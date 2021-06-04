The street crime unit was dispatched to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue May 24 for a report of a larceny in progress. On arrival, they saw the suspect walking through the store’s parking lot, with store security following him. The suspect, later identified as Michael Morra, was carrying a bag with eight bags of frozen shrimp, totaling $183.74. Morra was taken to police headquarters where a check of his information revealed he’s wanted by Yonkers police for an active warrant. Yonkers police were notified and said they would extradite. Morra was charged with criminal possession of property in the fifth degree and given a summons to appear in Greenburgh court June 18. He was released to the custody of two Yonkers police officers.
Abandoned car
A gray four-door Toyota with no plates was reported abandoned May 24 on N. Central Avenue and Concord Avenue. Attempts to contact the person the car is registered to were unsuccessful. Brendan’s Tow impounded the car to the police pound and a summons was issued for abandoning a motor vehicle.
Woman causes scene
Police responded to the Verizon store on N. Central Avenue May 24 on a report of a woman making a scene inside the store. An employee said the woman was reported yelling and screaming at customers that she “wasn’t there for their entertainment” and pointed her finger in the face of specific customers including a young girl with her mother. The girl was not injured or harmed; she and her mother left the premises prior to police arrival. The employee said the woman was told to leave and she did, running in the direction of H-Mart. She was described as in her 50s with a thin build and short brown hair. She was wearing jean shorts, a gray top and a clear mask with light blue edges. Police looked for her without success. The manager was advised to consult with the store’s corporate offices to discuss their policy on banning customers.
Windows broken by thrown eggs
Police responded to an Edgewood Road residence May 25 after the homeowner reported three front panels on his windows were broken overnight when his home was egged. He said he was asleep but woke up around 10:45 p.m., when he was awakened by a loud noise but did not get up to investigate. He said he doesn’t have any cameras around his house but thinks it was the work of high school students. Photos of the damage were included in the police report.
Smoke haze and falling ash
High-tension wires may have sparked and caused a brush fire May 25 in the area of Birch Hill Road. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke and ash falling from the sky. On arrival, they thought it was coming from the area of a Con Edison power line. A brush fire was located and extinguished with mutual aid. A Con Edison line worker who responded to the scene said it was not uncommon for high-tension wires to spark and cause brush fires. A member of the Westchester County Cause and Origin Team was on scene to investigate. He said the cause of the fire is classified as undetermined at this time. No injuries were reported.
Fire on the roof
Police and firefighters went to the Granita Cucina and Bar on E. Hartsdale Avenue May 26 for a report of a fire on the roof. The restaurant and surrounding buildings were evacuated, the street was closed to traffic, and the bus company notified. It was determined to be a chimney fire and nothing suspicious. Con Edison cut off gas to the restaurant. The restaurant is to remain closed until the building department does an inspection.
Open door
While on patrol May 27 in Hartsdale Plaza, police noticed the back door to one business was not secure. No damage was observed to the door or the lock socket. A second officer arrived on scene and the interior was checked. There was no apparent evidence anything was amiss. Police attempted to contact the key holder with negative results. The rear door was secured.
Identity theft
A Rochambeau Drive resident told police May 27 he was the victim of identity theft in which a bank account was opened in his name. He also received correspondence indicating he was receiving unemployment benefits. He never filed a claim. He said money was being deposited in the bank account. He is following up with the bank and the Department of Labor.
A Hartsdale Avenue man went to police headquarters May 27 to report fraudulent activity on his bank account, including three unauthorized withdrawals in March and April totaling $1,750. When he alerted the bank, it refunded his money and closed the account. The next month he never got a statement for his new account so he went back to the bank and was advised that roughly $104,000 was transferred from his new account into multiple even newer accounts. The accounts were set up in his name but with addresses in the Bronx. The bank is investigating and has frozen all the accounts.
A Boulder Ridge Road resident May 28 went to police headquarters to report a problem with her bank account, which was frozen after another woman called the bank claiming the caller was deceased. She’s certain that person is her own sister who provided the bank with a death certificate as proof of the death. She said she and her sister don’t speak to each other, are not on good terms and are in litigation over their mother’s estate. Their mother has been dead for a year. She’s certain the death certificate offered as proof of her death was in fact her mother’s death certificate, since they have the same name. Police attempted to contact the bank with negative results.
Lock removed at health club
A patron of 24 Hour Fitness on S. Central Avenue reported May 27 his lock was removed from a gym locker and his property is missing. The manager of the club said he was unable to access security video of the area. A report was made.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
Vladimir Puentes was arrested May 27 during a traffic stop on S. Central Avenue after police went to Mavis Tire on S. Central Avenue regarding the investigation of a prior criminal complaint. The suspect drove a black Acura with Pennsylvania plates off the Mavis lot. Puentes has a suspended driver status and was placed under arrest. He was taken to police headquarters and the Acura was released to its owner, who was a passenger. Puentes was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and returns to court June 8.
Two small dogs
Two small dogs, one brown, the other black and tan, were reported running down Sprain Road near Heatherdell Road May 27. Police picked them up and saw they had no tags. The dogs were brought to police headquarters and caged in the garage. It is unknown if or when they were claimed.
Just a caution
A Highpoint Drive resident May 28 called to advise police of a potentially hostile situation she anticipated over the holiday weekend at the community pool. She named the man she thought might cause the scene and said she doesn’t want her employees harmed. Police advised her to call police if anything happens.
Items stolen from car
Police responded to the Subway parking lot on N. Central Avenue May 28 on a report of a cell phone and wallet stolen from a parked car. The caller said he locked the car but left the windows open a few inches. He said he didn’t notice the items missing until he got home. There was no sign of forced entry. The phone is valued at $300. His wallet contained his driver’s license and numerous medical, credit and debit cards.
I didn’t order these checks
A woman went to police headquarters May 30 to report that a checking and savings account were opened at her bank in her name without her permission. She also received a checkbook in the mail but she had never requested one. A few days later she received another book of checks, which she took back to the bank, and the bank destroyed them. She said the checks had all her personal information on them but the wrong phone number.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 24 to May 30, was compiled from official information.
