdale Inquirer (https://bit.ly/3luRyJw).
Yes, local shopping has something for everyone.
