Live theater is finally stirring to life after the long pandemic hibernation. But audiences hungry for good entertainment need not brave Broadway crowds just yet. They can head to Armonk’s Hudson Stage to see “Off Peak,” a new play by Brenda Withers of Irvington about two old flames who run into each other on an evening commute and find they have very different views of the past. Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in what the theater bills as “a delightful new play about forgiving, forgetting and the healing power of a good delay.”
“Off Peak” previews Friday, April 22 and runs weekends through May 7.
Jess Chayes, a 2003 graduate of Scarsdale High School, directs. Rhoads and Williamson are known to local audiences through many seasons at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.
Hudson Stage has been offering savvy Westchester audiences high-quality professional productions for 23 years. Now, sadly, the curtain is coming down on this small company at the Whippoorwill Hall Theater in Armonk. Founded in 1999 by Denise Bessette, Dan Foster and Olivia Sklar, Hudson Stage brought together top-flight actors, writers, directors and set designers for twice-yearly productions of contemporary plays and world premieres of original works. The company has also offered staged readings and playwriting and acting programs for high school students.
For its final production, Hudson Stage commissioned Withers, whom Sklar described as “a wonderful actress,” to write a full-length play. Withers performed in the Hudson Stage productions of “Almost, Maine” by John Csriani and “Other Desert Cities” by Jon Robin Baitz and wrote “The Parrot Trap,” one of the series of short plays the company presented via Zoom during the pandemic lockdown.
“Brenda had collaborated with director Jess Chayes on new works before and we were extremely fortunate to cast Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson in this two-hander,” said Sklar. “We are very excited to develop the play and present it to our audience.”
Withers, a 2001 graduate of Dartmouth, co-wrote and co-starred in “Matt and Ben” with her college friend Mindy Kaling. The play won a “Best in Fringe” award at the New York International Fringe Film Festival and had a successful off-Broadway run in 2003. Withers also acted in stage productions of “Crimes of the Heart,” “The Philadelphia Story” and “Abundance.” In 2011, her play, “The Ding Dongs or What is the Penalty in Portugal?” premiered at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre on Cape Cod, where she was a company member and playwright. She later co-founded the Harbor Stage Co., another theater in Wellfleet she helps to run. In 2016, her play “The Kritik” premiered there.
In an interview with the Inquirer, Withers said, “Most of my plays are attempts to look at questions I don’t have answers to. I tend to write small plays about big issues (war, corruption, crime) and I try to use humor and compassion to give an audience a way in. ‘Off Peak’ was inspired by the national conversation around apology — how difficult it seems to make amends in our current cultural moment.”
She said she started writing plays so that she and her friends would have interesting parts to play: “I know there’s that old adage about ‘no small parts,’ but it can be a real slog to run a production where everyone’s having fun on stage but you. I try to create an even playing field for strong ensembles.”
Withers said she sometimes makes changes in her script based on a specific production or quality of an actor. “If I’m involved in rehearsals, I try to let the script be in conversation with the artists bringing it to life … In this instance, we had a dream team scenario, where the actors I wrote the play for were up for doing it.
“I’m a pretty opinionated person and I’ll fight hard for an idea I believe in,” she said. “I like working with people who prioritize art over ego — the best idea should be the one that makes it to the page, regardless of who wrote what. In general I find two people writing something takes twice as long, but the result is often a rich, layered piece. Collaborations are a terrific education.”
Director Chayes agrees. As an active member and eventual president of the Scarsdale High School Drama Club, she enjoyed acting in the fall shows and wrote a musical for her senior options project. “Most exciting was working on ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’ sophomore year, as I lived down the block from the writer Rupert Holmes,” she said. “I also loved playing Frenchie in ‘Grease’ senior year.” In her junior year, Chayes co-directed “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” with Greer Lanzet.
But after failing to get the best parts in high school and college, she said she “heartbreakingly realized,” that she was not a strong actor. She tried her hand at writing but found it too solitary. “I love theater because of the people and the collaboration,” she said, “so eventually directing felt like the perfect match. Somewhere I could keep an eye on the big picture storytelling of a piece, but do my work through my collaborations with others.”
Chayes said directors have to be flexible and “easy to get along with, since they need to collaborate with absolutely everyone on a project, from producers to actors to designers … I think part of my socialization as a woman led me to be diplomatic and people-pleasing, but I try to balance that by being decisive and always focusing on the play we are making, and not on myself.”
Directors also need to be observant, she said. “I’m deeply influenced by being the daughter of two people trained as psychologists [Linda and Michael Chayes]. My love of theater comes from my interest in people and how they behave.”
Chayes has spent almost 15 years in the professional world, where she’s had “periods of abundance and incredible good fortune and periods of not getting the work I feel I deserve. It’s a roller coaster and you need to have a thick skin and an almost unshakable belief in yourself to keep at it.”
In 2018, she took a full-time job as associate artistic director at Northern Stage, a regional theater in White River Junction, Vermont. She felt lucky to be able to direct several virtual projects during the pandemic, including a play written for Zoom by Withers, “a truly joyful collaboration.”
Chayes is a founding co-artistic director of New York-based ensemble The Assembly, with which she has co-created and directed 10 original productions. She is most proud of the plays she has worked on from the early stages including “HOME/SICK” with her company The Assembly, “The Antelope Party” by Eric John Meyer and “Intelligence” by Helen Banner. “My relationships with playwrights are some of my most precious collaborations, and I feel deeply satisfied when I have introduced a new play into the world and shown it as its best self,” she said. “I get a lot of satisfaction out of producing and out of creating supportive conditions to make innovative work.”
Chayes has taught “devising,” a type of theater she makes with The Assembly, at several colleges, including her alma mater, Wesleyan, as well as Williams and Dartmouth. “All people in the room build the play together simultaneously, instead of the more traditional process where a playwright writes a play, then passes it off to the director, who collaborates with the designers, and then finally adds the actors,” she explained. “Devising theater is a way for theater artists to express themselves, to risk and fail and adjust quickly, and to learn deep collaboration and trust ... I believe strongly in teaching these methods to young people.”
Withers is one of Chayes’ “very favorite” collaborators. She describes “‘Off Peak” as a simple story of a meeting between two people who used to know each other very well that “delves many layers deep into who they are and where their lives have taken them. It’s a play about growing up, about the impact we have on each other and about the different narratives we make out of our lives. It also stars the incredible power couple of Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson. Their experience and chemistry makes this story what it is: bittersweet and vibrant and alive.”
“Off Peak” has sets by Sasha Schwartz, lighting by Paul Vallancourt and costumes by Leslie Bernstein. The Whippoorwill Theater is in the North Castle Library, Kent Place, Armonk.
“Off Peak” previews Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. and opens Saturday, April 23, at 8. It continues Sundays, April 24 and May 1, at 3; Fridays, April 29 and May 6, at 8 and Saturdays, April 30 and May 7, also at 8. There’s an additional matinee at 3 on Saturday, May 7. For tickets at $40 ($35 for students and seniors) go to HudsonStage.com.
For more information, call 914-271-2811.
